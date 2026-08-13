Sunnyside Medicare Expands Free Plan Comparisons as Annual Changes Confront Michigan Seniors

AUBURN HILLS, MI, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUBURN HILLS, MI - August 13, 2026 -

Sunnyside Medicare, an independent Medicare agency serving communities across Michigan, is expanding its no-cost plan comparison services in response to a growing number of annual plan changes that leave many seniors facing higher premiums, network restrictions, or unexpected coverage gaps. As the range of available Medicare options continues to multiply each year, the agency's licensed brokers are focusing on side-by-side reviews that account for individual doctors, prescriptions, and real out-of-pocket costs.

Each year, insurance carriers adjust their Medicare plans, altering provider networks, drug formularies, and cost structures. These annual changes can quietly affect thousands of beneficiaries who keep the same plan without reviewing how the updates apply to their situation. Sunnyside Medicare aims to address that gap by offering patient, no-pressure guidance that helps individuals understand what has changed and how it affects their coverage.

The agency's comparison process allows beneficiaries to review plans from many major carriers in one place. Individuals can weigh how different options handle their current physicians, ongoing prescriptions, and anticipated costs before deciding on next steps. The service is designed to help beneficiaries avoid common enrollment mistakes, such as overlooking a dropped medication from a formulary or failing to confirm that a preferred doctor remains in network.

Sonny Gurney, owner of Sunnyside Medicare, said the emphasis on details separates a routine sign-up from an informed decision. "Many people renew the same plan without realizing that the network or drug list shifted underneath them," Gurney said. "A comparison that starts with a person's actual doctors and medications tends to surface those changes early, before they turn into a surprise bill or a denied prescription."

Beyond the initial comparison, the agency provides ongoing support after enrollment. Brokers revisit each client's coverage during annual changes and at other life events that can affect eligibility or costs. Sonny Gurney, owner of Sunnyside Medicare, said that continuity matters as much as the first review. "Medicare is not a one-time decision," Gurney said. "Plans change, health needs change, and staying informed year over year is what protects a person's access to care and their budget."

The agency's services cover consultation, application assistance, plan comparison, and enrollment help. Consultations are structured to explain coverage options in plain terms, while application and enrollment support walks individuals through timing, eligibility, and the steps required to complete the process. The approach is intended to remain straightforward and free of pressure at each stage.

Michigan seniors approaching eligibility or reviewing existing coverage during annual enrollment periods represent the primary focus of the expanded effort. By centering the process on the specifics of each person's care, Sunnyside Medicare seeks to reduce the confusion that often accompanies a crowded field of plan choices.

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Sunnyside Medicare is a Medicare agency based in Michigan that helps individuals navigate Medicare through consultation, application assistance, plan comparison, and enrollment support. Working with many major carriers, the agency provides guidance from licensed agents and ongoing service through annual and life changes. It has earned a 5-star rating from communities across Michigan for its personalized approach.

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For more information about Sunnyside Medicare, contact the company here:



Sunnyside Medicare

Sonny

(248) 277-5948

info@sunnysidemedicare.com

Sunnyside Medicare

691 N Squirrel Rd # 165

Auburn Hills, MI 48326, United States