NovaBridge to Report First Half 2026 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on Thursday, August 20, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) (“NovaBridge” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that identifies differentiated innovation and applies disciplined development, financing, and partnering strategies to create value, today announced that it will hold a webcast on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET/9:00 PM China Standard Time to discuss recent corporate progress and financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2026.

Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM ET/9:00 PM China Standard Time

Web Access - China: Click here

Webcast Access – All other locations: Click here

The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the NovaBridge Biosciences website on the Upcoming Events section of the Investors page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days after the event.

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) is a global biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of therapeutic programs in oncology and ophthalmology.. The Company identifies differentiated therapeutic opportunities, generates value-defining clinical evidence, and applies the development, financing, and partnering strategy best suited to each program.

NovaBridge's portfolio includes programs in oncology and ophthalmology, led by givastomig and VIS-101. The Company's objective is to build a sustainable biotechnology company by repeatedly identifying differentiated innovation, advancing it efficiently, and bringing innovative therapies to patients through the path best suited to each opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

NovaBridge Biosciences

+1-240-745-6330

IR@novabridge.com

Bill Begien, VP, Investor Relations

bill.begien@novabridge.com

Jessica Zhang, Director, Public Relations

jessica.zhang@novabridge.com