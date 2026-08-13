Verizon readies for Tropical Storm Lala; Offers tips for Hawai’i residents and businesses

At a glance

Strengthened network infrastructure: Verizon has prepared its Hawai’i network with backup generators, satellite assets, and pre-staged equipment designed for reliability during severe weather.

Verizon has prepared its Hawai’i network with backup generators, satellite assets, and pre-staged equipment designed for reliability during severe weather. Proactive collaboration: Verizon is working directly with the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), local power providers, and public safety officials to support critical infrastructure.

Verizon is working directly with the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), local power providers, and public safety officials to support critical infrastructure. Customer resources: Verizon offers essential digital preparedness steps to help residents and businesses stay connected and secure ahead of the storm.

HONOLULU, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropical Storm Lala is tracking toward Hawai'i this weekend. Verizon has taken proactive, on-the-ground measures across the islands to protect connectivity. The company's focus: keeping customers, local businesses and public safety partners connected when it matters most.

Verizon’s network preparation strategy for Hawai’i

Engineered to withstand severe weather, a significant portion of Verizon’s network infrastructure in Hawai’i is backed by fully refueled permanent site generators with multiple days of backup power reserves. At sites without permanent generators, we have portable generators and other backup solutions available for deployment. To further reinforce operational resilience against potential commercial power loss or third-party fiber disruptions, Verizon engineers have satellite assets available to dispatch as needed.

Verizon is also working in close coordination with local power companies, the Hawai'i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), and state public safety officials to ensure the company remains on constant standby to safeguard critical communications.

How residents and businesses can prepare now

While Verizon engineers work around the clock to support Hawai’i, customers are urged to finalize their personal digital preparedness plans:

Charge up early: Keep all mobile devices, tablets, and portable power banks fully charged well before storm watches or warnings are issued for your location. Protect your gear: Place phones, chargers, and external batteries in waterproof accessories or heavy-duty zip-lock bags to safeguard them against floodwaters or rain. Establish a communication plan: Coordinate a dedicated ohana (family) emergency plan and save key emergency contact numbers directly to your devices. Check on your kūpuna (elders): To ensure their devices are charged and they have an emergency communication plan in place. Secure visual backups: Take photos of your home, vehicle, and valuables for insurance purposes. Ensure these images are uploaded to the cloud so you can access them even if your phone is lost or damaged. Utilize digital resources: Download critical weather tracking, news, and American Red Cross safety apps ahead of time. Mitigate customer disruption: List critical software, equipment, service contracts and vital contacts (utilities, vendors, authorities) needed to maintain operations. Review coverage with your insurance agent to eliminate gaps. Contacts and documents are key: Centralize updated contact info for all staff (including remote and satellite offices) and keep accessible, secure copies of your insurance policies. Keep track of equipment: Maintain an inventory of all corporate hardware deployed to remote employees to streamline claims for potential loss or damage. The right tech makes an impact: Secure the mobile-ready technology and infrastructure needed to maintain business connectivity if you are forced to relocate. Have a backup plan: Establish a protocol to immediately reroute workloads if remote employees lose power or face evacuation.

Verizon will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Lala and will provide local network status updates as necessary. Customers can track real-time network status using the Check Network Status tool on Verizon’s website or directly within the My Verizon mobile app.

Visit the Emergency Resource Center for further details on Verizon’s emergency response capabilities.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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Media contact:

Liz Gelardi Olson

liz.gelardi@verizon.com

(303) 827-1427