Foods Connected Acquires HarvestMark Quality Insights Platform From iFoodDS

DERRY/LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foods Connected, the global food supply chain software platform for supplier compliance and quality inspection, today announced it has acquired HarvestMark Quality Insights, a food quality inspection and insights solution, from iFoodDS, a leading provider of food traceability solutions.

The acquisition adds more than a decade of quality inspection expertise to the Foods Connected platform, significantly expanding its presence in the United States and Australia alongside its already established base in Australia and across the United Kingdom and Europe.

As part of the transaction, the HarvestMark Quality Insights product and team join Foods Connected. iFoodDS continues to operate independently, remaining focused on traceability through its Trace Exchange platform.

Foods Connected works with leading food manufacturers, retailers and foodservice businesses around the world, providing them with the tools to manage supplier compliance, auditing, food safety, product lifecycle management, specifications and procurement across their supply chains.

"This acquisition strengthens what we can offer our customers, bringing a decade of quality inspection expertise together with our existing strength in supplier management, PLM and specifications, and procurement. It also significantly grows our presence in North America and Australia. We are excited to invest in the Quality Insights solution and support its continued growth as part of Foods Connected."

— Roger McCracken, CEO, Foods Connected

“This transaction positions the HarvestMark Quality Insights team and platform for continued growth and investment under Foods Connected, while allowing iFoodDS to increase its investment in Trace Exchange,” said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. “We remain committed to advancing traceability across the food industry and helping companies build more connected, transparent and regulation-ready supply chains.”

— Scott Mathews, CEO, iFoodDS

About Foods Connected

Foods Connected connects supplier, quality, production and compliance data in one platform, helping food businesses spot risk earlier, strengthen compliance and make confident decisions across their supply chain. Foods Connected works with medium-to-large food manufacturers, retailers and foodservice businesses across the UK, Europe, Australia and North America, including U.S. offices in Bentonville, Arkansas. Foods Connected is backed by Apax Partners. For more information, visit www.foodsconnected.com.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS provides connected traceability and food safety solutions that help food companies gain greater visibility into their supply chains, manage risk, and improve collaboration with trading partners. Through its Trace Exchange platform, iFoodDS helps suppliers, distributors, retailers, and foodservice organizations streamline traceability data exchange and participate in a connected supply chain network. Visit https://www.ifoodds.com/ to learn more.