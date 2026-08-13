Jackery and Insta360-Incubated Antigravity Bring Off-Grid Drone Power Solutions to Australia at National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in solar generators and innovative portable power solutions, has announced a creator-focused collaboration with Antigravity, the Insta360-incubated drone brand behind the Antigravity A1, at the National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne . Featuring a live “Power Your A1 Drone with Jackery” demonstration, the showcase highlights how the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus can help keep drone batteries, goggles, controllers and creator devices charged off-grid, giving outdoor creators, adventurers and 4WD travellers greater freedom to capture aerial content wherever the road takes them.

As Australia's premier gathering for off-roaders and outdoor adventurers, the National 4x4 Outdoors Show is renowned as the ultimate hub for rugged gear. Each year, thousands of passionate campers and 4WD travelers gather to explore the latest technologies built to tackle Australia’s harshest off-grid environments and keep every journey limitless.





Never Run Out of Sky: Unlimited Creative Freedom Off the Grid

Australia’s remote terrain offers unmatched beauty and endless adventure, but tackling the Outback requires truly reliable gear. When traveling hundreds of kilometers beyond the reach of grid power, portable solar energy provides unlimited, off-grid independence. The Jackery x Antigravity partnership brings together two pioneers in mobile technology to give adventurers the confidence to go further and capture more. By pairing Jackery's airline-friendly Explorer 100 Plus power station with Antigravity’s all-in-one 8K 360 drone system, including its Vision Goggles and FreeMotion Grip Controller, pilots can shoot, review, and recharge continuously in the field without breaking their creative momentum.

“Our collaboration with Antigravity is about bringing portable power and immersive content creation together,” says Avis Hung, Regional Marketing Manager ANZ at Jackery. “It shows how Explorer 100 Plus can support creators as they capture outdoor stories beyond fixed power sources.”

“The Antigravity A1 opens up a completely new way to experience the outdoors, immersing adventurers in perspectives they never could have captured before,” says Sissi Chen, APAC Marketing Manager at Antigravity. “With A1’s extended battery life and the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, you never have to cut a flight short. It’s the perfect setup for off-grid adventures.”

Compact Power Meets Next-Gen Aerial Tech





Flight-Ready Portability: Packing 99Wh of capacity into a compact 965g design, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus sits under the 100Wh airline carry-on limit (subject to individual airline regulations), making it an essential piece of travel gear for creators on the move.

sits under the 100Wh airline carry-on limit (subject to individual airline regulations), making it an essential piece of travel gear for creators on the move. 128W Multi-Device Charging: Equipped with 100W dual USB-C PD charging/discharging plus a USB-A output (up to 128W total output), allowing pilots to fast-charge up to three devices, including drone flight batteries, goggles, and controllers, simultaneously.

Tested Field Recharging Capability: A1 Standard Flight Battery (16.90Wh): Up to five full recharges* from a single Explorer 100 Plus. A1 High-Capacity Battery (31.11Wh): Up to two full recharges, plus a partial third*.

Long-Life LFP Battery: Powered by a long-lasting LiFePO4 (LFP) battery rated for 2,000 cycles to 80% capacity, featuring fully upgraded BMS protections and flame-retardant, drop-resistant construction.

Versatile Off-Grid Recharging: Fully DC charged via USB-C in 1.8 hours, or solar charged in approximately 2 hours with a compatible SolarSaga 100W panel for whisper-quiet, emission-free energy anywhere.

As a show special, the Explorer 100 Plus will be available for $169 — $60 off the original price of $229

*Estimates calculated using nominal battery capacities and approximately 85% usable energy after standard charging conversion losses.





The Antigravity A1: A New Travel Lifestyle

As the world’s first all-in-one 8K 360° drone, the Antigravity A1 is designed for intuitive, immersive flight. Unlike traditional quadcopters, A1 relies on a headset-first configuration, where the Vision Goggles are a vital component of the experience, rather than just being an accessory. With its 360° camera, every flight captures the entire environment in a single pass — no gimbal adjustments and no missed angles. And at just 249g with the standard battery, A1 fits in the palm of your hand and complies with sub-250g regulations worldwide, making it a lightweight, travel-friendly companion for outdoor creators and adventurers.

Event Details:

Event: National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne

Date: August 21–23, 2026

Attendees can get tickets at a 15% discount using code JACKERY1DC

at a 15% discount using code Location: Melbourne Showgrounds, Stand G106

Highlight: Live "Power Your A1 Drone with Jackery" demonstration booth featuring the Antigravity A1 system and Explorer 100 Plus.









About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly — whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects. Its mission is to make drone flight more inclusive, expressive, and fun. By combining 360 capture with intuitive control systems, Antigravity is pioneering a new category of aerial exploration and storytelling. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, Antigravity has launched its first drone, the A1, bringing a new era of immersive aerial exploration and storytelling to creators worldwide.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. From compact portable power stations to high-capacity backup systems, Jackery develops reliable energy solutions designed for outdoor living, travel and home preparedness. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore — prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram .

Press contact:

Rachel Stotts

Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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