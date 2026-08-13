Jackery Debuts Explorer 300D and Gives Attendees Exclusive Show Specials and a Chance to Win an Explorer 1500 Ultra and Antigravity A1 360 Drone System at National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in solar generators and innovative portable power solutions, today announced its largest Australian showcase to date at the National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne , running August 21–23 at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Headlining the exhibition is the first look at the Jackery Explorer 300D , alongside the kickoff of online pre-orders ahead of its nationwide release. Tickets are available now, with 15% off using code JACKERY1DC.





In addition to the Explorer 300D debut, Jackery is showcasing its full Australian product range, with tailored off-grid energy solutions for everything from personal devices and drones to 4WD overlanding, camping appliances, vanlife, and caravan setups. At Stand G106 , visitors can demo the new 300D first-hand, shop exclusive show specials across the full lineup, and enter to win a Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra and an Antigravity A1 360 drone system valued at $4,498.

Introducing the Jackery Explorer 300D: More Power, Less Bulk

The Melbourne 4x4 Show marks the official Australian debut of the Jackery Explorer 300D , a direct-DC power station designed to bridge the gap between a standard phone power bank and a conventional, bulkier power station.

Big Reserve in a Lightweight Frame: Delivering 288Wh of capacity (equivalent to ~90,000mAh) while weighing just 2.5kg, the 300D provides significantly more usable energy than standard power banks without the bulk of a full-sized power station.

Delivering 288Wh of capacity (equivalent to ~90,000mAh) while weighing just 2.5kg, the 300D provides significantly more usable energy than standard power banks without the bulk of a full-sized power station. Direct-DC Innovation: By removing the traditional AC inverter, the 300D eliminates inverter conversion losses, reduces overall weight, and operates with zero fan noise.

By removing the traditional AC inverter, the 300D eliminates inverter conversion losses, reduces overall weight, and operates with zero fan noise. High-Output Performance: Capable of delivering up to 140W USB-C output, it fast-charges modern mobile gear simultaneously, including laptops, cameras, phones, mobile routers, drones, and the Starlink Mini.

Capable of delivering up to 140W USB-C output, it fast-charges modern mobile gear simultaneously, including laptops, cameras, phones, mobile routers, drones, and the Starlink Mini. Ergonomic & Durable: Features an integrated heavy-duty USB-C cable that doubles as a comfortable carry handle, alongside a long-lasting LiFePO4 (LFP) battery rated for ~4,000 charge cycles and ZeroDrain™ technology for long-term storage charge retention.

"The Explorer 300D was created for people who need far more power and faster output than a standard power bank can provide, but don't want to haul a heavy power station on every trip,” said Avis Hung, Regional Marketing Manager of ANZ at Jackery. “It delivers high-capacity direct-DC energy in a compact, grab-and-go form factor built for modern travel gear."





Attendees can pre-order the Explorer 300D online or in person at the show for $299 ($150 off its regular price) as part of an early-bird special.

A Portable Power Solution for Every Australian Journey

Alongside the Explorer 300D preview, Jackery is presenting its full Australian product family at exclusive show pricing available both online and in person. Arranged from personal power to off-grid backup, the lineup helps adventurers choose the exact capacity needed for their lifestyle.

Product Show Specials and Product Information Explorer 100 Plus A palm-sized 99Wh mini portable power station built for everyday carry, travel and light outdoor use. Weighing just 965g, the Explorer 100 Plus is compact enough for flight and train travel while still delivering a clear step up from a standard power bank. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously.



Ultra-portable personal power best for drones, phones, cameras, laptops and travel charging.



Show special: $169 ($60 off)

Originally $229 Explorer 300D $299 ($150 off) early bird pre-sale at the show

Carry-and-charge in one: the handle is a woven 140W USB-C cable — no separate charging brick or cords to pack.

Small enough for a backpack: 2.5 kg and up to 64% smaller / 39% lighter than industry-average AC power stations of the same capacity.

Ten-year battery: LiFePO4 cells rated for 4,000+ cycles to 70%+ capacity.

High-capacity direct-DC portable power best for creators, mobile work, Starlink Mini and multi-device charging Explorer 600 v2 Compact entry-level power station best for weekend camping and essential outdoor devices



Show special: $549 ($350 off)

Originally $899 Explorer 1000 v2 Mid-capacity all-rounder best for camping, road trips and general backup



Show special: $749 ($50 off)

Originally $799 Explorer 1500 Ultra Rugged outdoor power station best for 4WD, overlanding and tougher Australian conditions



Show special: $1,599 ($700 off)

Originally $2,299 Explorer 2000 Plus Expandable high-capacity system best for caravanning, extended off-grid use and larger appliances



Show special: $2,549 ($1,050 off)

Originally $3,599



Interactive Booth Demonstrations & Event Details

Visitors to the Jackery booth will experience a dedicated 300D first-look area where attendees can test the unit first-hand, compare its weight against conventional power banks and full-sized power stations, and witness multi-device charging alongside live Starlink Mini demonstrations.

The showcase also highlights Jackery’s partnership with Antigravity, featuring a collaborative live demonstration that reveals how the ultralight Antigravity A1 360 drone system and the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus form the ultimate off-grid creator kit for limitless exploration.

Event Details:

Event: National 4x4 Outdoors Show Melbourne

Attendees can get tickets at a 15% discount using code JACKERY1DC

at a 15% discount using code Dates: August 21–23, 2026

Location: Melbourne Showgrounds, Jackery: Stand G106

Pre-Orders: Australian pre-orders for the Jackery Explorer 300D officially open 21 August online.

officially open 21 August online. Show Specials: Exclusive discounts available on-site across the Jackery lineup, including $150 off the new Explorer 300D.





About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products — from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage — Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore — prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram .

Press contact:

Rachel Stotts

Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b39e51cf-a653-4dbf-a438-fc49c29a3de0

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