Autheo Opens the Public Economy Behind Its Internet Operating System with THEO

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autheo today announced the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) and listing of THEO, the native utility token powering its Internet Operating System. THEO is scheduled to list on Hydrex, the Base-native Omni-Liquidity MetaDEX, on Thursday August 20, 2026, with Enflux serving as official market maker and ApeBond expected to provide an on-chain OTC bond program designed to strengthen long-term liquidity.

The launch will mark the opening of the economic layer behind an Internet Operating System under development for more than five years. Autheo has launched its Testnet, Mainnet, and Node Deployment Platform, completed independent security audits, surpassed two million wallets, 10 million transactions, and 1.1 million smart contracts on its public test network, established a global team of more than 100 contributors, and built an expanding ecosystem of technology, infrastructure, and enterprise partners.

Autheo isn't launching another blockchain. It's opening the public economy behind an Internet Operating System.

Autheo coordinates compute, storage, databases, APIs, messaging, and networking across a distributed cloud mesh, using its Layer 1 blockchain specifically where verifiable trust, settlement, identity, governance, ownership, and auditability are required — combining the scalability of cloud computing with the security of blockchain.

More than infrastructure. More than a blockchain. An Internet Operating System.

Layer Zero coordinates the system.

The Mesh does the work.

Layer 1 provides the trust.

THEO powers the economy.

Applications exchange information. THEO enables them to exchange value.

"For the past five years, our team focused on building the platform before building the market," said Todd Mortenson, Founder and Managing Director of Autheo. "We believed the technology had to stand on its own before we introduced its public economy. Mainnet is live and the audits are complete. The launch of THEO isn't the finish line. It's the starting gun, the moment the world can begin participating in what we've built. The future of the Internet won't be defined by isolated blockchains or centralized cloud platforms. It will be defined by Internet Operating Systems that coordinate decentralized infrastructure at global scale. This is the beginning."



AN INTERNET OPERATING SYSTEM

For decades, developers have assembled applications by stitching together dozens of independent services — cloud, databases, storage, networking, identity, APIs, messaging, AI, security, and blockchain. While each has advanced independently, building modern applications has become increasingly fragmented, requiring developers to manage complex stacks of disconnected infrastructure.

Autheo was created to simplify that complexity.

Rather than introducing another standalone blockchain, Autheo was designed as an Internet Operating System — a unified platform that coordinates decentralized infrastructure, applications, and digital services across a distributed cloud mesh. It provides developers, enterprises, and governments a single programmable environment for building, deploying, and scaling next-generation applications without managing dozens of separate technologies.

At the core is Autheo Layer Zero, the operating system itself, coordinating identity, security, networking, data, AI services, orchestration, and distributed infrastructure across a decentralized mesh of compute, storage, and networking nodes.

Coordinated by Layer Zero, the Autheo Mesh performs the work — executing applications, processing AI workloads, serving APIs, storing data, and running containers and WASM modules.

Wherever immutable trust is required — for identity, ownership, governance, consensus, settlement, auditability, and programmable digital assets — Autheo Layer 1 provides the shared foundation, ensuring that only those functions requiring blockchain are recorded on-chain.

WHY THEO EXISTS

Every operating system requires a common economic model aligning its participants and infrastructure. Traditional cloud platforms rely on centralized providers; Autheo replaces that with a decentralized economy powered by THEO.

THEO is the native utility token of the Autheo platform, designed to coordinate and incentivize the participants that make the Internet Operating System possible. Developers use THEO to deploy applications, access platform services, reserve compute and storage, publish through Autheo DevHub, and consume AI, networking, and messaging capabilities. Infrastructure providers earn THEO by contributing compute, storage, networking, and AI services. Validators stake THEO to secure the network and verify transactions.

As applications grow, every workload across the mesh — from AI inference and APIs to storage, messaging, identity, and enterprise applications — generates demand for shared infrastructure. THEO coordinates those interactions, settles usage, and aligns incentives across the ecosystem.

THEO was designed first as economic infrastructure — not speculation — to power a living digital economy that grows alongside the platform itself. For decades, software has been built to exchange information. The next generation of software will exchange value just as naturally.

THEO has a maximum supply of 7.0 billion tokens, with approximately 5.33% entering circulation at TGE. The initial reference price is $0.05 per THEO, corresponding to an initial market capitalization of approximately $18.66 million and a fully diluted valuation of approximately $350 million.

BUILDING THE RIGHT MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE

Opening an economy to the public requires market infrastructure designed for healthy participation, transparent price discovery, and sustainable growth. Autheo approached its listing not as a single event but as the launch of an economic ecosystem — a philosophy that guided partner selection.

Autheo selected Hydrex as the initial trading venue for THEO based on shared philosophy. As the first Omni-Liquidity MetaDEX on Base, Hydrex aggregates liquidity for efficient, non-custodial market access. Its fair-launch model, public-good economics, and 100% protocol fee distribution to token lockers reflected the same long-term orientation that guides Autheo.

"The Autheo team has been thoughtful about how they bring THEO to market, and they're launching with their mainnet already live," said Austin Lee, Head of BD at Hydrex. "They've taken their time to set up the right infrastructure to support liquidity, working with the folks at ApeBond, bringing on a professional market maker with Enflux, and deploying liquidity on Hydrex's permissionless pools. We're excited to see THEO establishes liquidity on Base from day one.."

Enflux will serve as Autheo's official market maker under a transparent, retainer-based engagement, providing professional liquidity management guided by performance metrics and real-time analytics — improving liquidity depth, narrowing spreads, and supporting efficient price discovery while Autheo retains custody of its assets.

ApeBond is expected to provide an on-chain OTC bond program enabling participants to acquire THEO through structured offerings while directing proceeds toward protocol-owned liquidity — encouraging long-term participation and reducing dependence on short-term speculative trading.

Beyond its launch partners, Autheo is expanding its ecosystem through relationships with Zeeve (blockchain deployment) and InfStones (enterprise-grade validator and staking infrastructure), with additional partnerships across token liquidity, institutional custody, and treasury operations to be announced in the coming weeks. These organizations complement the Internet Operating System as the platform expands across enterprise, financial, and decentralized markets.

"Launching a token is easy. Building the foundation beneath it is the hard part," said Scott Bayless, Founder and Managing Director of Autheo. "We didn't optimize for the biggest launch — we optimized for the strongest foundation. The public economy behind an Internet Operating System deserves partners who share that conviction — who understand that what the world overlooks often outlasts what it celebrates. Years from now, people won't remember where THEO first traded — they'll remember what it made possible: an economy where value moves as naturally as information moves across the Internet. For Autheo, this is a kairos moment — that rare, decisive window when preparation meets opportunity and forces align. We're fortunate to have attracted partners who recognize this moment and see the same future we do. The light that quietly gathered in darkness is now rising, drawing others to its brightness."

A NETWORK ALREADY IN PRODUCTION

Unlike many blockchain projects that enter the public markets before meaningful adoption, THEO will launch into a platform already built and live. Over five years, Autheo focused on building the technology, infrastructure, partnerships, and developer ecosystem before introducing its public economy.

Mainnet has been live since May 14, 2026, following a public Testnet with more than 2 million wallets, 10 million transactions, and over 1.1 million smart contracts deployed — reflecting sustained developer activity.

Staking and transaction fees are live on Mainnet today, with compute, storage, AI inference, messaging, and identity services rolling out across the network over the coming months.

Security has remained a foundational priority. Audits have been completed by CertiK (Mainnet and vesting contracts) and Halborn (Testnet, validator deployment platform, and onboarding infrastructure), with a Base bridge audit by Advar Labs currently in progress. Autheo's architecture is designed for post-quantum resilience, with NIST-standardized cryptography (Kyber, Dilithium, Falcon) planned across its communications and identity layers as that work is completed.

The network is supported by more than 100 contributors across engineering, cryptography, AI, distributed systems, security, legal, banking, and operations. More than 250 Sovereign Validator Nodes have been subscribed across a permanently capped network of 399.

With the platform in production, Autheo's focus turns toward expanding developer adoption, enterprise deployments, financial services, AI orchestration, and the applications that will run across the network.

WHAT COMES NEXT

The launch of THEO will represent the beginning of Autheo's public economy — not the completion of its roadmap.

Over the coming months, Autheo expects to expand access to THEO through additional exchange listings while growing its ecosystem of developers, infrastructure providers, and enterprise partners. New applications, developer tools, and infrastructure services are expected across the platform, including expanded AI orchestration, decentralized storage, compute, networking, messaging, and digital identity.

The roadmap includes advancing Autheo DevHub, expanding the mesh through additional node types, deepening enterprise integrations, and developing financial infrastructure for digital assets, tokenization, payments, and banking.

For Autheo, THEO is the opening of the economic layer that enables an Internet Operating System to grow into a self-sustaining ecosystem. As developers build and enterprises deploy, the platform becomes more valuable through collective participation.

Five years ago, Autheo set out to rethink how the Internet itself could be coordinated. Today, that vision prepares to enter its next chapter as the public economy behind the Internet Operating System opens to the world.

ABOUT AUTHEO

Autheo is building an Internet Operating System that enables developers, enterprises, and governments to build, deploy, and operate decentralized applications across a distributed cloud mesh. Rather than requiring developers to integrate dozens of independent technologies, Autheo unifies cloud, databases, AI, storage, networking, messaging, identity, security, and blockchain into a single programmable environment.

At the core, Autheo Layer Zero serves as the operating system, coordinating applications, identity, security, data, AI, and distributed infrastructure across the Mesh. Autheo Layer 1 provides the trusted foundation for consensus, settlement, governance, ownership, and auditability wherever blockchain-based trust is required. Layer Zero coordinates the system. The Mesh does the work. Layer 1 provides the trust. THEO powers the economy.

Autheo launched Mainnet on May 14, 2026, following five years of development led by founders Todd Mortenson and Scott Bayless. The project is stewarded across four entities: Autheo, LLC (Wyoming — operations), Autheo Labs, LLC (Wyoming — development), THEO Token Ltd (BVI — token issuer), and the Autheo Foundation (US 501(c)(3) — protocol steward). Visit autheo.com or follow @Autheo_Network on X.

ABOUT HYDREX

Hydrex is the first Omni-Liquidity MetaDEX built on Base, designed to aggregate and route liquidity across multiple decentralized exchanges for efficient, non-custodial trading. As a public-good protocol, Hydrex combines smart order routing, limit orders, DCA, and advanced liquidity management with a revenue-sharing model that distributes 100% of protocol fees to eligible token lockers. For more information, visit hydrex.fi.

ABOUT ENFLUX

Enflux is a quantitative trading and liquidity firm providing Market Making as a Service (MMaaS) across decentralized and centralized digital asset markets. Through transparent, retainer-based engagements, Enflux delivers professional liquidity management, OTC services, treasury solutions, and real-time analytics that help projects improve liquidity depth and support efficient price discovery. For more information, visit enflux.io.

ABOUT APEBOND

ApeBond is one of Web3's leading protocol-owned liquidity and on-chain bonding platforms, enabling blockchain ecosystems to raise capital and strengthen long-term liquidity through transparent bond offerings. By allowing projects to acquire liquidity directly while reducing dependence on short-term incentives, ApeBond helps create more sustainable token economies. For more information, visit apebond.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Teigen, Director of Product Marketing

Email: ryan@autheo.com · press@autheo.com · Phone: 608-713-1028

autheo.com · X: @Autheo_Network

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding the anticipated THEO token generation event and listing, partnership scope, network growth, and roadmap, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Digital assets are subject to significant market, regulatory, and technical risk. Autheo undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.