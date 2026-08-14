The Acoustic Shoppe Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Springfield, MO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Inc. magazine has revealed that The Acoustic Shoppe has ranked No. 3,211 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious benchmark of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

The Acoustic Shoppe Inc 5000 Ranking

Operating out of a single brick-and-mortar storefront in Springfield, The Acoustic Shoppe has built a global community of musicians—shipping fine acoustic guitars, mandolins, banjos, fiddles, and ukuleles to players across all 50 states and 12 countries. That growth has been fueled by an active online presence, including a YouTube channel that more than doubled its subscribers in the past year, from roughly 62,000 to 128,000, and reached 48 million lifetime views.

In addition to its national ranking, The Acoustic Shoppe earned top local and industry distinctions:

No. 4 among Springfield-area honorees

No. 35 across the state of Missouri

No. 206 nationally in Consumer Products

The shop’s business model stands out in e-commerce: every single instrument is individually photographed and run through an in-house technician inspection before shipping, resulting in an extraordinarily low 1.01% return rate.

“We sell instruments to people who have never set foot in Springfield, and that only works if they trust what we tell them about an instrument,” said Jeremy Chapman, CEO of The Acoustic Shoppe. “Ninety-three percent growth is what happens when you put real players in front of a camera, describe an instrument honestly—including what might not be perfect about it—offer our industry-leading 1-Year Dread-Not Guarantee, and build community around our love of acoustic instruments. There are no shortcuts, and it doesn’t happen without our team. We had 11 employees when this period started and 15 when it ended. This ranking belongs to them.”

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About The Acoustic Shoppe

Founded in 2013 in Springfield, Missouri, The Acoustic Shoppe is a specialty retailer of acoustic instruments and gear serving musicians worldwide. Named a NAMM Top 100 Dealer every year from 2015 to 2025, an Authorized Taylor Premier Dealer and Gold Label Advantage Dealer, and the world’s largest Eastman acoustic guitar dealer, the shop is famous for its 23-point professional inspections, transparent YouTube video reviews, and its exclusive “Dread-Not Guarantee”—a 30-day in-home trial paired with a 1-year 90% trade-in credit. Explore the shop at theacousticshoppe.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Chapman, CEO

The Acoustic Shoppe

417-720-1223 | jeremy@theacousticshoppe.com

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Inc. 5000 logo

Press Inquiries

Jeremy Chapman

jeremy [at] theacousticshoppe.com

417-720-1223

https://www.theacousticshoppe.com

1913 East Seminole Street

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=JQOcPpIjb-o