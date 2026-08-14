Nutraville Announces MemoryFuel Launch as Interest Grows Around Creatine Monohydrate, Brain Energy, and Daily Mental Performance

Tallmadge, OH, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutraville has announced the launch of MemoryFuel, a caffeine-free brain-health powder formulated for adults interested in supporting memory, focus support, mental clarity, and steady daily brain energy. The announcement reflects the expanding conversation around creatine monohydrate, as consumers increasingly explore its role beyond traditional fitness and exercise routines.

Historically associated with workout and athletic performance products, creatine is now becoming part of broader discussions surrounding physical energy, mental performance, and healthy aging. Nutraville’s MemoryFuel introduces a daily formula designed around this shift, combining creatine monohydrate with additional nutrients commonly associated with focus, calm clarity, and brain-health support.

“Creatine is no longer just for the gym. More consumers are looking at it as part of a broader routine for physical energy, mental performance, and healthy aging.”

MemoryFuel provides 5,000 mg of creatine monohydrate per serving, along with choline, magnesium glycinate, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, and L-theanine. The formula was created as a caffeine-free brain supplement option for adults who want to include creatine as part of their daily wellness routine without depending on stimulant-based products.

Creatine monohydrate is one of the most researched forms of creatine and is widely recognized as a component involved in the body’s ATP energy system. ATP energy support is relevant to many energy-demanding functions throughout the body, including those associated with the brain. As interest continues to grow around brain energy and cognitive support, Nutraville is positioning MemoryFuel within the evolving conversation around daily mental performance.

Unlike traditional creatine products primarily marketed around exercise, muscle growth, or athletic performance, MemoryFuel is designed for adults seeking a broader approach to their daily routine. The product combines creatine with selected nutrients intended to complement conversations about mental clarity, focus support, and everyday brain health practices.

Nutraville stated that MemoryFuel is not positioned as a stimulant, nor is it intended to replace sleep, exercise, balanced nutrition, or medical care. The company’s focus is on providing an education-first brain health supplement that aligns with growing consumer interest in wellness routines focused on energy, focus, and mental performance.

The launch comes as the role of creatine continues to expand in consumer conversations beyond the gym environment. With increasing interest in healthy aging and daily cognitive support, Nutraville is introducing MemoryFuel as part of its efforts to provide a caffeine-free option for adults looking to incorporate creatine into their everyday routines.

MemoryFuel is available through Nutraville at https://nutraville.com/products/memoryfuel.

About Nutraville

Nutraville is a health-focused company providing products designed to support modern wellness routines. The company develops formulas that reflect evolving consumer interests in nutrition, daily performance, and healthy aging while maintaining an education-focused approach to product development.

Media Contact

Company Name: Nutraville

Contact Person: Yuxiong Ong

Email: yuxiong.ong@nutraville.com

Phone: +1(702)3589446

Country: United States

Website: https://nutraville.com/