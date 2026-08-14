RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: RCM Technologies, Inc. RCM Technologies, Inc.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026.

RCMT reported revenue of $93.8 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 4, 2026 (the current quarter), an increase of 20.0% compared to $78.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2025 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $24.1 million for the current quarter, an 8.1% increase compared to $22.3 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $9.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $8.1 million for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 14.8%. The Company experienced $0.82 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.69 for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 18.8%

RCMT reported revenue of $176.9 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026 (the current period), an increase of 8.7% compared to $162.6 million for the twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2025 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $46.1 million for the current period, a 4.2% increase compared to $44.3 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $8.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $17.5 million for the current period, as compared to $15.9 million for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 9.9%. The Company experienced $1.50 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $1.32 for the comparable prior-year period, an increase of 13.6%.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
 
   
 Thirteen Weeks Ended 
 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 
Revenue$93,816 $78,166 
Cost of services 69,734  55,889 
Gross profit 24,082  22,277 
Selling, general and administrative 15,568  15,275 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 558  401 
Operating income 7,956  6,601 
Other expense, net 736  929 
Income before income taxes 7,220  5,672 
Income tax expense 2,319  1,887 
Net income$4,901 $3,785 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.68 $0.50 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,187,516  7,537,787 


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 
Revenue$176,854 $162,639 
Cost of services 130,751  118,384 
Gross profit 46,103  44,255 
Selling, general and administrative 31,097  30,246 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,132  825 
Operating income 13,894  13,184 
Other expense, net 1,298  1,627 
Income before income taxes 12,596  11,557 
Income tax expense 3,851  3,586 
Net income$8,745 $7,971 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$1.20 $1.04 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,316,974  7,650,272 


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 4, 2026, and June 28, 2025.

 Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
         
GAAP operating income$7,956 $6,601 $13,894 $13,184 
Adjustments        
Excess professional fees -  -  647  - 
Equity compensation 824  1,133  1,832  1,906 
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$8,780 $7,734 $16,373 $15,090 
         
GAAP net income$4,901 $3,785 $8,745 $7,971 
Income tax expense 2,319  1,887  3,851  3,586 
Interest expense, net 744  650  1,370  1,301 
Depreciation of property and equipment 558  401  1,112  825 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$8,522 $6,723 $15,078 $13,683 
         
Adjustments        
Excess professional fees -  -  647  - 
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (8) 279  (72) 326 
Equity compensation 824  1,133  1,832  1,906 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$9,338 $8,135 $17,485 $15,915 


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)		 
     
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
         
GAAP net income$4,901 $3,785 $8,745 $7,971 
Adjustments        
Excess professional fees -  -  647  - 
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (8) 279  (72) 326 
Equity compensation 824  1,133  1,832  1,906 
Tax impact from normalized rate 149  (26) (200) (137)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$5,866 $5,171 $10,952 $10,066 
         
GAAP diluted net earnings per share$0.68 $0.50 $1.20 $1.04 
Adjustments        
Excess professional fees -  - $0.09  - 
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions$0.00 $0.04 ($0.01)$0.05 
Equity compensation$0.12 $0.15 $0.25 $0.25 
Tax impact from normalized rate(a)$0.02  - ($0.03)($0.02)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.82 $0.69 $1.50 $1.32 


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
   
 Thirteen Weeks Ended July 4, 2026 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$44,728 $39,525 $9,563 $93,816 
Cost of services 31,566  32,484  5,684  69,734 
Gross profit$13,162 $7,041 $3,879 $24,082 
Gross profit margin 29.4% 17.8% 40.6% 25.7%


 Thirteen Weeks Ended June 28, 2025 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$42,822 $26,521 $8,823 $78,166 
Cost of services 30,545  20,031  5,313  55,889 
Gross profit$12,277 $6,490 $3,510 $22,277 
Gross profit margin 28.7% 24.5% 39.8% 28.5%


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 4, 2026 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$92,832 $65,662 $18,360 $176,854 
Cost of services 66,229  53,320  11,202  130,751 
Gross profit$26,603 $12,342 $7,158 $46,103 
Gross profit margin 28.7% 18.8% 39.0% 26.1%


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 28, 2025 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$86,105 $58,663 $17,871 $162,639 
Cost of services 61,624  45,989  10,771  118,384 
Gross profit$24,481 $12,674 $7,100 $44,255 
Gross profit margin 28.4% 21.6% 39.7% 27.2%


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)		 
  
 July 4, January 3, 
  2026  2026 
     
Current assets:    
 Cash$6,585 $2,922 
 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of provision for credit losses of $1,229 at July 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026 81,479  81,243 
 Transit accounts receivable 6,614  8,017 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,682  7,704 
  Total current assets 100,360  99,886 
       
Property and equipment, net 6,355  7,265 
     
Other assets:    
 Deposits 262  261 
 Deferred tax assets, foreign 6  6 
 Goodwill 22,147  22,147 
 Operating right of use asset 4,876  4,832 
  Total other assets 27,291  27,246 
       
  Total assets$134,006 $134,397 


Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$14,395 $9,649 
 Transit accounts payable 14,459  16,247 
 Accrued payroll and related costs 12,881  10,784 
 Finance lease payable 750  843 
 Income taxes payable 352  391 
 Operating lease liabilities 1,142  1,209 
 Deferred revenue 8,204  14,761 
  Total current liabilities 52,183  53,884 
     
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 5,673  5,673 
Finance lease payable, net of current position -  380 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current position 3,945  3,813 
Borrowings under revolving credit facility 23,383  24,673 
 Total liabilities 85,184  88,423 
     
Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 15)    
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;    
  no shares issued or outstanding -  - 
 Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;    
  18,088,821 shares issued and 7,087,614 shares outstanding at
July 4, 2026 and 18,004,241 shares issued and 7,351,400
shares outstanding at January 3, 2026		 904  900 
 Additional paid-in capital 123,220  122,244 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,034) (2,814)
 Retained earnings 19,141  10,396 
 Treasury stock at cost, 11,001,207 shares at July 4, 2026 and
10,652,841 shares at January 3, 2026		 (91,409) (84,752)
  Stockholders’ equity 48,822  45,974 
       
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$134,006 $134,397 


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  
 Thirteen Weeks Ended 
 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 
Net income$4,901 $3,785 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		 1,731  1,796 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable and contract assets 3,612  (15,322)
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,443  1,253 
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (143) 2,722 
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,242  (4,739)
 Accrued payroll and related costs 615  (2,236)
 Operating lease liabilities (349) (294)
 Income taxes payable (27) 501 
 Deferred revenue (5,152) 4,681 
 Deposits (3) (25)
Total adjustments 5,969  (11,663)
Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities 10,870  (7,878)
     
Net cash used in investing activities (104) (473)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,768) 8,491 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (34) 151 
Increase in cash$3,964 $291 


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 4,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 
Net income$8,745 $7,971 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 3,594  3,255 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable and contract assets (280) (5,764)
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,019  3,040 
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (385) (1,671)
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,952  (3,381)
 Accrued payroll and related costs 2,108  429 
 Operating lease liabilities (623) (535)
 Income taxes payable (36) 430 
 Deferred revenue (6,553) 5,037 
 Deposits (1) (29)
Total adjustments 4,795  811 
Net cash provided by operating activities 13,540  8,782 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (201) (900)
Net cash used in financing activities (9,272) (7,092)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (404) (47)
Increase in cash$3,663 $743 


RCM Technologies, Inc.Tel: 856.356.4500Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenueinfo@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  Kevin D. Miller
  Chief Financial Officer



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