AFARAK GROUP: INTERIM REPORT H1 2026

07:00 London, 09:00 Helsinki, 14 August 2026 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

FINANCIAL INTERIM RELEASE H1 2026

H1/26 H1/25 2025 Revenue EUR million 57.1 77.1 141.3 EBITDA EUR million 1.6 6.9 -0.2 EBIT EUR million 0.5 5.9 -2.6 Earnings before taxes EUR million 0.1 3.4 -7.5 (Loss) / Profit for the period EUR million -0.7 2.4 -8.9 Earnings per share EUR 0.00 0.01 -0.03 EBITDA margin 2.8% 9.0% -0.2 EBIT margin 0.8% 7.7% -1.8 Earnings margin 0.2% 4.5% -5.3 Personnel (end of period) 625 613 626

FIRST HALF 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded an improved performance during H1 2026 compared with H2 2025;

Revenue decreased by 25.9% to EUR 57.1 (H1/2025: 77.1) million;

Processed material sold decreased by 25.9% to 11,372 (H1/2025: 15,354) tonnes;

Tonnage mined decreased by 12.8% to 130,256 (H1/2025: 149,410) tonnes;

The Group’s EBITDA was EUR 1.6 (H1/2025: 6.9) million and the EBITDA margin was 2.8% (H1/2025: 9%);

EBIT was EUR 0.5 (H1/2025: 5.9) million, with the EBIT margin at 0.8% (H1/2025: 7.7%);

Net financial items were negatively impacted by a fair value adjustment of EUR 0.5 million under IFRS 9 on outstanding foreign exchange forward contracts as at 30 June 2026. This resulted in a loss for the period totalled EUR -0.7 (H1/2025: 2.4) million;

Cash flow from operations stood at EUR 1.5 (H1/2025: 0.1) million;

The interest-bearing debt amounted to EUR 4.4 (30 June 2025: 4.9) (31 December 2025: 3.4) million;

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June totalled EUR 4.9 (30 June 2025: 5.8) (31 December 2025: 7.3) million.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2026

The demand for standard grade low carbon ferro-chrome is expected to improve after the summer holiday, given the very low inventories of the industry at present. The weak US$ will continue to impact the profit margins, and cheap imports from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Brasil and India will continue to weigh on the market price development. The specialty segment may be seeing more substantial improvements in demand.

The South African chrome ore business is expected to remain stable. The concentrate production in the new Vlaakport mine wash plant is running smoothly. The demand for Cr Ore in China is continuously growing, and the prices have recently started to increase again after a decline during Q2 2026.

CEO Mr. Guy Konsbruck

The market conditions throughout 2026 have been very complicated. Whereas the prices of LC FeCr have improved on USD terms, there has been steep decline in consumption, especially in Europe, especially due to the automotive and the oil and gas sector. The disruptions caused by the Iran war and the Ukraine war impacted our customer base gravely.

As a consequence, we decided to reduce our LC FeCR production in order to match the output and the demand. We expect the demand to pick up as of September, especially if a resolution of the Iran conflict could be reached quickly. In the meantime, we are actively pursuing future business opportunities as an attempt of diversifying our activities and creating new revenue streams.

Helsinki, August 14, 2026

Afarak Group SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com

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