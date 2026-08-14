Schouw & Co. increases its share buy-back programme with up to DKK 170 million

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in company announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The Board of Directors of Schouw & Co. has decided to increase the current share buy-back programme with an amount of up to DKK 170 million to be executed within the period of the existing programme running until 31 December 2026.

The share buy-back programme is pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the annual general meeting on 10 April 2025, which authorises the company to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value of 20% in total of the company’s share capital. At 7 August 2026, Schouw & Co. holds 2,479,976 treasury shares, equal to 9.92% of the share capital.



The buy-back will continue to be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to reduce the company’s share capital. Nordea is lead manager for the share buy-back programme and will, under this structure, make its own trading decisions independently of and without influence or involvement from Schouw & Co.

With the increase, Schouw & Co. may purchase treasury shares of up to a maximum amount of DKK 410 million. Schouw & Co. is entitled at any time to suspend or end the programme, provided such is disclosed in a company announcement.

On a weekly basis, Schouw & Co. will issue an announcement regarding transactions made under the programme.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.

Attachment