Airwheel Announces a New Luxury AI Wheel Cabin Suitcase:20-inch Carry-On Hand electric Ride Luggage Powered by Smart Mobility Technology

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel has officially announced the launch of its new luxury AI wheel cabin suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on electric ride luggage that integrates smart mobility technology to redefine how travelers move. Airwheel is bringing a new dimension of intelligent mobility to one of the most familiar products in travel—the cabin suitcase. As AI, robotics, and electric mobility move rapidly from emerging technologies into everyday life, Airwheel is rethinking how people move with their luggage. Its latest generation of intelligent rideable luggage integrates electric drive systems, smart controls, digital connectivity, and human-machine interaction, transforming the traditional suitcase from a passive carrier into an active mobility companion. Designed for airports, railway stations, business trips, exhibitions, and urban exploration, Airwheel's portfolio of Smart Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, and Electric Suitcase solutions reflects a broader shift in travel technology: the suitcase is no longer simply something travelers carry—it can become part of how they move.





From Intelligent Mobility to Embodied Intelligence

Airwheel has focused on intelligent mobility, evolving from smart self-balancing vehicles and electric bicycles to intelligent wheelchairs and rideable luggage. Across these categories, the company has continued to explore how electric drive technology, intelligent control, and human-machine interaction can create a more natural connection between people and technology.

That exploration is becoming increasingly relevant as AI and Embodied Intelligence move from algorithms and digital interfaces into the physical world.

For Airwheel, luggage represents a particularly relevant opportunity.

Modern travel has become faster and more connected, yet much of the journey still depends on physical movement between airports, railway platforms, hotels, convention centers, and urban destinations. These short-distance transitions can become one of the most tiring parts of a trip.

Airwheel is addressing this overlooked part of mobility with a simple question:

What if a suitcase could do more than carry belongings? What if it could actively participate in the journey?

The company's answer is its Rideable Cabin Suitcase.

By combining electric drive technology, intelligent controls, digital connectivity, and human-machine interaction, Airwheel transforms conventional luggage from a passive container into a mobility companion designed to move with its user.

This approach offers a practical interpretation of Embodied Intelligence in everyday travel—bringing intelligent technology beyond the screen and into the physical experience of moving through the real world.





Riding Turns Luggage into a Mobility Experience

Airwheel's approach to more flexible travel begins with giving the suitcase the ability to ride.

Its smart luggage integrates electric drive systems, motorized wheels, and intelligent riding handles, allowing users to switch from conventional pulling to electric riding.

Whether navigating an airport, transferring between railway platforms, moving through an exhibition center, or exploring a city, users can reduce the physical effort associated with pulling luggage.

For Airwheel, riding is more than a product feature. It represents a change in the relationship between travelers and their luggage.

Instead of simply following behind, the suitcase becomes part of the movement itself.

Luggage can move with the traveler rather than simply being pulled by the traveler.

From Rideable to Connected: Building a Smarter Travel Experience

Electric mobility gives the suitcase the ability to move. Intelligent connectivity adds another layer by connecting the traveler with the device.

Airwheel has developed dedicated mobile applications for multiple smart rideable suitcase models, supporting major operating systems including Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS.

Users can monitor riding speed, battery status, mileage, and other operating information while adjusting speed settings, controlling lighting, and accessing intelligent remote-control functions.

Low-battery notifications and Bluetooth disconnection alerts further enhance everyday usability, while selected models support Apple Find My, allowing users to locate their luggage through Apple's established tracking ecosystem.

Together, these capabilities move the Smart Suitcase beyond traditional luggage functionality.

The goal is not to add technology for Airwheel sake, but to make interaction simpler, more intuitive, and more useful throughout the journey.





Beyond Efficiency: The Emotional Value of Intelligent Mobility

For younger travelers, a Smart Suitcase can become a distinctive expression of technology and personal style. For business travelers, an Electric Suitcase can reduce physical fatigue during frequent movement. For families, a Rideable Suitcase can give children a more active role in the travel experience.

Airwheel's intelligent luggage portfolio includes 20-inch Cabin Suitcase configurations for compact travel as well as larger 24-inch checked-luggage models for longer journeys.

Selected models feature 73.26Wh modular lithium batteries and relevant safety certification, while removable battery designs provide additional flexibility for different transportation scenarios.

TSA-compatible combination locks are designed to support international travel and security inspection requirements.

USB charging connectivity further expands the role of the suitcase, allowing travelers to conveniently power smartphones and other portable electronic devices while on the move.

The result is a new category of travel equipment that combines several roles: luggage, personal electric mobility, portable power, and connected technology.

Airwheel's Smart Suitcase Portfolio

Airwheel continues to expand its intelligent luggage portfolio to address different travel needs, from premium business trips and cabin travel to long-distance journeys and family vacations.

Airwheel SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase: One-Touch Deployment for a New Riding Experience

The Airwheel SE3SXD is positioned as Airwheel's flagship intelligent rideable suitcase, introducing a one-touch automatic deployment system designed to simplify the transition into riding mode.

With a single press, the motorized front wheel and intelligent riding handle automatically extend and lock into position. The system eliminates the need for multiple manual adjustments before riding, with a maximum riding speed of up to 9.9 km/h.

This shift—from users manually configuring a device to the device automatically completing part of the setup—illustrates Airwheel's approach to more natural human-machine interaction.

Its 20-inch cabin configuration, smart app connectivity, and USB charging further position the SE3SXD within the emerging category of AI Suitcase and next-generation intelligent travel technology.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase: Smart Mobility for Frequent Travelers

Designed for frequent travelers, the Airwheel SE3SL+ combines intelligent riding, smart connectivity, and a portable 20-inch design.

The model supports riding speeds of up to 9.9 km/h and integrates smart app connectivity, USB charging, and Apple Find My support.

Its 20-inch format makes it suitable for carry-on travel, while the modular 73.26Wh lithium battery and relevant safety certification are designed around modern transportation requirements.

For business trips and premium leisure travel, the SE3SL+ combines the convenience of a Carry-On Suitcase with the mobility of an Electric Suitcase.

Airwheel SE3S Smart Electric Suitcase: A Proven Rideable Mobility Platform

The Airwheel SE3S is one of Airwheel's established rideable luggage models, combining a high-performance motorized wheel with riding speeds of up to 13 km/h.

Designed for everyday travel and urban exploration, it helps reduce the physical effort associated with conventional luggage while providing a more engaging mobility experience.

Its development reflects Airwheel's continued evolution of the Rideable Suitcase from an emerging product concept into a practical travel solution.

Airwheel SE3T: More Capacity for Longer Journeys

For travelers who require additional storage, the Airwheel SE3T features a 24-inch suitcase body with approximately 48 liters of capacity.

Its internal organization and side-opening design are intended to make packing and accessing belongings more convenient, while riding speeds of up to 13 km/h help reduce the effort required to move larger luggage.

The SE3T extends Airwheel's electric rideable luggage concept beyond compact cabin travel to longer journeys.

Airwheel SQ3S Kids Suitcase: Bringing Children into the Travel Experience

Designed for family travel, the Airwheel SQ3S gives younger travelers an opportunity to participate more actively in the journey.

The smart rideable children's suitcase supports riding speeds of up to approximately 6.5 km/h, helping children keep pace with their parents during travel.

An integrated high-fidelity audio system supports TF cards and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing children to enjoy music, stories, and educational content along the way.

For young travelers, it is more than luggage. It becomes a personal rideable companion designed to add interaction and enjoyment to family travel.

Technology, in this context, does not replace human experience. It enriches it.

The Airwheel has continued to develop technologies spanning electric drive systems, intelligent controls, human-machine interaction, and personal mobility, applying these capabilities across different categories of transportation products.

From smart self-balancing vehicles and electric bicycles to intelligent wheelchairs and rideable luggage, Airwheel has pursued one consistent question:

How can technology become a more natural part of human mobility?

To date, Airwheel has accumulated more than 600 patents worldwide, including international invention patents and PCT patents.

Its products have also received recognition from international design programs, including the MUSE Design Awards, Berlin Design Awards, French Design Awards, and Asian Design Awards.

For Airwheel, however, patents and awards are not the destination.

The real value of technology lies in how it improves everyday life.

Future intelligent devices may not simply answer questions or process commands. They may increasingly sense their environments, respond to users, participate in physical actions, and become more naturally integrated into everyday life.

For mobility, this could mean smarter vehicles, more capable robots, and luggage with its own ability to move.

Airwheel's intelligent rideable luggage represents one practical expression of this transformation.

By integrating electric drive systems, intelligent controls, digital connectivity, and human-machine interaction into a familiar travel product, Airwheel is exploring how AI Suitcase, Smart Suitcase, and Rideable Suitcase technologies can evolve beyond conventional luggage.

Ultimately, the purpose of intelligent mobility is not to make travel more complicated. It is to give people more choices—to move with less effort, explore with greater freedom, and experience more control, convenience, and enjoyment along the way.

The world keeps moving forward.

Our way of moving should evolve with it.

Airwheel continues to explore how intelligent mobility can make every journey lighter, smarter, freer, and more enjoyable.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net