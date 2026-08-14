SOUEAST Showcases S08 DM at Egypt’s North Coast Roadshow

ALAMEIN, Egypt, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stretching from the vibrant Seashell North Coast to the exclusive Mountain View Ras El Hekma, Egypt’s North Coast is known as the “Pearl of the Mediterranean,” attracting visitors from around the world. As SOUEAST celebrates its first anniversary in the Egyptian market, the brand has kicked off a four-week roadshow here, bringing its new energy technologies and stylish mobility experiences closer to local customers and holidaymakers.





At the roadshow, SOUEAST showcased plug-in hybrid SUV, the S08 DM, in an open-air display area. The models, which made their Egypt debut in June, provided visitors with an immersive experience of its hybrid capabilities, comfortable cabin, and intelligent technologies. The event attracted a large number of visitors who explored the vehicle and engaged with the brand, reflecting strong interest in SOUEAST’s new energy mobility solutions.

Driven by diverse road conditions and increasing demand for family-friendly travel, hybrid SUVs are becoming an important growth segment in Egypt’s automotive market. With flexible power switching, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) offer an efficient solution for different driving scenarios. During daily commutes, the vehicle prioritizes electric driving for lower energy consumption; for longer and high-speed journeys, it switches to fuel-powered driving for extended range and stable performance. With their distinct positioning and advantages, SOUEAST’s S06 DM and S08 DM deliver versatile mobility solutions to meet the needs of Egyptian consumers.

As an “Urban Stylish SUV”, the S06 DM is tailored for the urban youth, featuring dynamic design and agile handling. It delivers a balance of bold styling, cutting-edge technology and outstanding hybrid performance that meets the diverse mobility needs of today’s consumers across different driving scenarios.

1.5TD hybrid-dedicated engine with hybrid system, providing 255kW max power ,530 NM; 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.9 seconds

114 km NEDC pure-electric range

Wide sporty front fascia with full-width LED taillights

15.6-inch HD touchscreen with voice interaction system

As a “7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV”, the S08 DM is designed for families seeking high-quality mobility. With its spacious comfort and practical features, the vehicle easily adapts to various family travel scenarios, from daily commutes and weekend getaways to long-distance journeys.

Length: 4,810 mm; Wheelbase: 2,820 mm; Electric 7-seat layout

41 storage compartments in cabin, with maximum cargo capacity of 1,708 liters

1.5TD super hybrid powertrain system; 255 kW max power; 525 N·m max torque

6.4L heated and cooled refrigerator; 3.3 kW V2L external discharge for versatile outdoor power supply

Since entering the market in July 2025, SOUEAST has risen to sixth place in Egypt's overall passenger vehicle market and fourth among Chinese brands. It was honored with the Special Excellence Award for the Best Launch of a New Brand, while the S05 won the Best Chinese SUV in the Compact Size Category (2025–2026) at the prestigious Egypt Car of the Year (ECOTY) awards. These achievements demonstrate the strong market recognition SOUEAST has gained in Egypt, highlighting the brand’s growing influence and product strength.

To date, SOUEAST has established more than 20 sales showrooms and 10 after-sales service centers across Egypt. Meanwhile, the brand continues to expand its product portfolio across both fuel-powered and hybrid vehicle segments. SOUEAST’s lineup now includes two plug-in hybrid models alongside four fuel-powered SUVs — the S05, S06, S07, and S09 — covering B , C and D-segments.

Looking ahead, SOUEAST will introduce more new energy models and strengthen its localization efforts in Egypt, providing consumers with a wider range of mobility choices.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：

www.soueast-motor.com

Instagram: soueastglobal

TikTok: soueastglobal

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906ceb99-7948-41fc-a9e1-4f3bca8b2d90