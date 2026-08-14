Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) Expands Digital Technology Platform With MobiCard™ and New AI-Powered Synaptic Quant

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) today announced the continued expansion of its technology platform through the development of its MobiCard™ digital business-card platform, the Company’s newly updated FreeMobiCard.com website, and the launch of Synaptic Quant, an AI-powered market intelligence and trading platform developed through PTOP Intelligence Labs.





The Company said the initiatives represent an expansion of its technology strategy as PTOP continues developing products designed for digital networking, artificial intelligence and information-driven decision making.

MobiCard™ and FreeMobiCard.com

MobiCard™ remains a key component of PTOP’s technology platform, providing users with a digital business card designed to make it easier to share professional information and build business connections.

The Company has also established FreeMobiCard.com as the dedicated online destination for the MobiCard™ platform.

The platform allows users to create and share digital business cards while incorporating professional information, contact details, social links and other digital content into a single profile.

PTOP believes the platform can be particularly useful for professionals, entrepreneurs, sales representatives, businesses and organizations looking for a modern alternative to traditional paper business cards.

“MobiCard continues to be an important part of what we’re building at PTOP,” said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. “The new website gives us a stronger destination for the product while allowing us to continue expanding the platform and its capabilities.”

For more information about MobiCard™, visit:

www.freemobicard.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs and Synaptic Quant

PTOP is also expanding its artificial intelligence initiatives through PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company’s technology division focused on developing AI-based products and applications.

One of the newest products from the division is Synaptic Quant, available at www.synapticquant.com.

Synaptic Quant is an AI-powered market intelligence and trading platform designed to help users process market-moving information and identify potential trading opportunities.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze market information and presents its findings through tools including AI Conviction Scores, real-time market catalysts, options activity, dark-pool information, trade plans and historical signal data.

Synaptic Quant is designed to make complex market information easier to understand, including a Simple Mode intended for users who may not be familiar with traditional trading terminology.

Synaptic Quant Elite Now $20 Per Month

As part of the platform’s launch and commercialization strategy, PTOP has reduced the price of the Synaptic Quant Elite package from $40 per month to $20 per month.

The Company is also offering new users a 21-day free trial so they can experience the platform before deciding whether to subscribe.

The Elite package provides access to the platform’s advanced features, including trade plans, options sweeps, dark-pool information, live indicators, position sizing and risk-related information.

The Company is also highlighting its AI Conviction Scores and related case studies as part of its efforts to demonstrate the potential of AI-driven market analysis.

“Synaptic Quant is an important new direction for PTOP Intelligence Labs,” said Sodaitis. “We wanted to create a platform that takes complicated market information and uses AI to make that information easier to understand. Reducing the Elite price from $40 to $20 and providing a 21-day free trial gives people an opportunity to try the platform for themselves.”

For more information, visit:

www.synapticquant.com

PTOP’s Broader Technology Platform

The Company said MobiCard™ and Synaptic Quant represent two different applications of its broader technology strategy.

MobiCard™ is focused on digital identity and professional networking, while Synaptic Quant is focused on AI-powered market intelligence.

PTOP’s primary corporate and investor-focused website, www.ptopnetwork.com, provides information about the Company’s overall business, technology initiatives and corporate direction.

“We’re continuing to build PTOP around multiple technology opportunities,” said Sodaitis. “MobiCard addresses digital networking, while Synaptic Quant applies AI to financial market intelligence. Both are part of our effort to develop technology products with practical applications.”

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a technology company developing digital networking and artificial intelligence solutions.

The Company’s technology initiatives include MobiCard™, a digital business-card and networking platform, and PTOP Intelligence Labs, which is developing artificial intelligence applications including Synaptic Quant, an AI-powered market intelligence and trading platform.





Corporate Website:

www.ptopnetwork.com

MobiCard™:

www.freemobicard.com

Synaptic Quant:

www.synapticquant.com

Media & Investor Contact

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Phone: 617-481-1971

Email: investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

Risk Disclosure

Synaptic Quant is a market-intelligence and trading technology platform. Information, signals, scores, historical performance data and other materials provided through the platform are for informational purposes and are not guarantees of future results or personalized investment advice. Trading and investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s products and services, technology development, artificial intelligence initiatives, commercialization, customer adoption, intellectual-property strategy, revenue potential and future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize its products, attract and retain users and customers, convert opportunities into revenue, obtain financing, compete effectively, protect intellectual property, maintain app-store availability and approvals, execute its business strategy and respond to changing economic, technological and market conditions.

The Company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.