Enlight Research updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.79 euros under the base scenario. This is 0.4% higher as compared to the analysis published by Enlight Research in February and almost 16% higher compared to the last closing price of the stock on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Enlight Research this time highlights comparisons of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS with other listed real estate companies in the Baltic and Nordic countries. According to this: (i) the fund's real estate portfolio is priced at a yield of approximately 8%, which is the highest in the peer group; (ii) vacancy has fallen close to 2%, which is the second-best figure in the peer group. In addition, Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) a stable dividend rate of 6%; (ii) the real estate transactions carried out in the first half of this year increase the fund's revenue base.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research.

Kristjan Tamla

EfTEN Capital AS

Managing Director

Tel: +372 655 9515

E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee