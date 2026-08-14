EXLANTIX Becomes the First New‑Energy Sponsor of Pride of Poland, Bringing Modern Mobility Elegance to a Century-Old Stud Farm

JANÓW PODLASKI, Poland, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 7 to 11, EXLANTIX, the new energy vehicle brand under EXEED, took part in the Arabian Horse Day in Janów Podlaski and the 57th Pride of Poland Auction as the exclusive automotive brand sponsor – the first time in the event's history that a new energy vehicle brand has assumed this role. Both the ES and ET models were displayed on site, with test drives available for guests. Through these hands-on product experiences, EXLANTIX engaged in meaningful conversations with attendees, further advancing its localized brand communication in the Polish market.





Since its founding in 1970, Pride of Poland has grown into one of the world's most prestigious purebred Arabian horse auctions and remains the longest continuously running event of its kind. The Janów Podlaski Stud Farm, which hosts the event, dates back to 1817. Over more than two centuries of breeding heritage, through wars and upheavals, it has never strayed from its commitment to pure bloodlines and uncompromising quality. Each August, top breeders, collectors, and industry figures from around the world gather here to celebrate this time-honored tradition through equestrian displays, professional judging, and auction exchanges.





Pride of Poland embodies the richness of time, the discipline of professional standards, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. As a premium new energy technology brand, EXLANTIX aligns itself with this culturally profound setting, allowing its core values – advanced technology, premium experience, and dynamic performance – to be understood and felt in a context defined by expertise, taste, and quality.

At the event, the EXLANTIX ES and ET served as key touchpoints for guests through static displays and test drives. The EXLANTIX ES is a high-performance battery electric sedan. Its streamlined silhouette, low-drag design, and dual-motor all-wheel-drive system project a visually restrained yet athletic stance, while the driving experience is defined by rapid response and assured stability. For the discerning guests in attendance, the ES offers more than just a sense of speed – it delivers a driving quality that balances power delivery, steering precision, and body control in harmony.





The EXLANTIX ET, as a premium battery electric SUV, presents a different take on the brand's versatility across various mobility scenarios. Its spacious cabin, comfort-focused seating, intelligent air suspension, and multiple driving modes make it equally adept at urban commuting and longer journeys to estates, clubs, or countryside retreats. Rather than making a bold performance statement, the ET emphasizes a refined, quiet, and reliably capable ride. For those who value family travel, social occasions, and extended road trips, this composed and consistent character resonates more closely with the expectations of comfort, order, and quality inherent in premium lifestyles.





Since its launch at the Poznań Motor Show this April, EXLANTIX has partnered with EV Klub Polska to subject the ES and ET to long-term testing, expert evaluations, and educational initiatives. At the same time, through cultural platforms such as the Fangor Stars art exhibition, the brand has brought together automotive design, contemporary art, aesthetic appreciation, and future-oriented mobility concepts. By engaging with channels that connect with local interests and premium lifestyles, EXLANTIX is steadily building brand recognition in the Polish market. Looking ahead, EXLANTIX will continue to build on reliable products and diverse real-world experiences, offering Polish and European consumers a new energy mobility choice that combines premium substance with genuine performance confidence.

EXEED INTERNATIONAL

https://www.exeedinternational.com/

Contact: Jade Jiang

Position: Brand Manager

Email: jiangtianqi3@mychery.com

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