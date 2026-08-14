Curex Releases Largest Real-World Study Telemedicine Allergy Drops: High Adherence, Symptom Improvement

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curex, a telemedicine provider of personalized sublingual immunotherapy, commonly known as allergy drops, today announced the publication of a major real-world study demonstrating sustained clinical benefits, high patient adherence, and a strong safety profile for its at-home treatment model.

Published in Frontiers in Allergy, the retrospective longitudinal study followed 2,897 adults treated with personalized allergy drops delivered through Curex's telehealth platform for allergies, with a median follow-up of 20 months. The findings represent one of the largest real-world evaluations of telemedicine-enabled sublingual immunotherapy for environmental allergies to date, and one of the few studies of its kind to track outcomes over a period long enough to capture the full arc of immunotherapy treatment rather than a single point-in-time snapshot.

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Sublingual immunotherapy, or SLIT, is a form of allergen immunotherapy in which patients take a personalized formulation of their specific allergens as daily drops under the tongue, rather than through weekly injections at a specialist's office. Over time, gradual exposure trains the immune system to stop overreacting to triggers like pollen, dust mites, mold, and pet dander. Unlike antihistamines or nasal sprays, which manage symptoms after they start, immunotherapy is designed to address the underlying immune response driving allergic reactions.

Key Findings

The study tracked patients from treatment initiation through multiple follow-up intervals, measuring symptom severity, medication use, quality of life, adherence, and safety outcomes over time. Among the key results:

Clinically meaningful symptom improvement, defined as a reduction of 30 points or more on a standardized symptom scale, rose from 28% of patients at 12 months to 45% at 24 months, indicating that benefits continued to build well beyond the first year of treatment.

Allergy medication use declined significantly over the course of treatment, with patients requiring fewer medication categories as symptom control improved.

Quality-of-life improvements increased from 81% of patients reporting benefit at 12 to 18 months to more than 90% at 30 to 36 months, one of the clearest signals in the dataset that longer treatment duration correlates with greater real-world benefit.

Self-reported adherence exceeded 90%, with the large majority of patients taking their treatment at least 20 days per month, a notably high adherence rate for a self-administered, at-home regimen sustained over a period of years.

Adverse events were infrequent and predominantly mild, consisting largely of localized reactions such as itching or throat irritation. No cases of anaphylaxis or eosinophilic esophagitis were reported across the study population.

Patients with asthma, a population for whom allergy management carries additional clinical significance, also experienced improved asthma control, reduced use of rescue inhalers, and better overall quality of life with longer treatment duration, according to the study.

Why Real-World Data Matters

Randomized controlled trials remain the standard for establishing whether a treatment works under closely managed conditions, but they are typically conducted with small, tightly screened patient cohorts over relatively short timeframes. Real-world studies like this one serve a different, complementary purpose: they show how a treatment performs when a large, diverse population manages it independently, over an extended period, outside a controlled research setting.

With nearly 2,900 patients and a median follow-up approaching two years, the study offers a scale and duration uncommon in allergy immunotherapy research generally, whether delivered through traditional in-office allergy shots or at-home sublingual drops. Patients were assessed using validated, patient-reported symptom and quality-of-life measures collected at defined follow-up intervals throughout treatment, allowing researchers to track how outcomes changed as patients progressed from initial dosing through years of continued use.

Company Statement

"These real-world results reinforce what we see every day at Curex: when allergy immunotherapy is made convenient, personalized, and accessible through telemedicine, patients stay on treatment and experience meaningful, lasting relief," said Gene Kakaulin, Founder and CEO of Curex. "This study underscores the power of our model to scale effective care while maintaining high standards of safety and adherence. Allergy immunotherapy has always had the potential to change patients' lives, and this data shows that potential holds up when treatment is delivered directly to people's homes rather than confined to a weekly office visit."

How Online Allergy Treatment Through Curex Works

Curex's model for online allergy treatment is built around a testing-to-treatment pipeline that takes place entirely outside a traditional clinic setting. Patients begin with allergen sensitization testing to identify their specific environmental triggers, whether pollen, dust mites, mold, or pet dander. Board-certified clinicians then prescribe a customized sublingual immunotherapy formulation calibrated to each patient's individual results, which is compounded and shipped directly to their home. Patients self-administer daily drops and are monitored remotely over the course of treatment, with structured check-ins tracking symptoms, medication use, and any adverse reactions.

That model stands in contrast to traditional allergy shots, which typically require weekly or monthly in-person visits to a specialist's office, often for several years, before patients reach a maintenance phase. By removing the requirement for recurring office visits, Curex's approach is designed to expand access to disease-modifying allergy treatment for patients who may not live near a board-certified allergist or who cannot accommodate a clinic-based treatment schedule.

Expanding Access to Disease-Modifying Allergy Care

As one of the largest direct-to-consumer and telemedicine providers of allergy immunotherapy, Curex has treated tens of thousands of patients with customized sublingual drops prescribed by board-certified clinicians and shipped directly to the home. The company has built its model around a network of clinicians and compounding pharmacies designed to deliver individualized treatment at scale, rather than a one-size-fits-all regimen.

The newly published findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting telemedicine-delivered immunotherapy as a viable, effective, and safe alternative to traditional in-office treatment for environmental allergies. Patients interested in exploring personalized allergy treatment through Curex can complete an online allergy assessment to see whether sublingual immunotherapy is a fit for their specific triggers.

The full study, "Real-world outcomes of telemedicine-delivered sublingual immunotherapy," is available in here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42358593/

About Curex

Curex is a telemedicine platform for personalized allergy immunotherapy. Through its network of clinicians and compounding pharmacies, Curex delivers customized sublingual allergy drops that patients can take safely at home, helping more people achieve long-term relief from environmental allergies.







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