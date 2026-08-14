13 Future Gems, Million-Dollar Prize Pool: HTX Invites Global Community to Celebrate Its 13th Anniversary!

APIA, Samoa, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX officially launched its 13th Anniversary Carnival, themed "Resilience Reveals the Future," at 05:13 (UTC) on August 13, 2026. During the month-long campaign, users who complete designated Growth Challenge tasks can light up Future Gems one by one to unlock tiered anniversary rewards and a chance to win the ultimate Grand Prize.

The anniversary campaign is designed for universal participation, with rewards tied to every step forward. Prizes include a 2,000 USDT Future Exploration Fund, an all-inclusive trip to TOKEN2049 in Singapore (flights and hotel included), exclusive 13th Anniversary premium limited-edition gifts, and daily Red Packet drops at 05:13 (UTC).

Campaign Link: https://www.htx.com.ua/en-us/mars/13year

The First Gem Is Easier to Light Up Than You Think

When faced with "thirteen challenges," users might wonder if the tasks are too difficult or exclusive to high-volume traders. In reality, this anniversary campaign is built for everyone. HTX has introduced diverse ways to participate across its 13 Growth Challenge tasks, enabling both newcomers and veterans to find challenges that suit their trading habits.

Accessible Entry Points: Posting a 13th Anniversary wish or buying 50 USDT worth of $HTX is enough to light up your first Future Gem.

Posting a 13th Anniversary wish or buying 50 USDT worth of $HTX is enough to light up your first Future Gem. Trading Milestones: Completing 130 USDT in spot trading will also unlock a gem.

Completing 130 USDT in spot trading will also unlock a gem. Product-Specific Challenges: Users familiar with Earn, Margin, Futures, P2P, on-chain deposits, Trading Bots, or TradFi can complete corresponding tasks to light up additional Future Gems.



The 13 tasks span different products and participation scenarios. Users do not need to take on all the challenges at once; they can start with the task they know best or find easiest to complete. Every Future Gem lit up brings them one step closer to the next tier of anniversary rewards.

From 3 to 13 Future Gems, Rewards Keep Scaling Up

The appeal of this anniversary challenge lies not only at the finish line but also in the milestones unlocked along the way. After completing the relevant tasks and passing system verification, users light up Future Gems to unlock tier-based perks:

3 Future Gems: Unlocks the Basic Growth Gift Box.

Unlocks the Basic Growth Gift Box. 6 Future Gems: Unlocks the Advanced Growth Gift Box.

Unlocks the Advanced Growth Gift Box. 9 Future Gems: Unlocks $HTX tokens and other randomized rewards.

Unlocks $HTX tokens and other randomized rewards. 11 Future Gems: Qualifies users for the 13th Anniversary Red Packet. (The Red Packet claim window opens daily at 05:13 UTC during the event period, with limited quantities available on a first-come, first-served basis.)

Qualifies users for the 13th Anniversary Red Packet. (The Red Packet claim window opens daily at 05:13 UTC during the event period, with limited quantities available on a first-come, first-served basis.) 13 Future Gems: Unlocks the ultimate milestone. Users who light up all 13 gems earn substantial rewards in $HTX and unlock a chance to join the 13th Anniversary Grand Prize Draw by sharing the event poster.



The Grand Prize features a 2,000 USDT Future Exploration Fund, an all-inclusive trip to TOKEN2049 Singapore (covering flights and hotel accommodations), and an HTX 13th Anniversary premium limited-edition gift.





A Million-Dollar Prize Pool : More Than One Way to Celebrate

In addition to the Future Gems, HTX is rolling out a series of featured events with a million-dollar prize pool spanning Spot, Futures, Margin, and more.

There is no single path to completing the challenge. Whether users are new to HTX or deeply familiar with its diverse product ecosystem, they can find a participation path that suits them. The earlier users begin, the more time they have to complete tasks, light up Future Gems, and unlock higher tiers of anniversary benefits.

Thirteen Years of Gratitude, Delivered Through Real Rewards

HTX's 13-year journey has unfolded alongside the ongoing evolution of the global digital asset industry.

Some users made their very first digital asset trade on the platform, while others have weathered multiple crypto market cycles.

Every genuine interaction, choice, suggestion, and piece of feedback has helped make "13 years" more than a brand milestone—it has become a journey shared by countless users worldwide. Rewards cannot fully measure 13 years of support and companionship, but they provide a tangible way for HTX to express its gratitude and offer continuous surprises to its community.

Don't Be a Bystander: Join the Celebration Today

The 13 Growth Challenge tasks are now live. The 13 Future Gems are waiting to be lit. The million-dollar prize pool, anniversary Red Packets, $HTX rewards, and ultimate Grand Prize are all ready to be unlocked.

From 05:13 (UTC) on August 13, 2026, to 05:13 (UTC) on September 13, 2026, the HTX 13th Anniversary Carnival invites the global HTX community to complete the challenge together.

Complete one task, light up one Future Gem. Every step forward brings you one step closer to a reward.

For HTX's 13th Anniversary, don't just be a bystander. The next Future Gem is waiting for you to light it up.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

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