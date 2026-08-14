Correction to Consolidated Interim Report 1 January – 30 June 2026

14 August 2026

Announcement no. 10

The previous announcement with the half year report was missing the report. The announcement is re-published, including the report. On 14 August 2026, the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG", "The Company" or the "Group") considered and approved the interim report for the Group for the period 1 January – 30 June 2026 ("H1 2026 report"), which can be summarized as follows:

The headlines for the period can be summarized as follows

Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S strengthened its patent position with a new European patent covering the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including pouchitis

The patent application relating to the treatment regime for RNX-051 has entered the national phase in several key markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, China and India

An arbitral award confirmed that PEG has a valid claim relating to the Portinho S.A. receivable, strengthening the legal basis for the Company's continued recovery efforts

The formulation of RNX-051 has been finalised, and production for the planned clinical study has been established in Germany. Enrolment of the first patient is expected in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to the remaining regulatory, operational and financing requirements

Enrolment of the first patient in the planned clinical study of RNX-011 is expected to commence in late 2026

Discussions with potential licensing partners continue across Reponex's clinical programmes

Reponex is assessing the possibility of conducting clinical trials in India as a potential pathway towards earlier market access and market-specific licensing agreements

Reponex continues discussions regarding potential licensing opportunities in Japan and Abu Dhabi in connection with the further clinical development of its programmes, including dialogue with the Japanese regulatory authorities regarding RNX-051

The Group strengthened its capital resources through additional convertible instruments and loans and continues to pursue additional financing to support its planned activities

Key Figures 30-06-2026 30-06-2025 TDKK TDKK Profit/loss -2.679 -17.610 Receivable Portinho S.A. 39.332 33.697 Cash and cash equivalents 29 702 Total assets 44.163 37.996 Equity 25.788 15.076 Convertible instruments 21.163 0 Subordinated convertible loans 4.415 15.234





The result for H1-2026 was DKK -2.7 million (H1-2025: DKK -17.6 million).

Equity as of 30 June 2026 is DKK 25.8 million (30. June 2025: DKK 15.1 million)

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2026 are DKK 0.029 million (30 June 2025: DKK 0.702 million)





Outlook for 2026

The Group maintains its financial guidance for 2026 as presented in the Annual Report 2025, with expected revenue in the range of DKK 3.0–8.6 million and negative EBIT in the range of DKK 5.8–11.4 million.

Online presentation of the H1-2025 report

At 15:00 a.m. today, 14 August 2026, CEO Christian Henrik Tange invites you to an online presentation of the H1 2026 report for the period 1 January 2025 – 30 June 2026 and significant events so far in 2026. Registration is free for everyone and can be done via link:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/pharma-equity-group-praesentation-af-delarsregnskabet-for-h1-2026

Contact person – Investor Relations

Any questions regarding the H1 2026 report can be directed to the Company's CEO Christian Henrik Tange, by email investor@pharmaequitygroup.com. On the Company's website www.pharmaequitygroup.com further information and all published company announcements can be found.

Hørsholm 14 August 2026

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman Christian Henrik Tange CEO

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group (PEG) is a dynamic life sciences investment and development firm listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. PEG is dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and advancing innovations across pharmaceuticals (Pharma), medical technology (MedTech), and other medical devices, with a strategic focus on early-stage opportunities, particularly those emerging from Scandinavian research institutions. By leveraging strategic capital allocation, robust governance including a dedicated Investment Committee, and an extensive industry network, PEG aims to transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful healthcare solutions and products. The company is committed to building a balanced portfolio that delivers ongoing value creation and supports long-term growth for the benefit of patients, healthcare systems, and its investors.

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