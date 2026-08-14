The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)
The Company notifies changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, pursuant to the vesting of share awards.
Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Peter ter Kulve
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|16.928
|20,567
|348,158.18
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.928
|20,567
|348,158.18
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Julien Barraux
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Creative Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|16.928
|5,560
|94,119.68
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.928
|5,560
|94,119.68
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Sandeep Desai
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|14.50
|5,021
|72,804.50
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.50
|5,021
|72,804.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Wai-Fung Loh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|14.50
|7,109
|103,080.50
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.50
|7,109
|103,080.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Tim Gunning
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|16.928
|1,733
|29,336.22
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.928
|1,733
|29,336.22
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mark O’Brien
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Technology and Information Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|14.50
|4,665
|67,642.50
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.50
|4,665
|67,642.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Gerardo Rozanski
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Americas
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|14.50
|10,173
|147,508.50
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.50
|10,173
|147,508.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mustafa Seckin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Europe, and Australia & New Zealand
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|16.928
|6,642
|112,435.78
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.928
|6,642
|112,435.78
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|14.50
|4,479
|64,945.50
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.50
|4,479
|64,945.50
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-AUG-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Vesting of Share Awards
|16.928
|1,962
|33,212.74
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.928
|1,962
|33,212.74
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 19,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.