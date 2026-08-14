Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, pursuant to the vesting of share awards.

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards16.92820,567348,158.18
  Aggregated16.92820,567348,158.18


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJulien Barraux
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Creative Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards16.928

5,560

94,119.68

  Aggregated16.9285,56094,119.68  


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personSandeep Desai
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards14.50

5,021

72,804.50

  Aggregated14.505,02172,804.50  


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai-Fung Loh
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards14.50

7,109

103,080.50

  Aggregated14.507,109103,080.50


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

 		Reason for the notification

         
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards16.928

1,733

29,336.22

  Aggregated16.9281,73329,336.22


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMark O’Brien
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Technology and Information Officer

        
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards14.50

4,665



67,642.50



  Aggregated14.504,665

67,642.50


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personGerardo Rozanski
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Americas
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards14.50

10,173

147,508.50

  Aggregated14.5010,173147,508.50


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMustafa Seckin
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Europe, and Australia & New Zealand
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS

EUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards16.928

6,642

112,435.78

  Aggregated16.9286,642112,435.78


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia

b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards14.50

4,479

64,945.50

  Aggregated14.504,47964,945.50


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-AUG-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Vesting of Share Awards16.928

1,962

33,212.74

  Aggregated16.9281,96233,212.74


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 19,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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