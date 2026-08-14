The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, pursuant to the vesting of share awards.

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 16.928 20,567 348,158.18 Aggregated 16.928 20,567 348,158.18





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Julien Barraux 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Creative Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 16.928



5,560



94,119.68



Aggregated 16.928 5,560 94,119.68





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Sandeep Desai 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 14.50



5,021



72,804.50



Aggregated 14.50 5,021 72,804.50





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 14.50



7,109



103,080.50



Aggregated 14.50 7,109 103,080.50





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 16.928



1,733



29,336.22



Aggregated 16.928 1,733 29,336.22





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mark O’Brien 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Technology and Information Officer



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 14.50



4,665







67,642.50







Aggregated 14.50 4,665



67,642.50









1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Gerardo Rozanski 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Americas b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 14.50



10,173



147,508.50



Aggregated 14.50 10,173 147,508.50





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Europe, and Australia & New Zealand b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS



EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 16.928



6,642



112,435.78



Aggregated 16.928 6,642 112,435.78





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Middle East, Turkey and South Asia



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 14.50



4,479



64,945.50



Aggregated 14.50 4,479 64,945.50





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-AUG-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Vesting of Share Awards 16.928



1,962



33,212.74



Aggregated 16.928 1,962 33,212.74





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 19,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.