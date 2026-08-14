Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares

See the attached file
Attachment
| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
See the attached file
Attachment
ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Initiates second phase of share buy-back program As announced on 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) has decided to launch a share...Read More
The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2026 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed. CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states: The second quarter was yet another proof point of...Read More