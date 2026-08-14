MEXC's August 2026 Proof of Reserves Confirms User Assets Fully Backed as Reserve Ratios Remain Above 100%





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its August 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, audited by Hacken, showing that reserve ratios for all major assets remained above 100%, with the BTC reserve ratio reaching 288%. This report reflects MEXC's robust financial position and its continued commitment to safeguarding user assets.

Amid a broader wave of consolidation across the crypto exchange industry in 2026, MEXC continues to stand out by releasing monthly Proof of Reserves reports independently audited by Hacken, allowing users to verify at any time that their own assets are fully accounted for within the platform's reserves.

According to the audited report, the BTC reserve ratio is 288%, covering 4,282.20 BTC in user assets. The USDT reserve ratio is 115%, covering 1,691,925,884.19 USDT in user holdings. The USDC reserve ratio is 114%, covering 170,998,567.28 USDC in user holdings. The ETH reserve ratio is 113%, covering 58,457.33 ETH in user holdings.





Beyond PoR, the MEXC Futures Insurance Fund — which reached 751 million USDT as of its latest disclosure — absorbs losses from liquidations triggered by extreme market conditions, helping ensure user positions are not improperly liquidated. The MEXC Guardian Fund is a dual-reserve structure combining USDT and BTC. It is planned to expand from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years. MEXC employs a multi-layered security framework designed to protect user assets across different levels of the platform. This includes AI-driven risk monitoring, regular security audits, and round-the-clock multilingual customer support.

MEXC will continue to disclose PoR monthly and further strengthen user asset protection measures to provide users with a secure and reliable trading environment.

To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit the MEXC Proof of Reserves page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

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