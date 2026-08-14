SCHMID Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SHMD) (the “Company” or “SCHMID”), a global leader in advanced manufacturing solutions for the electronics and semiconductor industries, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss its H1 2026 financial results and business update.

The Company expects to publish its results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: August 25, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CEST

Webcast: https://www.appairtime.com/event/285156f7-6d6a-4642-8bb7-57611417793b





The live webcast will be accessible to all interested parties via the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.schmid-group.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

Presentation Materials:

Presentation materials to accompany the call will be made available on the Company’s website and with the webcast.

Format:

Management will provide a review of the Company’s financial performance and key developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. The Company will manage the Q&A process and may prioritize questions from covering analysts and questions submitted in advance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can include statements regarding our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial or financing activities, expected timing and completion of the private placement and use of proceeds related thereto. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: geopolitical events, conflicts or wars, including trade wars, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under “Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC February 13, 2026, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing advanced equipment and process solutions for the high-tech industry, with a strong focus on electronics and semiconductor-related applications. Headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany, and founded in 1864, SCHMID employs more than 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and manufacturing facilities in Germany and China, as well as sales and service locations globally.

SCHMID develops customized systems and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards and other electronic components. Its portfolio addresses a range of high-growth applications, including advanced packaging, semiconductor-related technologies, AI-driven electronics, printed circuit boards, substrates and glass-based technologies.

SCHMID’s solutions enable customers to achieve high technology levels, high yields, low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability in advanced manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit www.schmid-group.com or contact investor-relations@schmid-group.com.

Contact

Press@schmid-group.com