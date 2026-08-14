Pune, Noida and Delhi See Rising Demand for Wardrobe Rentals in 2026 as ₹15,000 to ₹45,000 Purchase Costs and Near-Zero Resale Lose to ₹256/Month Plans Like Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The larger a piece of furniture, the wider the gap between what it costs to buy and what a moving household can recover from it, and few items make that clearer than the wardrobe. Across Pune, Noida and Delhi in 2026, wardrobes priced between ₹15,000 and ₹45,000 to buy are increasingly being taken on monthly plans from ₹256 instead. Rental platforms operating across the three cities, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption in IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods, a pattern shaped by tenure horizons under three years rather than by lifestyle preference. For more information on Rentomojo wardrobe rentals read: https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/wardrobe-and-organizer-on-rent

The demand concentrates where households move most often. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Baner and Viman Nagar; Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West; and Delhi's Dwarka, Saket and Vasant Kunj all show the same behaviour, with renters solving storage for the length of a lease rather than committing to a piece sized for a home they do not yet have. Rented flats vary widely in built-in storage, and the wardrobe is frequently the single largest gap a tenant has to close in the first week of a tenancy, which is exactly when capital is most constrained by deposits and brokerage.

Ownership handles that badly. A ₹15,000 to ₹45,000 wardrobe is among the most difficult items in a home to relocate, often requiring dismantling and, in engineered-wood construction, losing structural integrity when reassembled repeatedly. Doors, hinges, mirror panels and sliding tracks are the components most likely to fail with ordinary use and are billed individually once warranty lapses. Resale is weaker still: large storage furniture is slow to sell, difficult for a buyer to collect, and rarely returns a meaningful share of its purchase price once transport is netted off. Storage furniture bought for a tenancy shorter than its physical life tends to be discarded rather than resold, a write-off that ownership treats as routine and that renters are increasingly pricing in before they buy.

A monthly plan converts that write-off into a fixed charge. Wardrobes on Rentomojo are listed from ₹256 a month in two-door, three-door and four-door configurations with hanging, shelving and drawer layouts, available individually or inside bedroom and whole-home packages alongside beds, mattresses and bedside units. Home delivery and assembly run at a network-average 2.54 days, free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation are carried in the plan, and the unit is collected at the end of tenure. The ₹15,000 to ₹45,000 cost of buying a wardrobe against a ₹256 a month rental line is increasingly being cited in cost-control conversations among short-stay and project-bound households furnishing a bedroom in one go.

Configuration flexibility is a large part of why households stay on plan. Storage requirements change with household size, with a move from a shared flat to a one-bedroom, and with the amount of built-in storage a new property happens to have. Under ownership a two-door wardrobe bought for a first flat is a fixed constraint in the second. On subscription the same requirement is resized at the point it changes, with plans holding a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, advance payment lowering the effective monthly rate by up to 15 percent, and a product discontinued mid-plan removable while the rest of the subscription continues. Servicing is carried in-house by 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters.

Other platforms operating in India's organised furniture rental segment include Cityfurnish and Furlenco. Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in its March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, holding 42 to 47 percent of subscription revenue and 50 to 55 percent of live subscribers in the organised furniture and appliance rental market. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/wardrobes-on-rent

Large storage furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in markets where the cost of moving and disposing of a piece exceeds what it can be sold for. Across Pune, Noida and Delhi in 2026, the wardrobe illustrates that arithmetic more sharply than any other item in the bedroom: high purchase price, poor portability, component-level repair exposure and near-zero resale, all of which a ₹256 a month plan carrying delivery, assembly, servicing, relocation and collection removes from the household balance sheet. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/furniture/wardrobe-and-organizer-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, provided for general market context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

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