Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for II Quarter and 6 Months of 2026 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

Tallinn

In Kristiine City, the Uus-Kindrali development made solid progress in both sales and construction. As at the date of publication of this report, 90% of the sellable area in the white building (Talli 3 / Sammu 8) had been sold, with 12 apartments still available for sale.

Meanwhile, construction of the adjacent seven-storey black building at Sammu 10/Seebi 24a, comprising 90 apartments, also progressed well. By the end of the second quarter, construction was approximately 75% complete and remained on schedule for substantial completion in October–November 2026. By the date of publication, 43% of the apartments had been sold.

Sales and construction also continued at Musketäri Majad, a development launched in the first quarter of 2026. Located at Sammu 7, Talli 1 and Rivi 8, the project comprises two of six- and seven-storey buildings with a total of 144 apartments. During the second quarter, the Group began entering into notarised preliminary sale and purchase agreements. As at the date of publication of this report, 15% of the project’s total sellable area had been sold. In addition, a construction loan agreement was signed with Coop Pank.

Looking ahead, the Group continued to advance the next stages of its Kristiine City development portfolio through ongoing design and permitting activities for four additional projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department. These developments are expected to add approximately 43,000 square metres of above- and below-ground gross building area and around 360 units. Approximately 95% of these units would be residential and 5% commercial. Among these projects, Tondi 53 (“Dunte”) has already obtained a building permit and completed the design phase. The project will comprise approximately 160 apartments in a historic building on Tondi Street.

In the Kalaranna District, construction has been completed, while sales and marketing activities continue. As at the date of publication of this report, 88% of its 385 apartments had been sold, with 47 still available for sale.

Riga

In Riga, the Blue Marine Residence project progressed in line with plan. During the second quarter, construction works on the building’s underground structure were completed, and this milestone was marked by a symbolic time capsule ceremony. Preparations for the production of precast reinforced concrete structures for the above-ground section also continued. As part of the sales and marketing activities, a common brand, Klīversala Bay, was introduced for the entire development area.

Vilnius

In Vilnius, the Group maintained strong sales momentum at the Attico and City Villas. During the quarter, five apartments were notarised and one additional preliminary agreement was signed, bringing total sales across the two projects to 45.5% of the total sellable area.

City Villas continued to strengthen its position as one of Vilnius’s most exclusive residential developments. In June, two apartments with a combined area of 469 square metres were sold for more than EUR 4.44 million, setting a new record for the highest-value residential property transaction in Vilnius. The previous record had also been set by Pro Kapital at City Villas at the end of 2025.

The Group also progressed preparations for Borgo, its newest premium development in Vilnius Old Town, adjacent to the MO Museum. The project will transform a historic building into an exclusive residential development comprising approximately 50 apartments with panoramic views of the Old Town and the Sculpture Garden. The building permit has been obtained, and the official launch is planned for the second half of 2026.

Hotel operations

The hotel delivered the anticipated increase in revenue in the second quarter, with particularly strong results in May and June, driven by growing corporate demand for events and MICE services. As at the end of June, revenue was slightly below budget, while profitability showed a moderate improvement both against budget and year-on-year.

The outlook for the remainder of the year remains stable, although demand from individual leisure travellers has been softer this summer than in the previous year.

Other operations

The Group’s Italian operations, led by Preatoni Nuda Proprietà (PNP) and Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari (PII), continued to operate in a challenging market environment during the first half of 2026. Efforts continued to refine the commercial model and advance the implementation of new AI-supported tools aimed at strengthening cooperation with local real estate agencies and improving operational scalability.

Conclusion

The second quarter of 2026 was a period of solid operational progress for the Group. Construction, sales and development planning advanced across all core markets, despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and persistent pressure on construction costs. The Group continued to advance the Kristiine City development in Tallinn and the Blue Marine Residence project in Riga, while maintaining strong sales momentum in Vilnius, where a new record was set for the city’s highest-value residential property transaction. The hotel achieved the anticipated seasonal improvement in revenue and profitability, while the Group’s Italian operations continued to refine their business model.

Alongside day-to-day delivery, management remained focused on preserving long-term value through disciplined project selection, controlled execution and careful capital allocation. Despite a macroeconomic environment that remains selective and, in certain segments, challenging, the Group continues to benefit from a geographically diversified portfolio, a recognised brand and a significant development pipeline with embedded future potential.

Looking ahead, management remains cautiously optimistic: the Group enters the remainder of 2026 with active construction sites, completed inventory available for monetisation, new developments approaching launch and a solid medium-term project pipeline across the Baltics and Italy.

On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank our employees, clients, investors and business partners for their continued trust and commitment.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

CEO



Key financials

The total revenue of the Group for the first six months of 2026 was EUR 26.1 million, which decreased by EUR 2.4 million (9%) compared to the same period in 2025 (2025 6M: EUR 28.5 million). The total revenue of the second quarter was EUR 11.0 million compared to EUR 16.1 million in 2025.

Revenue from real estate sales is recognised at the moment when the notarial sales agreement is signed and legal title to the property is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, revenue from real estate sales is closely linked to the construction cycle and the timing of project completions.

During the first six months of 2026, the Group’s revenue was mainly supported by the handover of completed apartments in the Kalaranna District and Uus‑Kindrali developments in Tallinn, as well as in the City Villas and Attico building project in Vilnius.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2026 amounted to EUR 9.6 million comparedto EUR 10.2 million in the same period of 2025. The gross profit of the second quarter was EUR 3.9 million compared to EUR 6.0 million in 2025.

Operating profit reached EUR 5.6 million during the period (2025 6M: EUR 7.5 million). The operating profit of the second quarter was EUR 1.6 million compared to EUR 5.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The Group’s net profit for the first six months of 2026 was EUR 3.3 million, compared to EUR 6.2 million in the reference period. The net profit of the second quarter was EUR 0.5 million compared to EUR 4.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Cash generated from operating activities during the first six months of 2026 amountedto EUR 9.3 million, compared with EUR 8.5 million in the same period of 2025. Cash used in operating activities during the second quarter was EUR 0.8 million compared to EUR 7.2 million generated in the second quarter of 2025.

Net asset value per share were EUR 1.17 as at 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: EUR 1.01).

Key performance indicators

in thousands of euros 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2025 12M Revenue 26 087 28 519 11 033 16 069 53 162 Gross profit 9 561 10 233 3 901 6 026 18 795 Gross profit, % 37% 36% 35% 38% 35% Operating profit 5 556 7 517 1 579 4 975 14 733 Operating profit, % 21% 26% 14% 31% 28% Net profit (incl. non-controlling interests) 3 305 6 188 493 4 298 12 041 Net profit (incl. non-controlling interests), % 13% 22% 4% 27% 23% Net profit (owners’ share) 3 429 6 342 561 4 347 12 314 Earnings per share (owners’ share), EUR 0.06 0.11 0.01 0.08 0.22





in thousands of euros 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 31.12.2025 Total Assets 123 651 115 759 124 490 Total Liabilities 57 019 58 350 61 163 Equity (incl. non-controlling interests) 66 632 57 409 63 327 Equity (owners’ share) 66 575 56 975 63 146 Equity ratio, % 53.8% 49.2% 50.7% Debt to equity ratio, % 57.2% 70.0% 68.7% Return on assets, % 2.9% 5.5% 9.9% Return on equity, % 5.6% 11.7% 21.6% Current ratio 3.04 2.91 1.56 Net asset value per share, EUR 1.17 1.01 1.11



Equity ratio = total assets / equity (owners’ share)

Debt to Equity ratio = interest-bearing liabilities/ equity (owners’ share)

Return on assets = net profit (owners’ share) / average total assets

Return on equity = net profit (owners’ share) / average equity (owners’ share)

Current ratio = current assets / current liabilities

Net asset value per share = equity (owners’ share) / number of shares



CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 31.12.2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash 6 126 3 572 5 143 Current receivables 4 373 783 5 645 Prepayments 1 785 712 287 Inventories 63 281 57 030 57 503 Total current assets 75 565 62 097 68 578 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 13 314 324 Property, plant and equipment 9 061 7 463 7 836 Right-of-use-assets 782 384 781 Investment property 35 347 42 505 43 516 Goodwill 0 863 0 Intangible assets 983 2 133 1 555 Total non-current assets 46 186 53 662 54 012 Assets held for sale 1 900 0 1 900 Total assets held for sale 1 900 0 1 900 TOTAL ASSETS 123 651 115 759 124 490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 9 738 7 284 30 046 Customer advances 5 175 7 525 5 888 Trade and other payables 7 235 6 010 5 447 Tax payables 2 560 471 2 562 Short-term provisions 168 16 116 Total current liabilities 24 876 21 306 44 059 Non-current liabilities Non-current debt 30 385 34 966 15 053 Other non-current payables 8 6 8 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 459 1 869 1 813 Long-term provisions 291 203 230 Total non-current liabilities 32 143 37 044 17 104 TOTAL LIABILITIES 57 019 58 350 61 163 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 1 134 Revaluation surplus 2 322 1 977 2 322 Retained earnings 46 120 36 865 42 691 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 66 575 56 975 63 146 Non-controlling interest 57 434 181 TOTAL EQUITY 66 632 57 409 63 327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 123 651 115 759 124 490



Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2025 12M CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 26 087 28 519 11 033 16 069 53 162 Cost of sales -16 526 -18 286 -7 132 -10 043 -34 367 Gross profit 9 561 10 233 3 901 6 026 18 795 Marketing expenses -651 -626 -357 -340 -1 213 Administrative expenses -3 379 -2 752 -1 959 -1 426 -5 659 Other operating income 76 770 32 758 3 824 Other operating expenses -51 -108 -38 -43 -1 014 Operating profit 5 556 7 517 1 579 4 975 14 733 Finance income 17 23 7 10 40 Finance cost -1 300 -1 514 -662 -769 -2 615 Profit before income tax 4 273 6 026 924 4 216 12 158 Income tax -968 162 -431 82 -117 Profit for the period 3 305 6 188 493 4 298 12 041 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3 429 6 342 561 4 347 12 314 Non-controlling interest -124 -154 -68 -49 -273 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net change in asset revaluation reserve 0 0 0 0 345 Other comprehensive income for the period 0 0 0 0 345 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 305 6 188 493 4 298 12 386 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3 429 6 342 561 4 347 12 659 Non-controlling interest -124 -154 -68 -49 -273 Earnings per share (Basic) EUR 0.06 0.11 0.01 0.08 0.22



The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

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