L4VA and Toto Finance Launch Tokenized Silver Vault

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L4VA, the programmable capital markets infrastructure, today announced the launch of the Toto Finance Silver Vault, bringing asset-backed tokenized physical silver to the L4VA Protocol through a new vault on Cardano.

The launch marks a milestone in the growing partnership between L4VA and Toto Finance, bringing asset-backed physical silver to the L4VA Protocol on Cardano. Together, the two companies are building programmable capital market rails that transform real-world assets into transparent, liquid, and accessible digital investment products.

Participants can acquire vault tokens representing proportional economic exposure to the underlying physical silver, trade them through decentralized liquidity pools, and participate in a transparent on-chain marketplace. Eligible participants may also earn L4VA ecosystem rewards for qualifying protocol activity, while liquidity providers can earn decentralized exchange trading fees generated through market activity.

"The tokenization of real-world assets is one of the most significant opportunities in modern finance, but tokenization alone isn't enough," said Charles Hupp, Chief Marketing Officer at L4VA. "Markets need infrastructure that enables new RWA strategies to be launched, owned, traded, and governed transparently on-chain. That's exactly what L4VA is building as the programmable capital market rails for the tokenized economy."

"The launch of the Toto Finance Silver Vault is just the beginning of our vision for tokenized commodities," said Steven Gaertner, Co-founder at Toto Finance. "By partnering with L4VA on Cardano, we're creating a transparent and accessible framework for physical precious metals that can scale globally. We look forward to launching additional physical silver vaults, expanded precious metals offerings, and other commodity-backed investment products that bring institutional-quality real-world assets to a broader global audience.”

L4VA and Toto Finance are extending this partnership beyond a single vault, expanding access to physical silver, precious metals, and other commodity-backed products, starting on Cardano and moving to additional chains over time.

About L4VA

L4VA Protocol is decentralized programmable capital markets infrastructure for the tokenized economy. The L4VA Protocol enables anyone to launch, govern, and scale programmable RWA investment strategy tokens backed by digital and real-world assets through transparent on-chain vaults, decentralized liquidity, and community governance.

L4VA's Robinhood Chain testnet is scheduled to launch in August, ahead of the protocol's upcoming Token Generation Event and continued expansion across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

About Toto Finance

Toto Finance is a tokenized commodities platform, live since 2023, with more than 45,000 real-world assets in production across precious metals, certified diamonds, and gemstones. Physical assets are held in regulated, LBMA-accredited custody with independent third-party validation. Building on this foundation, Toto Finance is expanding into institutional base and strategic metals, anchored by its copper program, bringing institutional-quality, asset-backed investment products to global markets.