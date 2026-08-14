Heilongjiang Phoenix Mountain Scenic Area Diversifies Offerings to Enhance Visitor Experience

HARBIN, China, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a summer heatwave sweeping across many parts of China, Heilongjiang Phoenix Mountain Scenic Area in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has attracted large numbers of visitors seeking respite from the heat, thanks to its cool forest breeze, visitor-friendly discounts and diverse ecological attractions.

Heilongjiang Phoenix Mountain National Forest Park, affiliated with the Shanhetun Forestry Bureau Co., Ltd., is a national AAAA-rated tourist attraction, a national forest park and a national geological park. Its main peak stands at 1,696.2 meters above sea level and is known as the "First Peak of Longjiang."

In 2026, the scenic area's winter ice-and-snow operations continued until March 1, when it closed temporarily for the season. During the closure, the scenic area carried out concentrated preparations for reopening, including facility maintenance, ecological conservation and safety inspections. It officially resumed spring and summer operations in late April to welcome visitors during multiple peak travel periods, including spring outing season, the Dragon Boat Festival and the summer vacation.

Benefiting from its high-altitude location, the scenic area has an average summer temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius. Its distinctive summer retreat resources have continued to gain popularity, making it a preferred destination for visitors from southern China seeking cross-provincial leisure trips.

Heilongjiang Phoenix Mountain Scenic Area has improved the refined maintenance and management of its tourism facilities. Sections of the wooden walkway in the "Sky Garden" and the walking trails in the Grand Canyon have been repaired and reinforced, while safety warning signs and wayfinding signage throughout the scenic area have been updated. Supporting facilities at the visitor center and parking lot have also been upgraded, with improvements made to public restrooms, rest areas along the routes and convenience facilities.

Meanwhile, the scenic area has strengthened professional training for its staff. Sightseeing bus drivers, tour guides and security personnel regularly receive specialized training in service standards and emergency response, helping promote more standardized and visitor-oriented services. These efforts are designed to respond promptly to visitors' needs and make their trips more convenient and comfortable.

Making use of its year-round landscape resources, the scenic area has also introduced a series of themed activities to enrich the visitor experience.

During the "Flowers Blooming on the Cloud Top" high-altitude Rhododendron dauricum flower-viewing season, traditional Chinese music performances on the guzheng, ethnic singing and dancing, and traditional Chinese opera performances were staged in succession. Interactive stamp-collecting activities were also introduced along the routes, attracting large numbers of visitors to ascend to the mountaintop and enjoy the blooming rhododendrons. The event has helped build the scenic area's reputation as a destination for flower-viewing tourism.

A variety of themed activities have continued to invigorate the tourism market, driving the scenic area's transformation from sightseeing-oriented tourism toward more immersive experiences.

The scenic area regularly shares real-life footage of its seasonal scenery, as well as travel guides and visitor-friendly policies, while actively conducting promotional visits to major source markets such as Harbin and Changchun.

To further refine its cultural identity and enrich its brand connotations, the scenic area has launched a nationwide campaign to solicit a promotional slogan for Heilongjiang Phoenix Mountain. The campaign has generated a strong response, receiving more than 6,000 slogan submissions from across China since its launch. Tourism and culture enthusiasts from different parts of the country have actively participated, helping the scenic area broaden its communication channels, explore its distinctive cultural identity and build momentum for its brand development.