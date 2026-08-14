36th Qingdao Int'l Beer Festival Ignites Summer Tourism Vitality

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of July 17, the historic city venue of the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival, hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, was launched. Carrying forward the iconic theme "Qingdao Toasts with the World," the 30-day festival runs through Aug. 15 across three main venues - West Coast, Laoshan, and the Historic City. Spanning both the Shinan and Shibei districts, the historic city venue links Shangjieli in the east and Dabaodao in the west. By seamlessly weaving together the century-old commercial legacy of Zhongshan Road and the vibrant, authentic courtyard life of Dabaodao, the festival embraces a "wall-less" concept. It transforms into a spectacular summer gala that integrates technological empowerment, cultural immersion, and the convergence of culture, commerce, and tourism.

As the core heritage bearers of Qingdao's historic urban area, the Shinan and Shibei districts leverage their distinct cultural endowments to jointly create a "borderless" festival.

Shinan district uses Zhongshan Road as its central axis, linking several landmarks into an integrated cultural trail. Dozens of beer tasting stations are scattered throughout the alleyways, inviting visitors to stroll and enjoy a drink.

Shibei district designs the Dabaodao neighborhood with a strategy of "north-south connectivity." In the north, the "Shili YOUNG Field" Beer Garden on Licun Road serves as the centerpiece, while Jimo Road's "Shili Wine Alley" gathers time-honored brands like Chunhelou and Haibin Foods alongside intangible cultural heritage snacks, reviving nostalgic memories of old Qingdao. In the south, Guangxingli serves as the hub, collaborating with Tsingtao Brewery to create the "1903 MIX Guangxing Tavern." Operating on an "all-day" model of daytime tea and nighttime wine, this venue infuses the century-old, courtyard-style area with contemporary consumer vitality.

On one side is the carnival of Zhongshan Road, where visitors can stroll and sip; on the other is the immersive experience of Dabaodao, where guests can savor fresh craft beer in historic alleyways. Together, the two districts have relocated the beer festival from enclosed venues into century-old streets, turning the entire historic city into a boundless stage for celebration.