WRAP Selected by WOFT to Support Florida’s $475,000 Teacher Safety Training Initiative

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), a global public safety technology and training company, today announced that it has been selected by WOFT Charities (“WOFT”) to support training services associated with the WOFT (Where Our Families Train) Teacher Safety Training Program, which has been awarded $475,000 in Florida’s Fiscal Year 2026–27 state budget.

The appropriation appears in the Conference Report for HB 5001E as “WOFT: Teacher Safety Training Program (HF 1031) (SF 1890)” in the amount of $475,000.

The initiative will provide practical safety and preparedness training for teachers, administrators and other school personnel. WOFT has selected WRAP to support the effort with training methodologies centered on situational awareness, threat recognition, early intervention, de-escalation and avoiding physical confrontation whenever possible.

For WRAP, the engagement extends principles the Company teaches within law enforcement into a broader professional safety environment: awareness comes first, and the best physical confrontation is often the one recognized early enough to avoid.

“Everything starts with awareness,” said Jared Novick, President of WRAP. “That is true for a law enforcement officer responding to a call, and it is equally relevant to a teacher responsible for a classroom. Recognizing threat indicators, understanding when circumstances are changing, and knowing how to avoid or de-escalate a confrontation are foundational skills. WOFT laid the groundwork to bring those principles into Florida schools, and we are excited to support them in delivering it.”

The program closely aligns with WRAP’s training philosophy. WOFT’s underlying proposal calls for mindset and situational-awareness instruction, hands-on real-world scenarios and dynamic group discussions designed to help participants recognize, avoid and de-escalate potential conflicts before they become physical confrontations. The $475,000 appropriation is made to WOFT, a 501(c)(3) organization, to fulfill the Teacher Safety Training Program. WRAP has been selected by WOFT to provide training support under the program and will receive a portion of the funding through WOFT based on the services WRAP provides. Accordingly, the full $475,000 appropriation should not be interpreted as an award directly to WRAP, nor should the entirety of the appropriation be interpreted as future revenue to WRAP.

Training also includes practical self-defense, including the use of flashlights and pepper spray, with pre- and post-training assessments designed to measure participant knowledge and program effectiveness.

Building an Integrated Training Model

WRAP’s relationship with WOFT extends beyond this program. WRAP has exclusive access to WOFT’s training facility, which is becoming a national flagship environment for integrated WRAP training, bringing together instructors, methodologies and technologies in realistic, scenario-based settings.

WRAP draws upon trainers with subject-matter expertise from diverse law enforcement, public safety and operational backgrounds. At the WOFT facility, those capabilities can be integrated into real-world scenarios requiring participants to recognize changing conditions, identify threat indicators, make decisions under pressure and determine an appropriate response.

“Real-world scenario training should not be limited to law enforcement,” Novick continued. “Whether you are a police officer, member of the military, teacher, security professional or private citizen, the foundation is awareness. The scenarios and appropriate responses may be very different, but everyone benefits from learning to recognize risk earlier and make better decisions before circumstances escalate.”

WOFT’s program framework provides for full- and part-time instructors, instructional safety equipment, personal protective equipment, mobile classroom capabilities and other resources necessary to deliver practical training.

A Model Designed to Scale

WRAP believes the Florida initiative demonstrates how training knowledge developed in public safety can be responsibly applied across education, private security, military and other professional safety environments, as well as private citizens.

The common foundation is simple: recognize risk, understand what is happening, intervene early, when possible, avoid unnecessary escalation and respond appropriately when action becomes necessary.

“WOFT created this opportunity, and our role is to help them deliver,” Novick said. “But we also see a larger model emerging. We can jointly serve law enforcement while applying the instructors, methodologies, infrastructure and technologies we have built to other environments where people are responsible for safety.”

Over time, WRAP believes the model can extend beyond in-person instruction into a digital training ecosystem supporting continuous learning, recurring proficiency and certification. As WRAP’s technology portfolio evolves, the Company also sees opportunities to incorporate additional tools and technologies into the training environment, connecting what participants learn with how they perform in realistic scenarios.

“We believe the future of training is integrated,” Novick added. “It is instructors, methodology, real-world scenarios, continuous digital learning and technology working together. WOFT gives us the physical environment to operationalize that model. Florida gives us an opportunity to demonstrate it with teachers, and we believe it can ultimately scale much further.”

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global public safety technology and training company focused on developing tools, training and capabilities designed to support awareness, earlier intervention and more appropriate responses to challenging encounters.

About WOFT Charities

WOFT provides practical safety and preparedness training focused on situational awareness, confidence and real-world response skills. Through the WOFT Teacher Safety Training Program, WOFT will deliver training designed specifically for teachers, administrators and other school personnel.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, Wrap Reality™, and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the WOFT Teacher Saftey Program and the Company’s involvement. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to WRAP's ability to develop, integrate, and commercialize the WrapShield platform and WrapVision on expected timelines, the Company's dependence on WOFT and other third parties, the difference between announced capabilities and commercially available products, the possibility that the WOFT engagement does not proceed as contemplated or does not result in adoption, orders, or revenue. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. WRAP assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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