Merifund Capital Management Releases Analysis on Saudi Aramco Q2 Financial Performance Amid Hormuz Disruptions

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merifund Capital Management today published a new macro market insights report evaluating Saudi Aramco’s $33.4 billion second-quarter adjusted net income and analyzing how critical supply bottlenecks, war-risk insurance spikes, and refinery grade constraints are reshaping energy portfolios.

Saudi Aramco reports adjusted net income of $33.4 billion for the second quarter, delivered through the largest oil supply disruption on record. Merifund Capital Management sets out what the figures reveal about the resilience of the world’s largest producer, whose net income attributable to shareholders climbs to $32.4 billion from $22.8 billion a year earlier. Brent crude averages close to $97 per barrel over the period as conflict between the United States and Iran drives prices to historic levels.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz now removes roughly 17.8 million barrels per day from circulation, around 25% of seaborne oil trade. A second constraint proves the more stubborn, as war-risk premiums move from 0.2% of hull value per transit to as much as 1% over the course of the escalation, and Lloyd’s of London and the major protection and indemnity clubs withdraw cover inside the Persian Gulf exclusion zone. Cargo that remains reachable becomes commercially immovable, since no owner will sail an uninsured hull through a war zone.

The distinction between what can be moved and what can be insured sits at the centre of the market’s difficulty. The closure works as an exercise in second-order exposure rather than headline volumetric loss, with the insurance market operating as “the chokepoint behind the chokepoint, and the one most portfolios never model”, on the assessment of the Director of Private Equity at Merifund Capital Management, Anthony Saunders. The reading carries weight because regional bypass infrastructure provides only 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels per day, offsetting between 15% and 20% of the flows now interrupted.

A third constraint operates at the refinery gate, where the specification of the crude matters as much as the quantity. Asian plants configured for medium-to-heavy, high-sulphur Gulf grades cannot run the alternatives without blending or capital modification, creating shortage even where the global barrel count looks adequate. Brent moves above $122 per barrel within days of the escalation, and Saunders points to that mismatch as the reason headline surplus figures mislead, observing that “a barrel a refinery cannot run is not a barrel it can buy”.

The operational answer runs 1,200 kilometres across the peninsula, where the East-West Pipeline reaches its maximum capacity of 7 million barrels per day. Crude moves to Yanbu on the Red Sea, and exports through that port run at approximately 5 million barrels per day, which makes the line the critical supply artery against a global energy shock. Substitution falls well short of replacement, since Hormuz ordinarily carries around 15 million barrels per day.

Production is consequently cut by roughly 2.5 million barrels per day as the conflict reaches Saudi energy infrastructure directly. The Safaniya, Marjan, Zuluf and Abu Safa offshore fields are shut in after Iranian missile and drone threats, and pressure now extends to the Red Sea corridor the pipeline was built to reach, where the Saudi tankers Encelia and Layla come under missile attack from Houthi forces on 22 July. Five further tankers alter course the following day, and crude rises 4.8% to $94.1 per barrel.

The financial record for the quarter supports the operational one, and the margin of outperformance is wide. Adjusted net income exceeds consensus estimates of $31.6 billion and marks a 33% advance on the comparable quarter a year earlier, with operating cash flow reaching $25.4 billion over the three months and free cash flow of $12.3 billion after a working capital build of $13.6 billion. Gearing rises to 6.2% from 4.8% at the close of the preceding quarter, a deliberate deployment of balance sheet capacity.

Realised crude prices average $108.1 per barrel over the quarter, with Brent peaking near $120.1 at the conflict’s most acute phase. Upstream adjusted earnings before interest and tax rise 14% year on year to $50.9 billion, while downstream adjusted earnings of $6.2 billion double the prior-year level and advance 144% to $11.7 billion across the first half. Shareholder distributions hold, with a base dividend of $22.2 billion declared for the quarter and half-year free cash flow of $31.6 billion.

Three constraints now determine energy portfolio outcomes: bypass capacity, the pricing of war-risk cover, and refinery grade specification. That is the reading set out by Merifund Capital Management, at a point when geopolitical risk already ranks as the foremost concern for energy investors, cited by 55% of industry executives surveyed over the past year. Saunders returns to the framework in weighing whether institutional exposure should change, arguing that “resilience is an infrastructure question before it is a price question”.

About Merifund Capital Management

Merifund Capital Management Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201024554E), founded in 2010, operates from Singapore as a leading hedge-fund manager. Its work spans long-only asset and portfolio management, long/short equity, global macro, event-driven and systematic strategies, with derivatives used to capture opportunity while capital preservation, liquidity and disciplined risk control govern every position. ESG considerations are embedded across the investment process in line with demanding global sustainability standards. Clients include accredited investors, family offices, foundations and endowments, with the range broadening to reach retail investors.

Further analysis is published at https://merifund.com/insights. Media inquiries may be directed to Tao Yang at media@merifund.com or via https://merifund.com.



