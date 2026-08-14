Chair of AB KN Energies Audit Committee Elected

At the meeting of the Audit Committee of AB KN Energies held on 13 August 2026, Guy Mason was elected Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee currently consists of two independent members of the Board, Guy Mason and Jūratė Lingienė, as well as Board member and civil servant Karolis Švaikauskas. The current composition of the Audit Committee was approved at the first meeting of the newly elected Board held on 29 May 2026 and will remain in place for the duration of the Board’s term.

The Company's committees were established by a decision of the Board and consist of at least three Board members, with at least half of them being independent.





Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, +370 46 391772