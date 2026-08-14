Indiana Center for Recovery Named No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Indiana by Newsweek

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana Center for Recovery is named the best addiction treatment center in Indiana for 2026, according to Newsweek and Statista’s national rankings.

The Bloomington facility earned the No. 1 statewide placement. This marks the sixth consecutive year the facility has ranked at the top of Newsweek Magazine’s list.

“This recognition belongs to the team members who support our patients every day and to the patients whose courage and progress make this work so meaningful,” said Jackie Daniels, director of clinical development at Indiana Center for Recovery. “It reflects a shared commitment to providing compassionate, individualized care throughout every stage of recovery.”

Indiana Center for Recovery provides treatment for substance use and mental health conditions, including medical detoxification, residential treatment, psychiatric services, outpatient care and alumni support.

“Effective treatment requires more than addressing symptoms. It requires understanding the medical, behavioral and personal factors that shape each patient’s experience,” said Dr. Michael Kane, chief medical officer at Indiana Center for Recovery. “Our team remains focused on delivering evidence-based care that helps patients build a strong foundation for long-term recovery.”

This recognition follows another recent distinction for the Bloomington facility. Recovery Guide’s publication AddictionResource.net ranked Indiana Center for Recovery No. 6 on its “10 Best Rehab Centers in Indiana” list for 2026.

Newsweek and Statista evaluated more than 400 treatment centers using a national survey of addiction treatment professionals; Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data on facility credentials and care services; and volume-weighted patient experience data from major review platforms.

About Indiana Center for Recovery

Indiana Center for Recovery is the leading addiction and mental health care provider in the Midwest, offering psychiatric hospitalization, residential rehab, drug, alcohol detox and outpatient services. Indiana Center for Recovery is committed to expanding access to substance use and mental health care, with 10 locations across the Hoosier State. Indiana Center for Recovery is a division of Haven Health Management.

The Bloomington program is accredited by The Joint Commission, the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Media Contact:

Marianly H. Primmer

Corporate Communications Specialist

Indiana Center for Recovery

1004 W. 1st St.

Bloomington, IN 47403

954-774-0578

mprimmer@treatmentmentindiana.com

www.treatmentindiana.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd23a3a-8eb2-4cce-83e4-d274c75116fb