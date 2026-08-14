American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Provides Update on Global Fusion Industry, Texas Data Center and Critical Infrastructure Energy Markets, and Engages Securities Counsel

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, provides shareholders with an industry and market update covering accelerating developments across the global fusion energy industry, the rapidly expanding Texas artificial intelligence and data center market, the substantial energy requirements of hospitals and medical centers, increasing constraints on the electric grid, and the Company’s capital markets strategy.

Recent trends across the fusion, artificial intelligence, data center and electricity industries continue to highlight what American Fusion believes will be one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the coming decade: substantially more reliable electricity will be required, increasingly at or near the point where customers consume it. American Fusion believes this environment could create a significant long-term opportunity for compact, distributed energy technologies capable of supplying power directly behind the customer’s meter.

The Company’s long-term strategy is to develop the Texatron™ platform into a scalable source of distributed electricity and ultimately offer that electricity through a Power-as-a-Service model to data centers, hospitals, defense installations, industrial facilities and other mission-critical customers.

The developed Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ is currently undergoing testing and engineering validation, and these prospective commercial applications remain subject to successful completion of the Company’s testing program, applicable regulatory requirements, financing, manufacturing scale-up and commercialization.

Fusion Industry Investment Continues to Accelerate

According to the Fusion Industry Association’s 2026 industry report, 56 fusion companies raised approximately $4.48 billion during the 12 months ending in July 2026, the highest annual amount recorded since the association began conducting its survey in 2021 and approximately 69% above the prior year’s total.

Cumulative funding reported by the fusion sector since 2021 has reached approximately $14.24 billion, while industry employment has grown beyond 16,000 people. Recent capital activity includes Helion Energy raising approximately $465 million in June 2026 and Proxima Fusion raising approximately $518 million in July. Commercial activity is also becoming increasingly visible, with the Fusion Industry Association reporting that several fusion companies now have site agreements, power purchase agreements, offtake arrangements or similar commercial commitments.

Experimental development continues across the industry as well. General Fusion has reported progress with its LM26 magnetized-target fusion program, including compressional heating of deuterium plasma, while European activity includes plans involving Germany’s former Biblis nuclear facility as a future laser-fusion development site. American Fusion believes these developments demonstrate increasing capital formation, technical development and commercial interest across the global fusion industry.

Texas AI Infrastructure Drives Significant New Power Demand

The relationship between computing growth and electricity demand is particularly evident in Texas. Artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers require substantial quantities of reliable, around-the-clock electricity. Individual campuses can require hundreds of megawatts, while some of the largest proposed developments are approaching gigawatt scale. ERCOT reported in April that it was tracking approximately 410 gigawatts of proposed large loads seeking interconnection, with approximately 87% associated with data centers. While not every proposed project will ultimately be constructed, the magnitude of the queue illustrates the scale of prospective electricity demand being placed on Texas infrastructure. Major Texas developments include projects associated with some of the world’s largest technology and infrastructure companies. The Stargate campus in Abilene, associated with OpenAI, Oracle and other partners, is being developed toward approximately 1.2 GW of capacity. Meta is developing major Texas infrastructure, including an El Paso project reported as targeting approximately 1 GW of capacity by 2028, while Google continues expanding its Texas data center footprint, including additional development at its Midlothian campus.

The scale and timing of individual projects remain subject to construction, utility, permitting, financing and interconnection schedules.

Time to Power Becomes an Increasingly Important Consideration

American Fusion believes one of the most important considerations in the future electricity market will not simply be the cost of electricity, but the time required to obtain sufficient power. Building new transmission lines, substations and generating facilities can require years of engineering, permitting, regulatory approvals, equipment procurement and construction.

ERCOT recently implemented a batch process for connecting very large electricity users. Under the process, qualifying projects of 75 MW or greater are studied collectively so ERCOT can determine the transmission capacity available to serve them. Projects entered the first “Batch Zero” process during 2026, while final transmission planning extends into 2027. ERCOT has also recognized on-site generation as one mechanism through which large customers can reduce the amount of transmission capacity they require.

American Fusion believes these conditions support the broader rationale for behind-the-meter generation. Rather than relying exclusively upon electricity transmitted across an increasingly constrained grid, large electricity users may increasingly evaluate generating some or all of their electricity directly at or near the point of consumption.

Healthcare Represents an Additional Critical-Infrastructure Market

Artificial intelligence data centers are not the only facilities requiring highly reliable electricity. Hospitals operate continuously, with operating rooms, intensive care units, emergency departments, diagnostic imaging systems, cancer treatment equipment, laboratories, pharmaceutical refrigeration, medical data centers and increasingly sophisticated artificial-intelligence systems all dependent upon uninterrupted electrical service.

The United States has approximately 6,000 hospitals, creating a substantial universe of mission-critical facilities requiring reliable energy. Texas alone represents one of the nation’s largest healthcare markets, with recent industry estimates identifying approximately 525 hospital businesses in the state and U.S. News evaluating 589 Texas hospitals for its 2026–2027 rankings. Texas is also home to the Texas Medical Center in Houston, widely recognized as the world’s largest medical complex. The campus encompasses 49 member institutions, employs more than 120,000 people and handles approximately 10 million patient encounters annually. Hospitals are particularly energy intensive due to their continuous HVAC requirements, sophisticated medical equipment, imaging systems, laboratories, critical-care infrastructure and expanding computing requirements.

A Potential Market for Texatron™ Behind-the-Meter Power

American Fusion believes the healthcare sector could represent a compelling potential long-term application for its Power-as-a-Service strategy. Subject to successful development and commercialization, future Texatron™ systems could potentially be installed at or near major healthcare campuses and supply electricity directly behind the meter. Potential advantages could include 24/7 on-site electricity generation, reduced exposure to transmission constraints, improved resilience during grid emergencies, support for mission-critical operations, modular expansion as campuses grow, support for increasingly energy-intensive medical computing systems, and potentially greater long-term energy-cost predictability.

Under the Company’s contemplated Power-as-a-Service model, American Fusion would own, operate and maintain future Texatron™ generating assets and sell electricity to customers under long-term commercial agreements rather than requiring customers to operate the generating systems themselves. The Company believes this same architecture could eventually be applicable to AI data centers, military bases, mining operations, manufacturing campuses, water desalination facilities and other critical infrastructure.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: “The opportunity we see developing extends well beyond any single market. Artificial intelligence is accelerating electricity demand at an extraordinary pace, but data centers are only part of the equation. Hospitals, defense installations, industrial facilities and other critical infrastructure all require reliable power. Our objective is to continue developing the Texatron™ into a distributed energy platform capable of ultimately delivering that power directly where it is needed.”

American Fusion Advances OTCQB Application

American Fusion is in the final stages of the OTCQB Venture Market application process. The Company has completed the applicable OTCQB application requirements other than clearance of its Form 211 pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-11, which remains pending. Upon completion of the Form 211 process, the Company expects to proceed toward completion of its OTCQB qualification, subject to final review and approval by OTC Markets Group.

OTCQB qualification represents an important component of American Fusion’s capital markets strategy. If approved, the Company believes advancement to OTCQB would represent another step in strengthening its public-market profile and corporate infrastructure.

Long-Term National Exchange Strategy

American Fusion’s longer-term capital markets objective is to position the Company, subject to satisfying all applicable financial, governance, regulatory and listing requirements, for a potential future listing on a national securities exchange. As previously disclosed, the Company intends to evaluate the Texas Stock Exchange (“TXSE”) alongside other potential national exchange venues. On July 31, 2026, TXSE announced the launch of full production trading from its Dallas headquarters and reported more than 50 participating member firms at launch. TXSE has indicated that exchange-traded-product listings are expected in late third-quarter 2026, corporate transfers in the fourth quarter, and IPO capabilities beginning in 2027.

American Fusion believes there is a natural strategic alignment between a Texas-domiciled advanced-energy company and the emergence of a Texas-based national securities exchange. No determination regarding a future listing venue has been made, and there can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy the applicable requirements for listing on TXSE or any other national securities exchange.

The Company has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP as its securities counsel. The firm will advise the Company on its planned uplisting to a national securities exchange, capital formation, and other corporate matters. The Company expects to provide additional information regarding the engagement in the near term.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: “We are building American Fusion around a long-term objective: develop the Texatron™ into a commercially viable distributed fusion power platform while building the corporate, regulatory and financial infrastructure necessary to support commercialization. The accelerating investment in fusion, extraordinary growth in electricity demand and increasing need for reliable distributed power reinforce why we believe that objective is worth pursuing.”

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications