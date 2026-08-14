Trident Digital Tech Joint Venture Projects Sikaflow Revenue Run-Rate of Approximately US$65 Million Annualized Exiting 2026





SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets, today announced that Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd (“TADT”), the Company’s 50/50 joint venture, has completed an internal revenue projection for the Sikaflow platform covering August through December 2026. TADT projects December 2026 revenue of approximately GHS 64.1 million, equivalent to an annualized revenue run-rate of approximately GHS 769 million, or approximately US$65.5 million at the Bank of Ghana mid-rate of GH¢11.74 per US$1.00 published for August 11, 2026. Trident holds a 50% equity interest in TADT.

Sikaflow commenced commercial operation on June 23, 2026. Across the full five-month projection period, TADT projects cumulative revenue of approximately GHS 163.6 million, or approximately US$13.9 million, with monthly revenue scaling as MSME onboarding accelerates through the fourth quarter.

Projected adoption and revenue

TADT projects cumulative onboarding to reach 284,883 actively transacting MSMEs by December 2026, measured against an addressable base of more than 2 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in its market. The month-by-month projection is set out below.

Month (2026) Projected Active MSMEs Projected TADT Revenue (GHS) August 27,476 6,181,688 September 53,708 12,083,494 October 140,860 31,691,387 November 220,300 49,564,196 December 284,883 64,094,402 Five-month total — 163,615,167



Revenue in the projection is generated across four streams: TADT’s contractual commission on taxes collected and remitted through the platform; TADT’s share of point-of-sale device leasing; TADT’s share of transaction processing fees; and fees generated from adjacent services delivered through Sikaflow, including business registration, annual renewals, insurance distribution and pension administration.

The joint venture was announced on April 13, 2026 with a stated combined revenue opportunity of up to approximately US$800 million over five years across its platform mandates. Management believes the Sikaflow projection is consistent with the early-stage trajectory of that opportunity.

Basis of projection

The projection reflects the following principal assumptions:

An average monthly transaction volume of approximately GHS 15,000 per actively transacting MSME, equivalent to approximately GHS 500 per day.

An effective tax collection rate of 3% applied to transaction volume processed through the platform.

A monthly contribution to TADT from point-of-sale device leasing of GHS 50 per actively transacting MSME.

A monthly contribution to TADT from transaction processing fees of GHS 5 per actively transacting MSME.

A monthly contribution to TADT from adjacent services of GHS 20 per actively transacting MSME.



These assumptions are inherently uncertain and are subject to change. Actual adoption, transaction volumes, fee realization and revenue may differ materially from the amounts projected. Investors should read the cautionary statements set out under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Market context

The MSME sector in TADT’s market accounts for approximately 80% of national employment and represents a substantial share of domestic economic activity. Many of these businesses operate without formal financial records, constraining access to credit, supplier finance and growth capital. The International Finance Corporation has estimated that MSMEs across emerging markets face an annual financing gap of approximately US$5.2 trillion.

Sikaflow is designed to convert everyday commercial activity into structured digital financial records, building verifiable transaction histories that can support access to financing, supplier relationships and long-term business growth. The platform integrates digital commerce, inventory management, accounting, customer management, automated tax reporting and financial services functionality, and is accessible through Android, iOS, web, POS terminals and USSD channels with offline-capable operation.

“A run-rate approaching US$65 million within six months of launch reflects what we believe this platform architecture can do once it reaches scale,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. “We built Sikaflow to sit at the intersection of commerce, tax administration and financial services, and every transaction that moves through it strengthens the economic record of the business behind it. This is the model we intend to replicate.”

“We are onboarding businesses that have operated outside the formal financial system for their entire existence, and we are doing it with local ownership and local partnerships,” said Aleem Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd. “The economics of this platform work because Sikaflow solves a problem our entrepreneurs actually have — recordkeeping, tax compliance and access to finance in one place. The projection reflects the demand we are seeing in the market.”

Management believes successful execution may create opportunities to deploy comparable digital infrastructure across additional markets, where business formalization, access to finance, tax digitization and digital commerce adoption present broadly similar challenges.

About Sikaflow

Sikaflow is an integrated digital commerce, accounting, tax automation and financial management platform built for the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise sector. The platform combines point-of-sale technology, inventory management, accounting functionality, automated tax reporting, business analytics and financial services tools in a single ecosystem accessible through Android, iOS, web, POS terminals and USSD channels. Sikaflow is operated by Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd. For more info go to: https://sikaflow.com

About Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd

Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd is a 50/50 joint venture between Trident and Aliska, formed to jointly develop and commercialize proprietary digital technology solutions for public- and private-sector clients. Trident leads technology development, platform engineering and technical system management, while Aliska focuses on project research, design, securing government approvals and permits, and project funding. The joint venture is governed by a Board of Directors comprising two directors appointed by each party. For more info go to: https://www.tridentaliska.com

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems and enterprise cybersecurity deployments spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the largest global opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure.

For more information go to https://tridentity.me

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “targets,” “projects,” “projected,” “run-rate,” “annualized,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” “potential,” “continue” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements.

The revenue projection and the annualized run-rate described in this announcement are forward-looking statements. The run-rate is derived by multiplying a single projected month of revenue by twelve. It is not a projection of revenue for any twelve-month period, is not a forecast of full-year results for 2027 or any other period, and is not a non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measure derived from reported results. December 2026 is a projected month and has not occurred. The projection was prepared by management of Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd for internal planning purposes at the joint venture level. It is not, and should not be construed as, guidance issued by Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd., and it does not represent projected consolidated revenue of the Company. The projection has not been audited, reviewed, examined, compiled or subjected to agreed-upon procedures by any independent registered public accounting firm, and no such firm expresses any opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to it. The projection was not prepared with a view toward compliance with the published guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for the preparation and presentation of prospective financial information, or with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The projection rests on numerous assumptions regarding platform adoption rates, the number of MSMEs that will onboard and actively transact, average transaction volumes, effective tax collection rates, fee realization, device deployment, uptake of adjacent services, foreign currency exchange rates, competitive conditions, the availability of financing, the regulatory environment in the markets in which the joint venture operates, and the continued performance of the joint venture and its partners. Many of these assumptions are beyond the Company’s control, and any one of them may prove to be materially incorrect. The Sikaflow platform commenced commercial operation on June 23, 2026 and has a limited operating history on which to base these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from the amounts projected, and the Company can give no assurance that the projected revenue or run-rate will be realized in whole or in part, or at all. The approximately US$800 million five-year figure referenced above is a previously disclosed estimate of a combined revenue opportunity and is not a projection of revenue. Amounts stated in U.S. dollars are convenience translations at a stated exchange rate and are subject to currency fluctuation.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note and speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/159f5cbe-9f6d-478c-b436-e8a2a6911b5e