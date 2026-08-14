American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) Reports Fiscal Q3 2026 Results

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) (“AMLM” or the “Company”), an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, silver, lithium, rare earth elements, and other critical metals, has filed its Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2026. The filing reflects another transformational quarter for the Company, showcasing a transformative period of growth across assets, projects, and strategic investments.

Company Snapshot

Company: American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

Ticker: OTC: AMLM

Headquarters: Carson City, Nevada, United States

Sector: Critical Minerals / Multi-Commodity Mineral Exploration

Commodities: Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earth Elements

Project Jurisdictions: Nevada (USA), Chile, Tanzania, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), Western Australia and New Zealand

Stage: Pre-revenue exploration

Investor Access: Regulation A+ qualified for non-accredited retail participation

Key Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Total Assets: Increased to $18,675,687 as of June 30, 2026, with a net asset value of $0.17c per share. The increase reflects acquisitions of mineral property interests and equity investments during the quarter.

Stockholders’ Equity: $17,735,478 as of June 30, 2026, reflecting the acquisition of mineral properties and equity investments.

Cash Position: The Company ended the quarter with $50,404 in cash, compared with a nominal balance of $(10) as of September 30, 2025. The improvement reflects proceeds from related-party promissory notes and Regulation A+ subscriptions, offset by mineral property option payments and operating expenses.

Net Loss: $155,449 or $0.002 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net loss of $26,768 in the prior-year comparable quarter. The change was driven by higher professional fees ($50,513 vs. $0), increased interest expense ($19,466 vs. $14,108), offset by lower general and administrative expenses.

Operating Expenses: $135,983 for the quarter, compared with $12,660 in the prior year period.

Shares Outstanding: 107,387,592 common shares as of June 30, 2026.

On May 29, 2026 the Company entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”), whereby a Canadian publicly trading company will acquire AMLM’s Piscau-North Polymetallic Project in Quebec. In consideration, AMLM would receive 20,000,000 shares of the Purchaser at a deemed price of $0.30 per share representing a deemed value of $6 million. The transaction includes a concurrent financing, consisting of 5,000,000 units of the Purchaser (“Units”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “HD Offering”) and 10,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the “FT Offering”).

Management Commentary

Frank Kristan, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Lithium Minerals, Inc., stated:

“This quarter marks a transformational step for American Lithium Minerals. With the addition of gold and silver assets, including our Higginsville and New Zealand projects, alongside high-grade rare earth, copper, and polymetallic interests across Chile, British Columbia, Yukon, Quebec, and Western Australia, complementing our existing Nevada lithium portfolio, we are building a diversified critical minerals platform at a time when North American supply chains need it most. Our 11 active project interests give shareholders exposure across five strategic commodities in mining-friendly jurisdictions, positioned to participate in the simultaneous tailwinds of record gold prices, AI-driven copper demand, and the U.S. policy push for rare earth supply chain independence.”

The full quarterly report is available on OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMLM/disclosure.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM’s portfolio includes 11 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada.( www.americanmineralresources.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company’s ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

1007 South Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

Telephone: (775) 587-6137

Email: info@americanmineralresources.com

Website: www.americanmineralresources.com

X / Twitter: American Mineral Resources (OTCID:AMLM) (@AMR_MineralRes) / X

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/american-mineral-resources