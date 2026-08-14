Bond Provides Business Update and Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Strong Resonance with Cities Interested in Buying Bond for Residents and City Workers, Coupled with Demonstrable Ability to Fund Growth While Being Sensitive to Dilution

Net Loss Narrowed 28% and Operating Expenses Declined 41% Sequentially; Cash Position Strengthened 37% to $5.2 Million

Webinar to be held today at 11:00 am Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026 ended June 30, 2026. The Company will host a live webinar today, August 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, which will be available by accessing the following link: https://ourbond.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zwNhC6G4TD-r0F-_jD7gOA#/registration.

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights:

Continued investment in growth: New hires, lead generation, market awareness via tradeshows, media relations, and ads.

Continued to win new customers in new sectors, including selection by a top-5 global venture capital firm introducing Bond across its portfolio companies, cities, and gaming companies.

Growing momentum selling to cities internationally, who are buying the service on behalf of residents and/or city workers, including a city purchasing Bond licenses for all of its approximately 270,000 residents. Bond is recognized as a sole supplier, faces no competition, and is receiving significant market accolades.



Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Strengthened balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of approximately 37% from March 31, 2026.

Improved operating performance, with net loss narrowing approximately 28% and operating expenses declining approximately 41% compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Strengthened capital structure, converting approximately $3.3 million of debt to equity at an approximately 4x premium to market price at the time, and renewing access to up to $3 million of non-dilutive working capital through a low-interest credit facility.

$2.5 million in total bookings, reflecting durable enterprise demand, strong renewal activity and deepening customer engagement.

“The first half of 2026 was a continued transition from focusing on going public to focusing on growth across various dimensions that are expected to yield in the second half of 2026, but mostly in 2027. In addition, we continue to experience an ability to win very large corporate accounts – now catalyzed by the remarkable EY (Ernst Young) Bond ROI research – and a growing momentum and resonance with cities who buy the service on behalf of all residents and/or city workers,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond.

“We have also demonstrated our ability to raise capital to fund our growth strategy in a way that is sensitive to dilution, as shown by our strengthening our cash position by approximately 37% sequentially to $5.2 million and meaningfully narrowing our quarterly net loss. Also of note is the fact that we were able to convert approximately $3.3 million of debt to equity at an approximately 4x premium to market price at the time.”

“The addressable market for preventative personal security is massive, and Bond’s platform has been built to support a significant global end-user base. Our objective now is to drive greater utilization of that infrastructure as we onboard additional customers and expand deployments with existing enterprise clients. Our deal pipeline has never been stronger, and we are already seeing increased interest from both existing and new customers following the release of the EY study that highlighted the significant cost savings Bond brings.”

“To that end, we’d like to update on two contracts we were awarded in June. One, with a major international city of over 1,000,000 residents, has been signed and is beginning onboarding. The second, a U.S. government funded contract, is subject to further negotiations around terms like insurance coverage and payment terms, and while those negotiations are ongoing the deal now appears unlikely to close as we do not want to set a precedent for risky or economically inefficient deals. This is unlikely to change our 2026 cash flow, as the lost revenue would be offset by a decrease in costs that were projected to set up and serve the deal.”

“I’d like to expand a little on Bond’s increasing traction with municipalities. We are currently onboarding in 2 cities; the aforementioned city of 1,000,000 residents which has purchased for its municipal employees, and a second international city that has purchased the service for all 250,000 plus residents. We are also in active dialogues with 8 additional cities who are interested in similar deals. Bond is offering these decision makers a new paradigm – instead of making $2.5M investments that bring police response time from 12 minutes to 10, Bond can offer video response in just seconds for a fraction of the price, all while preserving privacy and avoiding costly installation of fixed video cameras.”

“We believe preventative personal security, for companies, municipalities, and consumers, represents a significant global market opportunity, and we believe Bond is and will continue to be the category leader as the market grows.”

2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were approximately $3.8 million, a decline of approximately $2.6 million, or 41%, from approximately $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Net loss was approximately $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an improvement of approximately $1.9 million, or 28%, from approximately $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Total revenue was approximately $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The change was primarily attributable to a modest reduction in the physical services provided during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.2 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of approximately 37% from $3.8 million as of March 31, 2026.



Recent Developments

On July 29, 2026, Bond announced the results of an independent economic impact assessment prepared by EY-Parthenon, which estimates that Bond can generate approximately $181 in annual economic benefit per employee at current adoption levels, with potential value increasing to approximately $280 per employee annually as awareness and platform adoption increase. Bond believes this independent validation represents an important milestone in the maturation of the Preventative Personal Security category.

On July 9, 2026, Bond announced a partnership with a leading international university to make Bond’s platform available to approximately 4,000 students, faculty and staff, expanding Bond’s higher-education market internationally.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com