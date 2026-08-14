Data Storage Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2026 Business Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DTST” and the “Company”), today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Business Highlights:

Advanced the Company's long-term investment strategy by actively evaluating acquisition opportunities focused on recurring revenue technology businesses.

by actively evaluating acquisition opportunities focused on recurring revenue technology businesses. Continued momentum at Nexxis , with revenue from continuing operations increasing 9.3% year over year.

, with revenue from continuing operations increasing 9.3% year over year. Maintained a strong capital position following successful tender offer, to support disciplined capital deployment and future M&A opportunities.





Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “The second quarter marked another step forward in our transformation following the successful sale of our CloudFirst business. While Nexxis continued to generate recurring telecommunications revenue and delivered year-over-year growth in both revenue and gross profit, the most important work taking place today is the execution of our long-term capital allocation strategy.”

“Our objective is clear—to build shareholder value through disciplined investments and strategic acquisitions of businesses with recurring revenue, predictable cash flows and attractive long-term growth opportunities. We are actively evaluating opportunities across AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, communications, enterprise software and other technology sectors where we believe our experience, public company platform and financial resources can create meaningful value.”

“We are focused on acquiring quality businesses that we believe can generate sustainable earnings and complement our long-term investment strategy. We are looking for companies with established customer relationships, recurring revenue models, experienced management teams and opportunities for operational and financial growth.”

“At the same time, Nexxis continues to perform well as a stable operating business, reflecting continued demand for reliable enterprise connectivity solutions. We believe this recurring revenue business provides an attractive operating foundation while we pursue acquisition opportunities that have the potential to significantly expand our scale and earnings power.”

“With approximately $9.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, no long-term debt and the flexibility provided by our streamlined corporate structure, we believe we are well positioned to act when attractive opportunities arise. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call

Management will host a business update call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 which ended June 30, 2026, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-412-652-1274. A webcast of the call may be accessed at DTST Business Update Call or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (www.dtst.com/news-events) through February 14, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through August 21, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13761587.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary Nexxis Inc., provides VoIP, internet access, SD-WAN, and data transport services as part of its integrated technology solutions platform. The Company is also pursuing strategic initiatives focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, including the planned establishment of Sovereign AI Solutions (“SaiS”), which is intended to support recovery, resiliency, and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments.

DTST continues to evaluate strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and include statements regarding: DTST building shareholder value through disciplined investments and strategic acquisitions of businesses with recurring revenue, predictable cash flows and attractive long-term growth opportunities; DTST’s experience, public company platform and financial resources creating meaningful value for strategic opportunities, DTST acquiring quality businesses that can generate sustainable earnings and complement DTST’s long-term investment strategy; Nexxis continuing to perform well as a stable operating business, reflecting continued demand for reliable enterprise connectivity solutions: the Nexxis recurring revenue business providing an attractive operating foundation while DTST pursues acquisition opportunities that have the potential to significantly expand its scale and earnings power; DTST pursuing acquisition opportunities that have the potential to significantly expand its scale and earnings power; DTST continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets While DTST believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to it on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify strategic partnerships, investments, and acquisition opportunities that enhance shareholder value, generate sustainable earnings complement DTST’s long-term investment strategy and significantly expand its scale and earnings power; the ability of Nexxis to continue to generate recurring revenue; and the Company’s ability to advance its strategic initiatives while maintaining operational flexibility. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2026 (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,691 $ 1,989,354 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $648 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 45,929 34,605 Escrow funds receivable 1,000,000 1,500,000 Marketable securities 9,008,914 39,004,124 Income taxes receivable 545,472 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,816 98,843 Total current assets 10,997,822 42,626,926 Property and equipment, net 15,432 16,866 Other long-term assets 120,467 378,682 Total assets $ 11,133,721 $ 43,022,474 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 736,516 $ 842,473 Payable to purchaser of discontinued operations — 15,889 Excise taxes payable 292,507 1,166,315 Total current liabilities 1,029,023 2,024,677 Deferred tax liability - non-current — 312,334 Total long-term liabilities — 312,334 Total liabilities 1,029,023 2,337,011 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively — — Common stock, par value $0.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 7,962,867 and 2,337,738 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026, respectively; 7,792,267 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 7,963 7,793 Treasury stock, at cost; 5,625,129 and 0 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (29,821,464 ) — Additional paid-in capital 41,777,237 40,706,616 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (1,634,676 ) 222,111 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (14,235 ) Total Data Storage Corporation stockholders’ equity 10,329,060 40,922,285 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (224,362 ) (236,822 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,104,698 40,685,463 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,133,721 $ 43,022,474





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Sales $ 358,530 $ 327,951 $ 705,237 $ 640,695 Cost of sales 190,049 189,769 350,737 361,736 Gross profit 168,481 138,182 354,500 278,959 Selling, general and administrative 1,450,551 1,088,944 2,922,664 1,945,859 Loss from operations (1,282,070 ) (950,762 ) (2,568,164 ) (1,666,900 ) Interest income 81,415 103,267 199,800 224,173 Other (expense) income (38,358 ) — 80,857 — Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,239,013 ) (847,495 ) (2,287,507 ) (1,442,727 ) Benefit from income taxes (63,637 ) — (343,873 ) — Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (1,175,376 ) (847,495 ) (1,943,634 ) (1,442,727 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 115,532 737,152 (Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax (49,684 ) — 99,307 — (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (49,684 ) 115,532 99,307 737,152 Net loss (1,225,060 ) (731,963 ) (1,844,327 ) (705,575 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest of consolidated subsidiary 455 1,086 12,460 3,396 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,225,515 ) $ (733,049 ) $ (1,856,787 ) $ (708,971 ) Loss per share from continuing operations – basic $ (0.52 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.20 ) Loss per share from continuing operations – diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.20 ) (Loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations – basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 (Loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations – diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic (1) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.10 ) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted (1) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of shares – basic 2,244,002 7,155,464 2,671,953 7,119,102 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 2,244,002 7,155,464 2,671,953 7,119,102





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (1,943,634 ) $ (1,442,727 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 99,307 737,152 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,434 1,098 Stock based compensation 1,221,249 468,012 Change in fair value of warrant liability (150,458 ) — Change in fair value of investment 69,601 — Deferred taxes (312,334 ) — Provision for credit losses — 6,512 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,324 ) (39,255 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 200,730 (954,925 ) Income taxes receivable (545,472 ) — Accounts payable and accrued expenses (107,611 ) 1,448,519 Income taxes payable (1,166,315 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities of discontinued operations — (951,873 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,644,827 ) (727,487 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures — (1,156 ) Purchase of marketable securities (210,210 ) (224,173 ) Sale of marketable securities 30,205,420 975,000 Cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations — (477,655 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 29,995,210 272,016 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Share repurchases in connection with Tender Offer (29,528,957 ) — Costs paid in connection with at-the-market offering (87,568 ) — Other 47,479 — Proceeds from stock option exercises — 38,267 Cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations — (51,520 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,569,046 ) (13,253 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash — 9,950 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,218,663 ) (458,774 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,489,354 1,070,097 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,270,691 $ 611,323 Reconciliation to consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,691 $ 611,323 Escrow funds receivable 1,000,000 — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,270,691 $ 611,323 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 17,239 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,711,787 $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclassification of warrants from equity to liability $ 300,533 $ — Tender offer costs included in excise taxes payable $ 292,507 $ —



