Farm Equipment Market to Grow from USD 133.48 billion in 2026 to USD 181.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the Farm Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 133.48 billion in 2026 to USD 181.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The global farm equipment market has remained under pressure due to weak farm incomes, high borrowing costs, and delayed replacement cycles, with both North America and Europe reporting a broad-based slowdown in 2025. Industry datapoints indicated that unit sales declined roughly 5–10% globally in 2025, with sharper drops in key segments such as high-horsepower tractors (down ~25–30% YoY in some markets) and combines, reflecting cyclical weakness across major OEMs. In the APAC region, performance has been mixed, with India seeing strong recovery in 2025 when farm tractor sales crossed 10.91 lakh units in 2025, while China and parts of Southeast Asia experienced softer demand due to cost inflation, uneven monsoons, and emission-transition impacts. Overall, the market is expected to remain subdued through early 2026, with gradual recovery anticipated from mid to late 2027, driven by easing interest rates, stabilization in commodity prices, and renewed infrastructure-led rural investment cycles.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: 133.48 billion

133.48 billion Market forecast, 2033: 181.67 billion

181.67 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 to 2033

CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 to 2033 Largest region, 2026: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Leading segment: The cereal combines segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The cereal combines segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Report scope: 231 market data tables, 370 figures, 480 pages

231 market data tables, 370 figures, 480 pages Key players: Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial (Netherlands), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CLAAS KGAA mbH (Germany), Mahindra & Mahindra (India), ISEKI & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Escorts Kubota Limited (India), SDF Group (Germany), and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan)

Why This Market Matters

Farmers worldwide are under increasing pressure to improve productivity while managing labor shortages, rising operating costs, and unpredictable weather conditions. At the same time, growing global food demand is driving the need for greater efficiency across planting, cultivation, crop protection, and harvesting operations. Modern farm equipment addresses these challenges by enabling precision agriculture, reducing manual intervention, improving fuel efficiency, and maximizing output per hectare, making mechanization a critical investment for the future of agriculture.

Market Overview

The farm equipment market is evolving as manufacturers integrate precision farming technologies, telematics, GPS guidance, autonomous steering, and AI-enabled farm management systems into next-generation machinery. While the industry has experienced short-term headwinds from weak farm incomes, high borrowing costs, and delayed equipment replacement cycles, long-term growth remains supported by increasing farm mechanization, government subsidy programs, and continued investments in smart agriculture. Demand is particularly strong across Asia Oceania, where rising agricultural production and modernization initiatives are accelerating equipment adoption.

Analyst Perspective

The competitive landscape is shifting from selling standalone agricultural machinery to delivering connected farming ecosystems. Today's buyers are evaluating equipment not only on horsepower or field performance but also on its ability to integrate precision agriculture technologies, automate field operations, and generate actionable farm data. As digital farming becomes mainstream, manufacturers that combine advanced machinery with connectivity, AI-driven analytics, and autonomous capabilities will be best positioned to create long-term value for farmers while improving operational efficiency and sustainability.

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Segment Analysis

Cereal combines harvesters account for the largest share of global harvester demand because cereals such as wheat, rice, maize, and barley represent the world's most extensively cultivated crops and form the backbone of global food, feed, and grain supply chains. FAO estimates global cereal production exceeded 3.0 billion tonnes in 2025, driven by strong wheat, maize, and rice output, while OECD-FAO projections show Asia will remain the dominant cereal-producing region through 2034. Cereals are typically grown on large acreages, harvested within short seasonal windows, and are highly susceptible to labor shortages and post-harvest losses, making mechanized harvesting economically essential. The largest cereal-producing countries in APAC, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, collectively contribute around 60–70% of the region's cereal output, primarily through rice and wheat production. Similarly, Europe's cereal production is concentrated in France, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Romania, while North America is dominated by the US and Canada. These high-production regions create sustained demand for combines with higher throughput, grain-handling capacity, fuel efficiency, and precision harvesting technologies.

Recent product developments further highlight the industry's focus on cereal harvesting efficiency. In February 2025, John Deere introduced Model Year 2026 combine automation upgrades and next-generation headers designed to improve grain capture, productivity, and reduce operator intervention, while Case IH expanded its AF Series combines in September 2025 with up to 775 hp and 20,000-liter grain tanks for large-scale grain operations. In Asia, however, many farmers continue to prefer domestic combine manufacturers because local brands offer substantially lower acquisition costs, easier spare-parts availability, localized service networks, and incentives such as 2-year maintenance packages and operator support, making them more attractive than premium global OEMs. In Europe and North America, customer preference is different: larger farm sizes and commercial grain operations favor high-capacity, technology-rich combines from OEMs such as John Deere, CNH Industrial (Case IH and New Holland), and CLAAS, where automation, precision agriculture integration, and harvesting efficiency justify the higher equipment investment. Consequently, cereal combines continue to dominate the global harvester market because they serve the world's largest crop category while delivering the highest productivity gains and return on investment for farmers.

Regional Analysis

Asia Oceania is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period, supported by structural factors such as rural labor shortages, rising farm wages, and continued government support for mechanization. India and China remain the key contributors, with India accounting for the largest tractor market, although overall tractor sales declined by about 5.0%, while other farm equipment categories saw a drop of 6–8%. In China, combine harvesters continue to hold a dominant position, contributing more than 70% of total farm equipment revenue in 2025. However, demand for combines and self-propelled sprayers has weakened over the past two years and is expected to stay subdued until 2026, largely due to lower commodity prices reducing farmer purchasing power. A potential recovery is anticipated from mid-2027, as improving commodity prices are expected to restore farmers' incomes and drive renewed investment in agricultural machinery across the region.

Key Industry Trends

·High-horsepower tractors (>250 HP) are witnessing the fastest growth as large-scale farming operations increasingly adopt GPS guidance, telematics, autonomous steering, and precision farming technologies to improve productivity and optimize field operations.

·Asia Oceania continues to dominate the global farm equipment market, driven by strong agricultural production in China and India, government mechanization initiatives, and expanding investments in smart farming technologies.

·Leading manufacturers such as Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Kubota Corporation, and Mahindra & Mahindra are expanding their precision agriculture portfolios by integrating AI, telematics, connected machinery, and autonomous farming capabilities to enhance farm productivity and operational efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the Farm Equipment Market include Deere & Company (US), AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial (Netherlands), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CLAAS KGAA mbH (Germany), Mahindra & Mahindra (India), ISEKI & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Escorts Kubota Limited (India), SDF Group (Germany), and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan).

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