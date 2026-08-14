Star Equity Holdings Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

2026 Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $54.9 million increased 54.6% from the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit of $22.8 million increased 22.3% from the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net loss per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.15 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.20 in the second quarter of 2025. Pro forma adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.46 in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* increased to $2.2 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025; pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, including a $5.5 million realized gain in the Investments division.

Total cash including restricted cash was $8.9 million at June 30, 2026.





Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Star, noted, "In the second quarter, Business Services delivered modest revenue growth, with gross profit down slightly year-over-year, while Energy Services posted strong year-over-year gains in revenue, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting activity increases and new client wins in the geothermal and mining industries. Building Solutions remained below our expectations due to market softness and contract timing including revenue from one large project largely constructed in Q2 that will now be recognized mainly in Q3. While residential and commercial construction markets remained challenging in the second quarter, we have gained traction in the areas of workforce, affordable, and assisted living/senior housing. We continued to add attractive work to the backlog, including the previously announced $4.2 million multifamily project in New Hampshire to serve the senior community."

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions ("HTS"), added, “HTS's revenues were up modestly year-over-year, despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty and sustained pressure in the professional talent market. We have maintained a strong focus on innovation and operational efficiency, including the expanded deployment of agentic AI and automation tools to enhance recruiter productivity, improve candidate matching, and deliver greater value to clients. These initiatives helped limit the year-over-year gross profit decline to 4% despite a mixed regional backdrop, with growth in the Americas offsetting softer conditions in Asia Pacific and EMEA. We believe our deep client relationships and continued focus on technology‑enabled delivery positions Hudson Talent Solutions to capitalize on improving market conditions over time.”

Mr. Eberwein concluded, "We remain focused on disciplined execution, rigorous cost management, and returns‑driven capital allocation, including the active evaluation of M&A opportunities across all three operating divisions. Our $215 million U.S. NOL position as of December 31, 2025 represents a meaningful tax asset that we expect to enhance after‑tax returns on future growth initiatives and strategic transactions. With the realization of synergies from the Star merger completed in August 2025, a strengthening Energy Services platform, and a resilient Business Services franchise, we believe we are well positioned to navigate near‑term market volatility, improve profitability, and create long‑term value for our stockholders.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the division / segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such division / segment tables.

Division Highlights

Building Solutions

Second quarter Building Solutions revenue was $14.6 million and gross profit was $3.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million.

Pro forma ("PF")(1) Building Solutions revenue was $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, and PF gross profit was $5.2 million. PF adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million.

Building Solutions quarter-end backlog was $10.6 million, up from $8.0 million at Q1 2026, and the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.77.

Business Services

Second quarter 2026 Business Services revenue was $36.4 million, up from $35.5 million in the prior year quarter, while gross profit was $17.8 million, down from $18.6 million a year ago. Business Services adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, down from adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. In Q2 2026, the Business Services division invested $1.5 million towards growth-related investments in its digital offerings, new geographies, and other items compared to $0.8 million in Q2 2025.

Regionally, Americas gross profit grew 10%. EMEA and Asia Pacific gross profit declined by 10% and 13%, respectively.

Energy Services

Second quarter 2026 Energy Services revenue was $3.9 million. Gross profit was $1.9 million. Energy Services adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in the second quarter.

PF Energy Services revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million and PF gross profit was $1.1 million. Second quarter 2025 PF adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million.

(1) Pro forma Building Solutions and Energy Services results for the full second quarter of 2025.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2026, the Company's corporate costs were $1.7 million, up from $0.9 million in the prior year quarter, but down $0.8 million on a PF basis. Corporate costs in the second quarter of 2026 and 2025 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The decrease on a pro forma basis was primarily driven by synergies realized from the Merger..

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2026 with $8.9 million in cash, including $2.1 million in restricted cash. The Company used $1.7 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2026 compared to generating $0.1 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

In the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 15,833 shares for approximately $0.2 million. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Company has approximately $1.6 million remaining under its $3 million repurchase program authorized in September 2025 and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2025, Star had $215 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Star common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's website at www.starequity.com .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 890-6161

International Dial-In Number: (412) 504-9848





The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.starequity.com .

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit www.starequity.com.

On August 22, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Star Operating Companies, Inc. (“Star Operating”, formerly known as Star Equity Holdings, Inc.), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 21, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Star Operating and HSON Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, on August 22, 2025, at the effective time of the merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement (the “Merger”), Merger Sub merged with and into Star Operating, with Star Operating continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Effective September 5, 2025, the Company changed (i) its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. and (ii) its trading symbols on Nasdaq to STRR and STRRP.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three specialties: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

(212) 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” and similar words, expressions, and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) global economic fluctuations, (2) changes in the cost and availability of commodities, materials, and equipment, (3) risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients, (4) the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time, (5) risks associated with real estate ownership, (6) the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives, (7) risks related to fluctuations in the Company’s operating results from quarter to quarter, (8) risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company, (9) our profitability and growth being tied to the success of our operating businesses, (10) risks associated with our financial investments in other businesses, (11) our ability to improve existing products and services and develop, introduce, and market new products and services successfully, (12) the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers, (13) competition in the Company’s markets, (14) risks related to potential decreases in demand for products, (15) our ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level, (16) the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future, (17) risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, trade wars, natural disasters or health crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and potential conflict in the Middle East, (18) risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility, (19) our ability to generate or borrow sufficient cash to make payments on our indebtedness, (20) risks related to indebtedness, (21) risks associated with the Company’s investment strategy, (22) the Company’s dependence on key management personnel, (23) the Company’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors, (24) the Company’s ability to collect accounts receivable, (25) the Company’s exposure to legal proceedings, investigations and disputes, and limits on related insurance coverage, (26) the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards, (27) the potential for goodwill impairment, (28) volatility of the Company’s stock price, (29) risks related to our historically low trading volume, (30) risks related to securities or industry analysts, (31) the Company’s ability to declare dividends, (32) risks associated with failure to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock, (33) our history of annual net losses, (34) risks related to our international operations, (35) risks related to compliance with federal and state laws, regulations, and other rules, (36) our exposure to employment-related claims, legal liability, and costs from clients, employees, and regulatory authorities, (37) risks related to the imposition of licensing or tax requirements or new regulations, (38) the effect of Anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents, (39) the effect of the protective amendment contained in our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, (40) the impact of our stockholder rights plan, or “poison pill,” on stockholder decision making, (41) risks related to our scaled disclosure requirements as a smaller reporting company, (42) the Company’s heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology, (43) the adverse impacts of cybersecurity threats and attacks, and (44) risks related to the use of new and evolving technologies, and (45) those risks set forth in “Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.” The foregoing list should not be construed to be exhaustive. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Building Solutions $ 14,612 $ — $ 26,210 $ — Business Services 36,385 35,541 71,390 67,407 Energy Services 3,944 — 7,402 — Investments — — — — Total revenues 54,941 35,541 105,002 67,407 Cost of revenues: Building Solutions 11,454 — 21,411 — Business Services 18,570 16,906 36,129 32,374 Energy Services 2,048 — 3,963 — Investments 74 — 149 — Total cost of revenues 32,146 16,906 61,652 32,374 Gross profit 22,795 18,635 43,350 35,033 Operating expenses: Salaries and related 17,967 14,837 36,707 29,182 Office and general 4,873 2,793 9,470 5,357 Marketing and promotion 1,001 971 1,923 1,901 Depreciation and amortization 324 245 635 528 Total operating expenses 24,165 18,846 48,735 36,968 Operating loss (1,370 ) (211 ) (5,385 ) (1,935 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income (expense), net — 54 (13 ) 125 Other (expense) income, net (208 ) (186 ) (239 ) (257 ) Loss before income taxes (1,578 ) (343 ) (5,637 ) (2,067 ) Provision for income taxes 270 345 4 377 Net loss (1,848 ) (688 ) (5,641 ) (2,444 ) Dividend on Series A Perpetual preferred stock (603 ) — (1,195 ) — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (2,451 ) $ (688 ) $ (6,836 ) $ (2,444 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (0.82 ) Diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (0.82 ) Loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.66 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (0.82 ) Diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,704 2,995 3,724 2,990 Diluted 3,704 2,995 3,724 2,990 Dividends declared per share of Series A Perpetual preferred stock $ 0.25 $ — $ 0.50 $ —





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,834 $ 10,269 Restricted cash, current 1,540 1,819 Investments in equity securities 4,262 3,767 Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $289 and $275, respectively 34,940 35,220 Inventories, net 6,954 6,988 Note receivable, current portion 236 256 Prepaid and other 3,059 4,168 Total current assets 57,825 62,487 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,632 and $6,367, respectively 16,598 18,610 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,718 11,675 Goodwill 5,899 5,944 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,117 and $4,795, respectively 1,355 1,688 Long-term investments 953 953 Notes receivable, net of current portion 8,948 8,629 Deferred tax assets, net 2,374 1,911 Restricted cash, non-current 551 1,322 Other assets 15 12 Total assets $ 108,236 $ 113,231 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,352 $ 4,769 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 7,734 7,526 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,237 6,907 Short-term debt 8,962 8,473 Deferred revenue 1,442 1,496 Operating and finance lease obligations, current 729 655 Total current liabilities 29,456 29,826 Income tax payable 101 99 Operating lease obligations 13,383 11,235 Long-term debt, net of current portion 5,123 6,056 Other liabilities 376 308 Total liabilities 48,439 47,524 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized: 2,776 and 2,691 shares issued; 2,455 and 2,370 shares outstanding, respectively 3 3 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 5,398 and

5,366 shares issued; 3,699 and 3,755 shares outstanding, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 530,922 530,136 Accumulated deficit (441,575 ) (435,934 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,528 ) (1,364 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,699 and 1,611 common shares, respectively, and 321 preferred shares for both periods (28,030 ) (27,139 ) Total stockholders’ equity 59,797 65,707 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 108,236 $ 113,231





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. DIVISION ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Building Solutions Business Services Energy Services Investments Corporate and Intersegment eliminations Total Revenue $ 14,612 $ 36,385 $ 3,944 $ 158 $ (158 ) $ 54,941 Gross profit $ 3,158 $ 17,815 $ 1,896 $ 84 $ (158 ) $ 22,795 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (384 ) $ (771 ) $ 683 $ 87 $ (2,066 ) $ (2,451 ) Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock — — — — 603 603 Net income (loss) (384 ) (771 ) 683 87 (1,463 ) (1,848 ) Provision from income taxes — 461 — — (191 ) 270 Interest income (expense), net 140 169 49 (217 ) (141 ) — Total depreciation and amortization 267 213 370 74 10 934 EBITDA (loss)(1) 23 72 1,102 (56 ) (1,785 ) (644 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss — 93 — — — 93 Corporate administrative charges 399 238 73 — (710 ) — Other non-operating expense (income) 32 27 (6 ) 18 1 72 Stock-based compensation expense 5 204 — — 498 707 Interest income(2) — — — 267 — 267 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities — — — 355 1 356 Severance / non-recurring salary — 1,002 — — — 1,002 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions — 3 — — 27 30 Financing costs 17 — 15 — 5 37 Other non-recurring expenses — 2 12 — 285 299 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 476 $ 1,641 $ 1,196 $ 584 $ (1,678 ) $ 2,219





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Business Services Corporate and Intersegment eliminations Total Revenue $ 35,541 $ — $ 35,541 Gross profit $ 18,635 $ — $ 18,635 Net income (loss) $ 182 $ (870 ) $ (688 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 372 (27 ) 345 Interest income (expense), net 157 (211 ) (54 ) Total depreciation and amortization 243 2 245 EBITDA (loss)(1) 954 (1,106 ) (152 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 207 (8 ) 199 Corporate administrative charges 358 (358 ) — Other non-operating expense (income) 40 (53 ) (13 ) Stock-based compensation expense 171 72 243 Severance / non-recurring salary 433 — 433 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 35 549 584 Other non-recurring expenses — 22 22 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 2,198 $ (882 ) $ 1,316

(1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(2) The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. DIVISION ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Building Solutions Business Services Energy Services Investments Corporate and Intersegment eliminations Total Revenue $ 26,210 $ 71,390 $ 7,402 $ 317 $ (317 ) $ 105,002 Gross profit $ 4,799 $ 35,261 $ 3,439 $ 168 $ (317 ) $ 43,350 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (2,128 ) $ (1,370 ) $ 1,087 $ 232 $ (4,657 ) $ (6,836 ) Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock — — — — 1,195 1,195 Net income (loss) (2,128 ) (1,370 ) 1,087 232 (3,462 ) (5,641 ) Provision from income taxes — (305 ) — — 309 4 Interest income (expense), net 266 327 92 (390 ) (282 ) 13 Total depreciation and amortization 531 405 771 149 20 1,876 EBITDA (loss)(1) (1,331 ) (943 ) 1,950 (9 ) (3,415 ) (3,748 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss — 145 — — (7 ) 138 Corporate administrative charges 798 473 146 — (1,417 ) — Gains on sale and leaseback transactions — — (37 ) — — (37 ) Other non-operating expense (income) 30 83 (38 ) 195 (15 ) 255 Stock-based compensation expense 13 406 — — 772 1,191 Interest income(2) — — — 494 — 494 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities — — — 378 (1 ) 377 Severance / non-recurring salary — 1,079 130 — 79 1,288 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions — 3 — — 84 87 Financing costs 40 — 66 — 9 115 Other non-recurring expenses — 55 12 2 344 413 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ (450 ) $ 1,301 $ 2,229 $ 1,060 $ (3,567 ) $ 573





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Business Services Corporate and Intersegment eliminations Total Revenue $ 67,407 $ — $ 67,407 Gross profit $ 35,033 $ — $ 35,033 Net loss $ (791 ) $ (1,653 ) $ (2,444 ) Provision for income taxes 448 (71 ) 377 Interest income (expense), net 278 (403 ) (125 ) Total depreciation and amortization 523 5 528 EBITDA (loss)(1) 458 (2,122 ) (1,664 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 312 — 312 Corporate administrative charges 683 (683 ) — Other non-operating expense (income) 41 (96 ) (55 ) Stock-based compensation expense 408 221 629 Severance / non-recurring salary 487 — 487 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 35 833 868 Other non-recurring expenses — 71 71 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 2,424 $ (1,776 ) $ 648

(1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(2) The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.







STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. DIVISION ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Building Solutions Business Services Energy Services Investments Corporate and Intersegment eliminations Total Pro forma revenue(1) $ 20,384 $ 35,541 $ 3,324 $ 158 $ (158 ) $ 59,249 Pro forma gross profit(1) $ 5,243 $ 18,635 $ 1,084 $ 84 $ (158 ) $ 24,888 Pro forma net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 1,086 $ 182 $ 16 $ 5,125 $ (4,319 ) $ 2,090 Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock — — — — 673 673 Pro forma net income (loss) 1,086 182 16 5,125 (3,646 ) 2,763 Provision from income taxes — 372 — — 430 802 Interest (income) expense, net 163 157 97 (166 ) (225 ) 26 Total depreciation and amortization 965 243 417 74 10 1,709 Pro forma EBITDA (loss)(2) 2,214 954 530 5,033 (3,431 ) 5,300 Foreign currency (gain) loss — 207 — — (7 ) 200 Corporate administrative charges — 358 — — (358 ) — Other non-operating expense (income) — 40 — — (54 ) (14 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11 171 — — 124 306 Interest income(3) — — — 393 — 393 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities — — — (44 ) — (44 ) Severance / non-recurring salary — 433 — — — 433 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions — 35 — — 1,052 1,087 Impairment of cost method investment — — — 371 — 371 Loss (gain) on equity method investment — — — 240 — 240 Financing costs 18 — — — 5 23 Other non-recurring expenses 59 — — — 166 225 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 2,302 $ 2,198 $ 530 $ 5,993 $ (2,503 ) $ 8,520

(1) Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full second quarter of 2025.

(2) Pro forma Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) In Q2 2025, the Company allocated all Star Operating Companies corporate interest income to the Investments Division.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. DIVISION ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Building Solutions Business Services Energy Services Investments Corporate and Intersegment eliminations Total Pro forma revenue(1) $ 32,502 $ 67,407 $ 5,880 $ 316 $ (316 ) $ 105,789 Pro forma gross profit(1) $ 8,172 $ 35,033 $ 2,341 $ 167 $ (316 ) $ 45,397 Pro forma net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 222 $ (791 ) $ (303 ) $ 4,777 $ (5,553 ) $ (1,648 ) Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock — — — — 1,152 1,152 Pro forma net income (loss) 222 (791 ) (303 ) 4,777 (4,401 ) (496 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes — 448 — — (1,804 ) (1,356 ) Interest expense (income), net 345 278 93 (321 ) (425 ) (30 ) Total depreciation and amortization 1,978 523 615 149 24 3,289 Pro forma EBITDA (loss)(2) 2,545 458 405 4,605 (6,606 ) 1,407 Foreign currency (gain) loss — 312 — — — 312 Corporate administrative charges — 683 — — (683 ) — Other non-operating expense (income) — 41 20 — (96 ) (35 ) Stock-based compensation expense 22 408 — — 313 743 Interest income(3) — — — 608 — 608 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities — — — 180 — 180 Severance / non-recurring salary — 487 — — — 487 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions — 35 595 — 1,798 2,428 Impairment of cost method investment — — — 432 — 432 Loss (gain) on equity method investment — — — 491 — 491 Financing costs 26 — — — 9 35 Other non-recurring expenses 31 — — — 215 246 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) $ 2,624 $ 2,424 $ 1,020 $ 6,316 $ (5,050 ) $ 7,334

(1) Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full first two quarters of 2025. Alliance Drilling Tools was acquired by Star Operating Companies on March 3, 2025.

(2) Pro forma Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) In Q2 2025, the Company allocated all Star Operating Companies corporate interest income to the Investments Division.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Net loss $ (1,848 ) 3,704 $ (0.50 ) Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock (603 ) 3,704 (0.16 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (2,451 ) 3,704 (0.66 ) Intangible amortization from acquisitions 170 3,704 0.05 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities 356 3,704 0.10 Severance / non-recurring salary 1,002 3,704 0.27 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 30 3,704 0.01 Financing costs 37 3,704 0.01 Other non-recurring expenses 299 3,704 0.08 Adjusted net loss(2) $ (557 ) 3,704 $ (0.15 )





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Net loss $ (5,641 ) 3,724 $ (1.51 ) Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock (1,195 ) 3,724 (0.32 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (6,836 ) 3,724 (1.84 ) Intangible amortization from acquisitions 329 3,724 0.09 Gains on sale and leaseback transactions (37 ) 3,724 (0.01 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities 377 3,724 0.10 Severance / non-recurring salary 1,288 3,724 0.35 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 87 3,724 0.02 Financing costs 115 3,724 0.03 Other non-recurring expenses 413 3,724 0.11 Adjusted net loss(2) $ (4,264 ) 3,724 $ (1.15 )





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net Income Outstanding Share(1) Net loss $ (688 ) 2,995 $ (0.23 ) Intangible amortization from acquisitions 237 2,995 0.08 Severance / non-recurring salary 433 2,995 0.14 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 584 2,995 0.19 Other non-recurring expenses 22 2,995 0.01 Adjusted net income(2) $ 588 2,995 $ 0.20





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Net loss $ (2,444 ) 2,990 $ (0.82 ) Intangible amortization from acquisitions 475 2,990 0.16 Severance / non-recurring salary 487 2,990 0.16 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 868 2,990 0.29 Other non-recurring expenses 71 2,990 0.02 Adjusted net loss(2) $ (543 ) 2,990 $ (0.18 )

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring expenses after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

PRO FORMA INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net Income Outstanding Share(1) Pro forma net income(3) $ 2,763 3,739 $ 0.74 Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock (673 ) 3,739 (0.18 ) Pro forma net income attributable to common shareholders(3) 2,090 3,739 0.56 Intangible amortization from acquisitions 1,023 3,739 0.27 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (44 ) 3,739 (0.01 ) Severance / non-recurring salary 433 3,739 0.12 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 1,087 3,739 0.29 Impairment of cost method investment 371 3,739 0.10 Loss (gain) on equity method investment 240 3,739 0.06 Financing costs 23 3,739 0.01 Other non-recurring expenses 225 3,739 0.06 Pro forma adjusted net income(2)(3) $ 5,448 3,739 $ 1.46





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net Income Outstanding Share(1) Pro forma net loss(3) $ (496 ) 3,734 $ (0.13 ) Dividends on Series A perpetual preferred stock (1,152 ) 3,734 (0.31 ) Pro forma net loss attributable to common shareholders(3) (1,648 ) 3,734 (0.44 ) Intangible amortization from acquisitions 1,984 3,734 0.53 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities 180 3,734 0.05 Severance / non-recurring salary 487 3,734 0.13 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions 2,428 3,734 0.65 Impairment of cost method investment 432 3,734 0.12 Loss (gain) on equity method investment 491 3,734 0.13 Financing costs 35 3,734 0.01 Other non-recurring expenses 246 3,734 0.07 Pro forma adjusted net income(2)(3) $ 4,635 3,734 $ 1.24

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring expenses after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full first two quarters of 2025. Alliance Drilling Tools was acquired by Star Operating Companies on March 3, 2025.