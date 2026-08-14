NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Tackling Power, Connectivity Issues Together in AI Infrastructure Project

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “As AI Races Ahead, the Real Battle Is Over Power and Infrastructure,” featuring AZIO AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: https://ibn.fm/XHjeN

To read the original editorial, visit: https://ibn.fm/TSJWM

Power is only one piece of the constraint. New AI campuses also need enormous amounts of specialized data-center capacity built for high-density GPU racks, plus enterprise-grade fiber connectivity capable of moving massive training and inference datasets at low latency. Land availability, permitting timelines and grid interconnection queues compound the challenge further. Put simply, the industry has more AI ambition than it has shovel-ready infrastructure to support it, and that gap is becoming the real limiting factor on how quickly enterprises and hyperscalers can scale.

This is precisely the environment AZIO AI Holdings is building into. The company’s initial project, a planned 500-megawatt AI data-center campus in Texas, is designed around exactly the constraints described above: securing power availability early, lining up connectivity infrastructure and preparing a site that can host large-scale GPU deployments. The site already has access to 500 MW of available power, a meaningful head start in a market where power access is often the single hardest constraint to solve. The company’s approach of tackling power and connectivity together, rather than sequentially, reflects a direct response to the infrastructure race described above.

About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/AZIO

For more information, visit AZIO AI Holdings.

About NetworkNewsAudio

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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