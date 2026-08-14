FG Nexus Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Nexus Inc. (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP) (the “Company” or "FG Nexus") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”).

In accordance with the terms of the Preferred Stock, the board of directors of the Company declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period commencing on June 15, 2026 and ending on September 14, 2026. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026 to holders of record on September 1, 2026. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “FGNXP”.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman & CEO of FG Nexus stated, “The latest dividend marks 34 consecutive quarters of distributions to our preferred stockholders. We remain committed to providing consistent returns to our investors and appreciate their continued confidence as we execute FG Nexus’ strategic priorities.”

About FG Nexus

FG Nexus (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP) is a merchant bank and real estate focused operating company.

The FGNX® logo is a registered trademark.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements are therefore entitled to the protection of the safe harbor provisions of these laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, discussions and statements regarding the Company’s future business plans and initiatives are forward-looking in nature. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While we believe these to be reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may impact our ability to implement and execute on our future business plans and initiatives. Management cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assume that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to execute its business plans which are contemplated to include increasing the Company’s scale through acquisition, fluctuations in the real estate industry, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products and services, general conditions in the global economy; risks associated with operating in the merchant banking industry; risks of not being able to execute on our asset management strategy and potential loss of value of our holdings; risk of becoming an investment company; fluctuations in our short-term results as we implement our business strategies; risks of not being able to attract and retain qualified management and personnel to implement and execute on our business and growth strategy; failure of our information technology systems, data breaches and cyber-attacks; our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls; the requirements of being a public company and losing our status as a smaller reporting company or becoming an accelerated filer; and potential conflicts of interest between us and our directors and executive officers.

Our expectations and future plans and initiatives may not be realized. If one of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect new information, future events or developments.

Investor Contact

invest@fgnexus.io

Media Contact

media@fgnexus.io