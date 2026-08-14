BiomX Subsidiary Zorronet Receives Approximately $300,000 Purchase Order to Build Unified Operational Environment at Defense Technology Test and Evaluation Site

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a company focused on defense, security and critical infrastructure technologies, today announced that its subsidiary, Zorronet Ltd. (“Zorronet”), has received an approximately $300,000 order for the planning, integration and deployment of a unified operational environment at a defense technology test and evaluation site.

Under the project, Zorronet will design and establish the site’s communications, computing and control infrastructure, integrate multiple operational systems and deploy a dedicated command-and-control center. Zorronet will manage the project from initial characterization and planning through installation, integration, commissioning and operational handover.

The environment will bring together site security, safety, operations and testing activity within a unified operational picture. It will also support coordination with adjacent test facilities, enabling teams to manage activity across multiple areas while maintaining a shared view of operational conditions at the site and in its surrounding environment.

Zorronet’s command-and-control platform will consolidate information generated across the site’s systems and make it available within a centralized operational environment, supporting real-time coordination, operational oversight, post-activity review and informed decision-making. The project combines Zorronet’s software platform with communications and computing infrastructure, systems integration and control-room deployment, reflecting the Company’s ability to deliver a complete operational environment rather than a standalone software solution.

The order follows additional sites previously delivered by Zorronet and was awarded after the customer evaluated both the Company’s technology and its ability to manage and execute a complete project from initial characterization and planning through integration, deployment and site delivery. BiomX believes the project represents a strategically important reference deployment for Zorronet in a complex and sensitive operating environment.

The project also establishes an initial foothold for Zorronet in defense technology test and evaluation environments, where safety, security, testing activity and site operations must be coordinated across multiple systems, teams and locations. BiomX believes that the capabilities being deployed through this project can form the basis for a repeatable offering that may be applicable to additional test and evaluation facilities in Israel and internationally.

“This order is another indication that Zorronet is progressing in line with the business plan we have established for the company,” said Michael Oster, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “What is particularly important to us is the nature of the deployment: Zorronet is being entrusted with an end-to-end operational environment in a complex defense technology testing setting, following the customer’s evaluation of its capabilities in prior projects. With Roy Timor-Rousso recently joining BiomX as Chief Business Officer, we are also focused on translating deployments such as this into broader commercial opportunities across similar environments in Israel and international markets.”

The order further demonstrates Zorronet’s ability to extend its role beyond the deployment of its software platform by combining operational intelligence, command-and-control technology, infrastructure and systems integration into a complete site-level solution.

Due to the sensitive nature of the project and applicable confidentiality obligations, the identity of the customer, the precise location of the site and the nature of the defense-related testing activities are not being disclosed.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX Inc. is a technology company focused on building a diversified platform across defense, security and critical infrastructure technologies. Through its subsidiaries and strategic initiatives, BiomX is pursuing technologies and capabilities designed to support operational intelligence, command-and-control, systems integration and coordinated management across mission-critical environments.

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a BiomX company, develops AI-powered operational intelligence and command-and-control technology that connects cameras, sensors, drones, IoT devices and other field systems into a unified real-time operating picture. The platform enables organizations to bring together information, operational workflows and communications across multiple systems and locations, supporting both centralized control rooms and distributed teams in the field.

Zorronet combines its software platform with systems integration, communications infrastructure and operational deployment capabilities, enabling the Company to support projects from initial characterization and planning through implementation, commissioning and ongoing operations. Its technologies and capabilities are applicable across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, transportation, municipalities, agriculture, smart cities, test and evaluation environments, remote asset protection and civilian security applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Zorronet’s ability to successfully execute and complete the project described herein in accordance with the anticipated scope, schedule and customer requirements; the ability of Zorronet’s technology and systems integration capabilities to perform as expected in the test and evaluation environment; the potential for the project to serve as a reference deployment or lead to additional orders, projects or commercial opportunities; Zooronet’s ability to expand its presence in defense technology test and evaluation environments and other defense, security and mission-critical markets in Israel and internationally; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan for Zorronet and translate existing deployments into broader commercial opportunities; the adoption of Zorronet’s technologies by additional customers and markets; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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