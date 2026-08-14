New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $10.65M Raised And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $15,000 As Market Hunts Its Next Dogecoin

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based New Pepeto has shared a funding update: its presale just hit $10.65 million, with rounds closing faster than any other crypto presale this year, just as Ethereum price prediction is targeting $15,000. Every crypto trader remembers exactly where they were when Dogecoin went vertical, and most remember the same painful detail: they saw it early, they thought about buying, and they did not. That trade turned a few thousand dollars into millions inside three months. Right now that same hunger has settled on a new crypto, and its name is Pepeto.

The new crypto Pepeto runs on Ethereum with one clear mission, fixing what still holds the network back, and this article lays out the Ethereum price prediction behind the timing first, then the numbers deciding whether this is the one traders finally catch.

New Crypto Pepeto Hits $10.65M as the Ethereum Price Prediction Climbs Toward $15,000

The funding update leads the story: the new crypto Pepeto passing $10.65 million is a loud vote of confidence, and that pace makes full sense once the large cap side of the market comes into view. So what about Ethereum? The number on the table is $15,000, the Ethereum price prediction Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick holds for 2027, with Arthur Hayes mapping $10,000 to $20,000 in the same window, both per CoinGecko. From $1,885 per Coinbase , that means a 5x at the low end and above 10x at the top. So is it actually possible?

Our read: yes, harder than it sounds but built on real ground. Around 30% of all ETH sits staked, shrinking supply while treasuries keep stacking, and the network still owns smart contracts, stablecoins, and tokenization outright. The target holds if institutional flows keep accelerating. But even the $15,000 Ethereum price prediction target, remember what ETH can no longer offer: its millions came from the 2014 presale, when ETH cost $0.30 and no chart existed, not from buying at a market cap that caps how far it runs. The fortune window on ETH closed years ago. It only ever exists at the presale stage.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Fixes What Costs Ethereum Users Money, Built by Industry Legends

So what exactly is Pepeto, and why does it sit in an article about Ethereum's future? Because it is living the same chapter Ethereum once did: a token still at presale stage, built on Ethereum itself, being bought before any exchange has priced it, the exact position ETH held in 2014 when its own fortune stories began. That is why the excitement around this name keeps growing while bigger coins drift sideways.

And the excitement is measurable. Organic attention is spreading behind Pepeto with no paid push, rounds are filling faster each stage, and market history shows where energy like that can lead: Dogecoin's valuation touched $89 billion on community power plus one Elon Musk tweet, minting millionaires out of ordinary early buyers. In February 2021, Glauber Contessoto placed $250,000 into DOGE at $0.045, and less than three months later that position was worth more than $3 million per CNBC . The wave now forming around Pepeto carries one thing that the story lacked, a real platform underneath, giving the value a floor after the first wave settles.

That platform attacks the three leaks draining Ethereum users daily, gas fees, costly bridging, and scam contracts, and all three answers are already built: a zero-fee exchange, a bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana in one route, and an AI scanner checking every contract before a swap clears, with full details on the official website. Each trade feeds demand for the token itself, the same loop that carried BNB to the top on the world's biggest trading platform. Viral reach, finished tools, and heavy capital rarely share a single presale, and when they do, the earliest wallets tend to end up as the fortune stories the whole cycle gets remembered by.

Conclusion

The Pepeto funding update closes the loop: $10.65M raised, Binance approaching, rounds selling out in days. The Ethereum price prediction points at $15,000, rising ETH lifts its ecosystem harder, and investors who watched Dogecoin from the sidelines rarely repeat it.

Played forward once, the picture is simple, because that is what this entry is actually for: a presale position taken at today's price, a Binance listing that opens it to the whole market, and history already recorded what DOGE paid the early wallets who were there. The trader who missed that run knows precisely what this setup looks like, because he has seen it before, from the outside. Serious money will come out of this presale. The only question left is which side of the story each reader stands on this time.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO), what remains of the current stage is visible on the official website: Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Which new crypto should investors watch in 2026?

Pepeto is the new crypto to watch in 2026 because it still sits at presale stage, the only entry point that ever created crypto's biggest fortunes.

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2027?

The Ethereum price prediction for 2027 reaches $15,000 per Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick, while Arthur Hayes projects $10,000 to $20,000, both cited by CoinGecko.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.