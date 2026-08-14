XTEND Was Built for This Moment: Delivering NDAA-Compliant, Made-in-America Drones to U.S. Defense Customers and Investing in the U.S. Drone Industrial Base

~ New Tariffs of Up to 100% on Imported Drones Underscore the Case for the Domestic, NDAA-Compliant Manufacturing Base XTEND Has Been Building ~

~ Company’s Growing Tampa-Based XFAB Facility and U.S. Manufacturing Relationships Support XTEND’s Plans to Scale Production as America Reduces Reliance on Foreign-Made Drone Technology ~

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) announced today that XTEND, a leader in AI-powered autonomy and software-defined robotics, is positioned to support America’s newly announced drive to strengthen its domestic drone industrial base. President Trump this week signed a proclamation imposing tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and certain drone components, citing national security risks tied to foreign-made, and in particular Chinese-made, unmanned aircraft technology and the need to strengthen the U.S. drone industrial base. Under the proclamation, drones weighing more than 25 kilograms or equipped with thermal imaging, along with their docking stations and critical components, are subject to a 100% tariff, while smaller drones lacking security-sensitive features and other drone components face a 25% tariff, with most provisions taking effect within 21 days of signing.

As the United States moves decisively to strengthen its domestic drone industrial base and reduce dependence on Chinese technology, XTEND finds itself exactly where it was built to be.





XTEND has been developing and supplying NDAA-compliant drone technology and robotic systems to the U.S. Department of War (“DOW”), winning U.S. defense programs and investing in the American manufacturing infrastructure needed to produce them at scale in the United States.

XTEND’s growing U.S. manufacturing facility, XFAB, in Tampa, Florida, which XTEND is continuing to develop and expand, was built around this exact vision, which is directly aligned with the objectives of the new proclamation: bring critical drone technology, components and manufacturing to the United States and create a secure American alternative to foreign-controlled supply chains. The Tampa facility is the U.S. anchor of XTEND’s global XFAB manufacturing network, which combines localized regional production with centralized software innovation through its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS) across facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. Earlier this month, XTEND announced that it had produced seven robotic platforms across its five global XFAB facilities in a single week, all powered by XOS. As XTEND continues to build out its U.S. production capacity, it also works with U.S.-based manufacturers to support increased production. XTEND believes it brings not only its technology, but also its proven XFAB model for building a network of American manufacturing at scale.

Beyond defense, XTEND is also expanding into the private security market, and expects its ability to deliver NDAA-compliant drones manufactured in the United States to be a competitive advantage there as well, as private security customers increasingly prioritize secure, domestically manufactured systems.

Today, that vision has become a national priority.

XTEND wasn’t built in response to this moment. XTEND was built for it.

“We made the bet that America would need a homegrown, NDAA-compliant alternative to Chinese drone technology, and we are building XFAB, our people and our supply chain around that bet,” said Aviv Shapira, Chief Executive Officer of XTEND. “These tariffs validate what our defense customers have known for years: security and resilience start with who builds your technology and where. We’re not reacting to this moment; we’ve been preparing for it since day one, and we’re building the capacity to scale.”

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As announced on February 17, 2026, JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. The business combination is further supported by strategic investments from Eric Trump, Unusual Machines, American Ventures, LLC, Protego Ventures, and Aliya Capital. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the transaction effective on August 11, 2026, clearing the way toward an anticipated closing on September 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics, Inc., a U.S. public company incorporated in Delaware, and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XTND.” The closing will complete XTEND’s transition to a U.S.-domiciled public company, aligning its corporate structure with its growing American manufacturing footprint.

About XTEND

XTEND is a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND’s integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across defense, law enforcement, and private security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND’s open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND’s solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. XTEND has previously announced a proposed business combination with JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB); upon closing, the combined company will be renamed XTEND AI Robotics, Inc., a U.S. public company incorporated in Delaware. For more information, visit www.xtend.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the anticipated impact of recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported drones and drone components, XTEND’s ability to scale U.S. manufacturing at its XFAB facility, XTEND’s relationships with U.S.-based manufacturers, its ability to build a network of U.S. manufacturing at scale, and their anticipated contribution to increased production, XTEND’s expansion into the private security market and the anticipated benefits of U.S.-based, NDAA-compliant manufacturing in that market, the potential transaction between XTEND Reality Expansion Ltd. (“XTEND”) and JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”), including statements regarding the expected impacts and benefits of the potential transaction, the timing of the transaction closing, and strategic initiatives for XTEND AI Robotics, Inc. (“NewCo”) following the closing. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “outlook,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this communication are only predictions. XTEND’s and JFB’s management have based these forward-looking statements largely on their current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the ultimate scope, duration, and implementation of recently announced tariffs on imported drones and components, and their impact on XTEND’s costs, competitive position, and customers; the proposed transaction with JFB may not be consummated, or may not close on the anticipated timeline; there may be difficulties integrating the two companies and realizing the expected benefits of the transaction; XTEND’s ability to complete the continued development of, and scale U.S.-based manufacturing at XFAB to meet increased demand; XTEND’s ability to maintain and expand its relationships with U.S.-based manufacturers, to build a network of U.S.-based manufacturing at scale, and to realize the expected benefits of these relationships; XTEND’s ability to successfully expand into the private security market; XTEND’s dependence on a limited number of defense and governmental security customers for a substantial portion of its business; significant delays or reductions in appropriations, XTEND’s programs and certain government funding and programs more broadly, including as a result of a prolonged continuing resolution and/or government shutdown, and/or related to the global security environment or other global events; increased competition within XTEND’s and JFB’s markets; changes in procurement and other U.S. and foreign laws, including changes through executive orders and tariff actions, contract terms and practices applicable to our industry; disruptions in supply chains and the cost of components and materials; cyber and other security threats or disruptions faced by XTEND and JFB, its customers or its suppliers and other partners; and XTEND’s ability to innovate, develop new products and technologies, and maintain technologies to meet the needs of XTEND’s customers. In addition, a number of important factors could cause JFB’s, XTEND’s or NewCo’s actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by JFB and NewCo, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and on XTEND’s investor relations site at https://www.xtend.me/newsroom and JFB’s investor relations site at https://investors.jfbconstruction.net/. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, neither XTEND nor JFB undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investors and security holders of XTEND and JFB are urged to read the information statement/prospectus and registration statement on Form S-4, and any other document that has been or will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, carefully and in their entirety, because they contain important information. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov, or free of charge on JFB’s website at https://investors.jfbconstruction.net/.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516-222-2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449

sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

XTND@mzgroup.us

203-741-8811