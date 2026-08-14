Tecpinion to Attend SBC Summit 2026 in Lisbon





Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecpinion is excited to announce its participation in the SBC Summit 2026 , taking place from September 29 to October 1, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal. The global event brings together operators, technology providers, suppliers, investors, regulators, and senior professionals from across the betting and iGaming ecosystem.

For Tecpinion, the summit will provide an opportunity to showcase its AI-powered GLI-19 certified igaming platform, network with industry partners and prospects and learn more about emerging technologies, market trends and regulatory developments impacting the sector.

SBC Summit 2026 is expected to welcome 40,000 industry professionals, alongside 800+ exhibitors and sponsors and more than 600 speakers, with attendees representing more than 150 countries. The event brings together key segments of the iGaming ecosystem, including operators, technology providers, affiliates, payment companies, regulators, investors, and decision-makers.

The scale of the summit makes it a major platform for discovering new technologies, building partnerships, understanding market developments, and discussing the regulatory and commercial factors influencing the future of iGaming.

A key focus of Tecpinion's participation will be the demonstration of its recently launched AI-powered iGaming platform. The team will present its latest platform version and AI implementation to existing partners, customers, consultants, referrals, and other industry stakeholders.

Beyond showcasing its technology, Tecpinion will use the event to learn about emerging trends, understand jurisdiction-specific requirements, exchange ideas with industry professionals, and strengthen relationships across global markets.

Commenting on the participation, Manoj Trivedi, Co-Founder and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Tecpinion, said:

“We are excited and thrilled to attend SBC Summit 2026 and connect with the global iGaming community in Lisbon. The summit gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our latest iGaming solution, demonstrate our capabilities, and engage with existing and prospective partners. We also look forward to understanding emerging trends and regulatory developments and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.”

Industry professionals attending SBC Summit 2026 who are interested in learning more about Tecpinion’s AI-powered iGaming platform, technological capabilities or partnership prospects can reach out to sales@tecpinion.com to arrange a meeting with the team during the event.

About Tecpinion

Tecpinion is a GLI-19 certified iGaming platform provider specializing in AI-powered, turnkey, ready-to-launch platforms and custom solutions for B2B and B2C enterprises. The company has successfully launched 40+ brands globally.

Its portfolio includes iGaming solutions with IP and source code ownership, real-money and sweepstakes and social casinos, sportsbooks, prediction and fantasy platforms, crash and other mini games. Tecpinion also provides technical staffing, bespoke software development, DevOps, API integration and other technology services to help iGaming businesses build, launch, and scale their operations.

Users can learn more at tecpinion.com .





Media Contact

Manoj Trivedi

Co-Founder | TECPINION

Address: LIG Square, Indore – Madhya Pradesh – 452010

Email: sales@tecpinion.com