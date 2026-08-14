APWC Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

 | Source: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

  • Quarterly revenue of $136.6 million, up 4% from Q1 and up 8% from a year ago.
  • Quarterly operating profit was $3.4 million, up 36% from a year ago.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Quarterly revenue was $136.6 million, up 4% from the previous quarter and up 8% from a year ago.

For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.01, down 80% from the previous quarter and down 67% from a year ago.

Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, decreased 3% sequentially and decreased 7% from a year ago. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials.

Q2 Fiscal 2026 Summary

Q2 Financial Results
($ in millions, except earnings per share)Q2 FY2026 Q1 FY2026 Q2 FY2025 Q/QY/Y
Revenues$136.6 $130.8 $126.9 4%8%
Gross profit$11.0 $10.7 $8.6 3%28%
Operating expenses$7.7 $7.6 $6.4 1%20%
Operating profit$3.4 $3.3 $2.5 3%36%
Net income$0.8 $1.4 $0.6 (43)%33%
EPS1$0.01 $0.05 $0.03 (80)%(67)%


Revenue by Reportable Segments
($ in millions)Q2 FY2026 Q1 FY2026 Q2 FY2025 Q/QY/Y
North Asia$29.5 $23.9 $22.8 23%29%
ROW$55.4 $55.7 $59.8 (1)%(7)%
Thailand$51.7 $51.2 $44.3 1%17%
Total$136.6 $130.8 $126.9 4%8%
              

1Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025 are calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 41,232,454, 28,382,902, and 20,616,227, respectively. The increase in weighted average shares in 2026 reflects the full-period impact of the new common shares issued in February 2026. Numerators for all periods reflect profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent.

Revenue
Revenue for the second quarter was $136.6 million, representing an 8% year-over-year increase. The growth was largely attributable to the continued rise in international copper prices, alongside the gradual execution and completion of public-sector contracts.

North Asia revenue for the second quarter was $29.5 million, up 29% year over year and 23% sequentially. This growth was largely attributable to the continued upward trend in copper prices, as well as seasonal factors that boosted sales volume compared to the previous quarter.

Thailand's revenue for the second quarter was up 17% year over year and 1% sequentially, reflecting strong execution of public-sector orders and private-sector investment in manufacturing, supported by rising copper prices.

ROW revenue for the second quarter was down 7% from a year ago and 1% sequentially, primarily reflecting temporary market constraints in Singapore. Despite the modest sequential decline, revenue remained relatively stable compared with the previous quarter.

Gross Profit
Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 8.1%, expanding year over year from 6.8% while remaining relatively unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The year-over-year growth was largely attributable to higher copper prices and robust demand for public sector orders.

Expenses
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 19.5% year over year, primarily due to higher research and development costs and increased selling expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $64.6 million, a decrease of $8.6 million from the preceding quarter, primarily reflecting payments made to suppliers.

Trade receivables for the second quarter rose to $112.7 million, up $4.6 million from the preceding quarter, primarily reflecting higher sales revenue driven by elevated copper prices and volume growth. 

Inventory of $171.3 million represents an increase of $20.7 million from the preceding quarter. This expansion was mainly attributable to raw material accumulation required to fulfill public-sector contract delivery schedules.

Cash flow from operating activities generated an outflow of $18.0 million in the second quarter, compared to a net inflow of $1.6 million in the prior quarter. The increased cash outflow was primarily driven by higher raw material costs stemming from sustained copper price increases, as well as an inventory build to support the fulfillment of existing customer contracts. Cash inflow from financing activities was $10.5 million for the second quarter, primarily driven by additional short-term borrowings to fund raw material procurement.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of various wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or to persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, other than as required under applicable securities laws. The Company assumes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Pacific Holdings Group
2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360
Plano, TX 75093
Attn: Paul Weber
Phone: (469) 797-7191
Email: pweber@pusa.com


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
 
 For the three months For the six months
 ended June 30, ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Revenue$136,648  $126,906  $267,494  $227,493 
Cost of sales (125,636)  (118,298)  (245,808)  (215,220)
Gross profit 11,012   8,608   21,686   12,273 
        
Other operating income 395   192   512   227 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,687)  (6,434)  (15,332)  (12,860)
Other operating expenses (334)  51   (334)  (1)
Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets 23   65   152   106 
Operating profit 3,409   2,482   6,684   (255)
        
Finance costs (449)  (563)  (799)  (977)
Finance income 284   44   303   66 
Gain on disposal of investment (13)     1,031    
Exchange gain 230   331   592   605 
Other income 46   (92)  119   106 
Other expense 61   (80)  (166)  (80)
Profit before tax 3,567   2,121   7,763   (536)
Income tax expense (1,370)  (762)  (2,510)  (401)
Profit for the period$2,197  $1,359  $5,253  $(937)
        
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 781   578   2,211   (901)
Non-controlling interests 1,416   781   3,042   (36)
  2,197   1,359   5,253   (937)
        
Basic and diluted profit per share$0.01  $0.03  $0.06  $(0.04)
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 41,232,454   20,616,227   34,863,953   20,616,227 
                


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
        
 For the three months For the six months
 ended June 30, ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Profit for the period 2,197   1,359   5,253   (937)
Other comprehensive income       
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:       
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil (547)  8,916   (4,745)  11,046 
  (547)  8,916   (4,745)  11,046 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:       
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 63   (12)  (817)  (18)
Income tax effect (13)  3   163   4 
  50   (9)  (654)  (14)
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans 12   (43)  71   (54)
Income tax effect (2)  9   (14)  11 
  10   (34)  57   (43)
        
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (487)  8,873   (5,342)  10,989 
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 1,710   10,232   (89)  10,052 
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 853   7,022   280   7,119 
Non-controlling interests 857   3,210   (369)  2,933 
 $1,710  $10,232  $(89) $10,052 
                


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
  
      
 As of
June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)		  As of
December 31, 2025
(Audited)		 
 US$'000  US$'000 
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents64,584  33,163 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss  61 
Trade receivables112,678  103,535 
Other receivables227  936 
Contract assets11,894  7,748 
Due from related parties484  3,905 
Inventories171,278  151,515 
Prepayments3,491  3,118 
Assets classified as held for sale805  782 
Other current assets6,192  4,336 
 371,633  309,099 
Non-current assets     
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income3,301  4,161 
Property, plant and equipment51,168  53,683 
Right of use assets2,350  2,879 
Investment properties512  536 
Intangible assets44  65 
Investments in associates830  875 
Deferred tax assets5,731  6,169 
Other non-current assets4,619  4,228 
 68,555  72,596 
Total assets440,188  381,695 
      


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    
 As of
June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)		 As of
December 31, 2025
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings58,455  41,828 
Trade and other payables54,760  58,184 
Due to related parties17,180  9,590 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss56   
Accruals6,060  11,079 
Current tax liabilities2,196  644 
Employee benefit liabilities1,124  2,507 
Financial lease liabilities1,026  1,113 
Other current liabilities14,870  6,877 
 155,727  131,822 
    
Non-current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings  510 
Employee benefit liabilities7,621  6,524 
Lease liabilities1,038  1,473 
Deferred tax liabilities4,511  4,239 
Other non-current liabilities828  175 
 13,998  12,921 
Total liabilities169,725  144,743 
    
Equity   
Issued capital413  206 
Additional paid-in capital151,973  118,103 
Treasury shares(38) (38)
Retained earnings67,298  65,087 
Other components of equity(14,997) (13,066)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent204,649  170,292 
Non-controlling interests65,814  66,660 
Total equity270,463  236,952 
Total liabilities and equity440,188  381,695 
    


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
        
 For the three months For the six months
 ended June 30, ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Net cash used in operating activities$(17,963) $(15,454) $(16,392) $(17,462)
Net cash used in investing activities (1,136)  (919)  (2,066)  (2,966)
Net cash provided by financing activities 10,482   11,577   51,066   19,612 
Effect of exchange rate (17)  1,508   (1,187)  1,749 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,634)  (3,288)  31,421   933 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 73,218   38,256   33,163   34,035 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$64,584  $34,968  $64,584  $34,968 



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