Biopesticides Market to Reach USD 17.68 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 14.6% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global biopesticides market to grow from USD 8.94 billion in 2025 to USD 17.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6%. Market growth is driven by rising demand for residue-free agricultural products, stricter regulations on synthetic pesticide residues, growing adoption of sustainable farming practices, and increasing use of biological solutions within integrated pest management (IPM) and precision agriculture. Europe is projected to hold a significant market share, while the seed treatment segment is expected to register the fastest growth by mode of application.

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Key Market Highlights

• Market size, 2025: USD 8.94 billion

• Market forecast, 2030: USD 17.68 billion

• Growth rate: CAGR of 14.6% (2025–2030)

• Significant regional market: Europe

• Significant crop type segment: Cereals & Grains

• Fastest-growing mode of application: Seed Treatment

• Report scope: 150 market data tables, 200 figures, 300 pages

• Key players: Corteva Agriscience (US), Valent BioSciences (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), UPL (India), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Certis Biologicals (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), AgBiome (US), Novonesis (Denmark), Lallemand Plant Care (Canada), BioWorks Inc. (US), and Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland)

Why This Market Matters

Biopesticides are becoming increasingly important as farmers seek effective crop protection solutions with lower environmental impact and reduced chemical residues. Microbial, biochemical, and botanical products are gaining traction as growers integrate biological crop protection into IPM and precision agriculture programs. Growing consumer demand for sustainably produced and residue-conscious food is further encouraging the adoption of biological alternatives to conventional pesticides.

Market Overview

The biopesticides market is expanding as regulatory pressure on synthetic pesticides increases and farmers transition toward more sustainable crop protection systems. Advances in formulation technology are improving the stability, shelf life, field performance, and application efficiency of biological products.

The increasing use of microbial and biochemical solutions across specialty and row crops is creating new opportunities for manufacturers. Integration with precision agriculture and IPM programs is also enabling more targeted application, helping growers optimize crop protection while reducing reliance on conventional chemical inputs.

Analyst Perspective

Biopesticides are evolving from niche biological alternatives into important components of modern crop protection programs. Continued innovation in microbial strains, biochemical active ingredients, formulation technologies, and delivery systems is expected to improve efficacy and reliability under diverse field conditions.

Future market growth will increasingly be shaped by the ability of biological solutions to deliver consistent field performance while supporting residue reduction, resistance management, and sustainable farming objectives.

Segment Analysis

By crop type, Cereals & Grains are expected to hold a significant share of the biopesticides market. The extensive cultivation of crops such as corn, wheat, and barley creates substantial demand for effective biological solutions to manage insects, diseases, and nematodes. Growing emphasis on sustainable crop protection, stricter residue requirements, and advances in seed treatment and foliar application technologies are further supporting adoption.

By mode of application, Seed Treatment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Biological seed treatments provide targeted protection against pests, diseases, and nematodes while reducing dependence on conventional chemical inputs. Improvements in formulation stability, seed adhesion, biological efficacy, and compatibility with precision farming practices are strengthening the role of biopesticide-based seed treatments in modern agriculture.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to hold a significant share of the global biopesticides industry. Strong regulatory frameworks, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, and efforts to reduce reliance on conventional chemical pesticides are supporting the adoption of biological crop protection products.

The region's established agricultural distribution networks, advanced research capabilities, and demand for export-oriented crops meeting strict residue standards are further supporting market development. Growing adoption across fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other high-value crops is reinforcing Europe's position as a major biopesticides market.

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Key Industry Trends

• Growing demand for residue-free and sustainably produced agricultural products is accelerating biopesticide adoption.

• Stricter regulations on synthetic pesticide residues are encouraging farmers to explore biological crop protection alternatives.

• Seed-applied biopesticides are gaining momentum due to their targeted protection and compatibility with precision agriculture.

• Advances in microbial, biochemical, and botanical formulations are improving field efficacy and product stability.

• Increasing integration of biopesticides with IPM programs is supporting sustainable and resistance-management strategies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Biopesticides Market include Corteva Agriscience (US), Valent BioSciences (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), UPL (India), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Certis Biologicals (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), AgBiome (US), Novonesis (Denmark), Lallemand Plant Care (Canada), BioWorks Inc. (US), and Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland).

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