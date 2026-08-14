Arctic Wolf Celebrates 2026 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award Wins

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced it has earned a 2026 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award in Security Operations Platforms/SIEM and Managed Detection and Response from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The ARC Awards spotlight the technology vendors providing best-in-class products and solution provider partnership throughout the IT channel ecosystem.

Among the IT channel's most respected honors, the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards recognize technology vendors that excel in supporting and empowering their partner communities. Award winners are chosen based on direct feedback from solution providers, who evaluate vendors on the strength of their channel programs, partner experience, product innovation, and commitment to building successful, long-term partnerships.

The wins reflect the continued evolution of the Arctic Wolf Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, which powers both Arctic Wolf Aurora Managed Detection and Response and the company’s broader security operations portfolio. At the core is the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, which combines the Swarm of Experts, the Security Operations Graph, and the AI Trust Engine to deliver AI outcomes security leaders can trust. Built on an open data pipeline that integrates with the tools organizations already use, the platform connects with 200+ technology integrations, giving it broad visibility across a customer's existing environment without forcing rip-and-replace projects. It's grounded in real-world security expertise, processing more than 10 trillion telemetry events every week across 10,000+ customer environments, with security experts always in the loop to guide critical decisions on novel or high-stakes cases. That combination is designed to identify and contain threats faster, cutting down the frequency and severity of attacks and turning cyber risk into measurable business resilience for customers.

Aurora Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is the cornerstone of the Arctic Wolf portfolio. It's supercharged by the Aurora Agentic SOC, which has resolved over 3 million security cases this year and conducts more than 200,000 investigations weekly, resolving many in as little as 12 seconds. Every MDR customer also gets the Concierge Experience: dedicated security experts, regular posture reviews, and a clear path to measurable improvement over time. It's this pairing of proprietary AI with real, decades-deep security operations expertise that is enabling customers to resolve cases 26% faster year over year and that solution providers recognized with top marks in Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed & Cloud Services.

“Being ranked number one across both Managed Detection and Response and Security Operations Platforms/SIEM, and earning top marks across every subcategory in each, is a direct reflection of the trust our partners place in us every day. Trust is the foundation of both cybersecurity and AI, making this recognition from our partners especially meaningful,” said Will May, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctic Wolf. “Organizations today need security outcomes they can trust as attackers increasingly operate at machine speed. This recognition validates our approach of combining an AI-native platform, a turnkey agentic SOC, and deep human expertise to help partners and customers reduce cyber risk and build lasting business resilience. We’re proud of what this says about our platform, and even more proud of what it says about the strength of our partner relationships.”

Based on thousands of solution provider evaluations collected across North America, the CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards recognize the technology vendors that deliver exceptional value to their channel partners.

Honoring excellence across 23 technology categories, the awards highlight leadership in product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services. ARC winners stand out for their commitment to helping solution providers grow, compete, and succeed.

“The CRN Annual Report Card Awards honor technology vendors that set the standard for channel excellence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Selected based on direct feedback from solution providers, this year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to innovation, partnership, and enabling partner success. We congratulate the 2026 ARC Award winners for earning the trust and recognition of the channel community through their continued leadership and dedication.”

Coverage of the CRN 2026 ARC winners can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC. Award winners will also be spotlighted during The Channel Company’s XChange August 2026 conference.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk — so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Contact:

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

Nlewis@thechannelcompany.com