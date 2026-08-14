Rogers Turns on Free Rogers Satellite to all B.C. Wireless Customers During Wildfires

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it has opened up Rogers Satellite province-wide for all Rogers wireless customers in British Columbia as wildfires continue to spread.

“We’re committed to helping British Columbians affected by these devastating wildfires,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Our teams are working around the clock to help keep people connected. As the only Canadian carrier with satellite-to-mobile technology, with this pilot Rogers is providing an added layer of connectivity where it’s needed - helping families reach loved ones and first responders stay connected on the job.”

Rogers Satellite provides connectivity where traditional cell coverage is not available. The service can keep customers connected if a cellular tower is down because of damage from a wildfire or hydro outage, and in areas outside of the reach of towers such as remote highways. Rogers is opening up the service in British Columbia for all Rogers wireless customers, including businesses and government, to pilot how satellite-to-mobile technology enhances safety and is used by residents and communities during emergencies and natural disasters.

In addition to text messaging and text-to-911, Rogers Satellite supports satellite-ready apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Google Maps on compatible devices.

To build on our efforts to keep customers connected, Rogers is matching new donations to the Canadian Red Cross 2026 British Columbia Wildfires Appeal up to $100,000. The company has launched text-to-donate, making it easy for Canadians to donate $5 through their phones, by texting ROGERS to 20222 (FR: 30333).

Rogers is also supporting customers who have been evacuated from their homes by automatically crediting Rogers internet, TV and home phone services for the duration of the evacuation period.

Rogers Satellite is available outside, including on bodies of water, where you can see the sky. For coverage areas, see coverage map.

The technology works on most modern smartphones and is being rolled out to all existing Rogers wireless customers in B.C. today. The pilot will run during the B.C. government’s state of provincial emergency.

About Rogers Communications Inc

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For more information:

Rogers Communications,

media@rci.rogers.com,

1-844-226-1338